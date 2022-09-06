Read full article on original website
Framed today, September 9: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 9 and need some help?. If this is your first time playing Framed, welcome! Cinephile or note, this game is for everyone even if your knowledge of movies is low. That’s where our hints come in. Before you head into the...
The ending of Barbarian explained
This article contains spoilers for Barbarian (2022). Barbarian is one of the most unpredictable movies of the year. From the moment its protagonist, Tess (Georgina Campbell), arrives at her Airbnb rental in the film’s opening scene, Barbarian is hellbent on pushing its characters into uncertain territory. However, once Tess discovers the hidden entrance to an underground tunnel in her rental house’s basement, Barbarian quite literally tosses viewers into the deep end. It’s only minutes later, after all, that Tess watches as her accidental housemate, Keith (Bill Skarsgård), has his head smashed in by a giant monstrous woman known only as The Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis).
Glass Onion review: a deviously intricate Knives Out sequel
Like the drawling Southern detective he has now placed at the center of two fabulously entertaining clockwork whodunits, Rian Johnson should not be underestimated. The writer, director, and blockbuster puzzle enthusiast has a gift for luring his audience onto ornately patterned rugs, then giving their edges a powerful yank. Glass Onion at first seems like a more straightforward, less elegant act of Agatha Christie homage than its predecessor, the murder-mystery sleeper Knives Out. But to assume you’ve gotten ahead of it, or seen every nature of trick Johnson has concealed under his sleeve, is to fall into the same trap as the potential culprits who dare trifle with the great Benoit Blanc (a joyfully re-invested Daniel Craig).
Ubisoft and Netflix partner for an Assassin’s Creed show and mobile game
During today’s Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft announced that it has partnered up with Netflix to bring several projects over to the streaming platform. Valiant Hearts 2, Mighty Quest 2, and an Assassin’s Creed mobile game will be coming exclusively to Netflix. Plus, there’s a live-action Assassin’s Creed show coming to Netflix as well.
Toronto film fest 2022 opens with a blandly inspirational Netflix biopic
If ever one needed proof that the world is desperate to return to The Way Things Were, it could be found in the opening hours of the Toronto International Film Festival. It’s practically the official theme of the fest’s 47th year, its first fully in-person edition since the start of the pandemic in 2020. “The movies are back and so are we” is the motto screamed, in so many words, by the usual reel of prescreening bumpers and the programmers crossing stages to introduce each new selection.
Black Adam faces a dire choice in the new trailer
The DC Extended Universe has never needed a Superman more than it does now. What it’s gotten is Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson’s antihero has powers and strength that are comparable to the Man of Steel’s abilities. They may even be greater than Superman’s gifts. But the thing that makes Black Adam so dangerous is that he lacks the moral compass of a hero. And he absolutely does not hold back in the newly released trailer for Black Adam. The only question now is will Black Adam use his powers to save this world from itself? Or will he destroy it instead?
Benoit Blanc returns in first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
In late 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was an unexpected hit. There aren’t a lot of comical murder mysteries burning up the box office the way that one did. That may be why Netflix pulled the trigger on two Knives Out sequels, the first of which will arrive later this year. Now, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Former James Bond star Daniel Craig is reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc. And as the title implies, Blanc has a new mystery to solve.
Minions: The Rise of Gru heads to Peacock on September 23
The fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise will soon be available to watch in your homes in a matter of weeks. Peacock announced that Minions: The Rise of Gru will begin streaming exclusively on the service starting September 23. Peacock described the film as “fall’s ultimate family movie event the whole family can enjoy,” in a press release.
Everything announced at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase
While Disney backed out of directly developing and publishing video games in the 2010s, it is licensing out its famous franchises to game developers more than ever. Just within the last month, we saw the releases of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC and Disney Dreamlight Valley. Now, Disney & Pixar Games, Lucasfilm Games, Marvel Games, and 20th Century Games have shown us what’s next at one of the first major presentations of this year’s D23: the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.
Barbarian review: the less you know, the better
Barbarian is a true swing for the fences. The film, which marks writer-director Zach Cregger’s solo directorial debut, is a horror mash-up that seems in certain moments like a modern riff on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and at other times like a loving homage to the kind of campy horror comedies that Sam Raimi has perfected. When it’s at its best is when Barbarian feels like it is combining those influences to become a horror ride that is simultaneously absurd and terrifying.
Down to clown? The biopic spoof Weird is a glorified Funny or Die sketch
The crowd last night at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, which the internet tells me is the oldest regularly operating live theatrical venue on the continent, howled through just about every minute of the midnight premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Now, I’m not here to yuck anyone’s yum. One man’s “well, that was just plain stupid” can always be another’s Dare to Be Stupid. But I might gently suggest that there wasn’t a lot Weird could have done to leave this audience stone-faced. Here we were, after all, at the first screening of TIFF’s famously rowdy Midnight Madness program in about three years. People came with chuckles in the chamber. They laughed at the “strobe effects” warning before the movie. They were thoroughly down to clown. And that could only benefit this officially unofficial, goofily fabricated version of the famous song parodist’s life story — a comedy that never stopped feeling like a three-minute sketch uncomfortably and unnecessarily expanded to nearly two full hours.
