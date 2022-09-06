ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NY State Police ID victim in fatal AuSable crash

AU SABLE, N.Y. — New York State Police have released the identity of the driver involved in a fatal single car crash in the town of AuSable on Monday. Police said Jeremy Richards, 47, of Las Vegas was driving north on I-87 around 4:42 p.m. when his car left the road and struck a cement bridge pillar.
NY police ID driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable

AU SABLE, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police have released the name of the driver who died in a fiery crash in Northern New York. Police say he is Jeremy Richards, 47, of Las Vegas, Nevada. They say Richards had been staying in the Clinton County area. The crash...
Embankment gives out, causes crash in Huntington

HUNTINGTON — A 60-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Huntington on Tuesday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place in the area of Main Road at around 3:40 p.m. The vehicle was seen on its roof in the ditch on the side of the road, and...
Man in critical condition after hunting accident shooting

Huntington, VT — A man is in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center after being shot in the abdomen on Saturday. Vermont Fish & Wildlife say that the shooting occurred on private land and that another hunter had mistaken the victim for a bear. None of the parties involved were wearing blaze orange, which is highly recommended to avoid hunting incidents.
Boat catches fire in Point Bay Marina

SHELBURNE, Vt. — A boat went up in flames Saturday around 7:25 p.m. in the Point Bay Marina. Shelburne Fire responded and extinguished the flames. The boat was towed back to shore. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This article will be updated as more information...
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious fire

LEICESTER, Vt. — Vermont State Police are trying to determine what sparked a suspicious fire in Leicester this weekend. Troopers were called to a home on Route 7 on Sunday that was engulfed in flames. No one was inside at the time. While trying to determine the cause of...
Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
Missing 90-year-old woman located after four hours

A 90 year-old Burlington woman has been found safe after missing for over four hours this afternoon. South Burlington Police received a call from the Lowe’s store on Hannaford Drive in South Burlington at noon Saturday. A Lowe’s employee reported an elderly woman in need of assistance. The caller initially stated the woman was trying to get home or contact her son, but she did not know her address or her son’s phone number. The woman, Hi Kyung Brandt, had been reported missing to the Burlington Police Department earlier in the day. Unfortunately, Brandt left Lowe’s before South Burlington Police Officers arrived. Brandt was last seen carrying a bouquet of purple flowers and headed east toward Shelburne Road.
Suspect Was 'Lying in Wait' Before Fatal Shooting in Burlington's City Hall Park, Cops Say

Two men were arraigned Thursday in connection with the execution-style killing of a Philadelphia man early Sunday as he sat in Burlington’s City Hall Park. Christopher Crawford, a 42-year-old from Sicklerville, N.J., with a long criminal history, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II. A second man, 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he aided in the murder by driving Crawford to and from the scene.
Suspect charged in Oneida County domestic, family offense case

DEERFIELD- A resident from Northern New York is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident in Oneida County, authorities say. Austin D. Potter, 22, of Malone, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Potter is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobeying court order); criminal impersonation in the second-degree and reckless driving.
Lowell woman wanted by police arrested

NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. Shylo Bourdeau is facing charges of custodial interference, obstruction of justice, and impeding a public officer. Police say...
Man accused of killing wife with a meat cleaver appears in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver was in court Tuesday as both prosecution and defense attorneys discussed possible witness testimony for his upcoming trial. Aita Gurung's trial is set to start in less than a month. Today a hearing took place...
Police find man’s body in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are looking for information regarding a body found in Plattsburgh. According to State Police, a deceased male was found in a field in the town of Plattsburgh on Sunday, September 4 around 8:40 a.m. A preliminary investigation identified the body as...
Burlington Businesses respond to weekend homicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The shooting over the weekend marks the third homicide of the year in Burlington. Detectives have been working over the holiday weekend to try to find out more about the incident. The Burlington Police Department is still searching for a suspect. The department is asking anyone...
