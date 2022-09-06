ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

Coroner IDs man shot, killed at Trotwood bar over the weekend

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
TROTWOOD — UPDATE @ 4 p.m.:

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after being shot at a Trotwood bar Saturday.

Crews responded to a shooting at Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue just before 2:00 a.m., according to a press release from Trotwood Police Department.

The victim, identified as George Davis, 31 of Dayton was found shot in the bar’s parking lot.

Davis was taken to Kettering Health Dayton where he died from his injuries.

Trotwood Police Department has not released additional information about possible suspects.

>>Woman pushes for ‘real investigation’ by Shelby County into shooting death of her brother

INITIAL REPORT Sept. 3 :

Newly released 911 calls give more insight into a deadly shooting at a Trotwood bar early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a reported shooting at Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue just before 2:00 a.m., according to a press release from Trotwood Police Department.

The victim was found shot in the bar’s parking lot.

In a 911 call obtained through a public record’s request, a man tells dispatchers that he was there when the shooting took place and feared for his life.

“Sir, they almost killed me,” the man tells the dispatchers as he tries to catch his breath.

He tells dispatchers that there were six people in his car.

He said when he and one other person got out of the car, another car pulled up with the people inside wearing ski masks and holding guns.

He said he heard at least two people get out of the car.

“They just tried to hold me at gunpoint for my jewelry and my phone,” the caller said.

That’s when he said he ran and the people started shooting in his direction.

“Hopefully nobody with me got hit,” he said.

The victim was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formally Grandview Medical Center for his injuries but succumbed to his injuries.

In another 911 call, a man tells dispatchers he believes the suspects ran from the scene in their car and ran into a pole near Salem Avenue.

Suspect information is unknown at this time and Trotwood Police are asking for the community’s help.

If anyone has information related to this shooting they are encouraged to contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or submit a tip at their website here.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

