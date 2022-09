Jaxon Hiser, a 2022 graduate of Butler High School, has been selected to receive the Kalee Chandler Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The scholarship provides $875 to further Hiser’s education. Hiser, the son of Jason and Ashlee Hiser, will attend Central Methodist University this fall,...

BUTLER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO