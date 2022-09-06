Chris Pine At The “Don’t Worry Darling” Premiere Is The Latest Meme From All This Drama
Amid all the Don’t Worry Darling drama , memes of Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival with his blonde shoulder-length bob and choosing-peace attitude have been going viral on social media.
Months of apparent tension between director Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and previous lead actor Shia LaBeouf became the center of online speculation throughout the duration of the film’s rollout. On Monday, during the movie's festival debut in Venice, Twitter was abuzz with commentary as onlookers scrutinized every detail for more gossip tidbits, analyzing everything down to the seating arrangement of the cast.
But the low-key star of the night was Pine, who has been working overtime on his hilariously detached vibe as chaos reigns around him.
Videos went viral because some viewers believed they showed Styles spitting on Pine as he sat down for the film screening — Styles denied it and Pine's reps called it "ridiculous," but what we DO know is that Pine just smiled and laughed at whatever happened.
Possible spitting?! Of course everyone went wild.
But by that point in the Venice Film Festival, Pine had already perfected his seemingly disengaged expression .
During that film's press conference, Pine turned into a meme that represented floating above the chaos.
And many have used Pine, a famously offline celebrity , to sum up the feeling of following the web of celebrity drama created during the rollout of the movie.
But mostly, some are just excited the discourse of Don’t Worry Darling has brought back some good old-fashioned Hollywood gossip.
Don’t Worry Darling will premiere in theaters on Sept. 23.
- Harry Styles Has Been Accused Of Spitting On Chris Pine And Florence Pugh Appeared To Reference That Olivia Wilde Feud At The Seriously Messy “Don’t Worry Darling” Premiere Stephanie Soteriou · Sept. 6, 2022
- Everyone Is Obsessed With The Nonstop "Don't Worry Darling" Drama Steffi Cao · Aug. 27, 2022
- Harry Styles Has Been Accused Of Spitting On Chris Pine And Florence Pugh Appeared To Reference That Olivia Wilde Feud At The Seriously Messy “Don’t Worry Darling” Premiere Stephanie Soteriou · Sept. 6, 2022
Comments / 0