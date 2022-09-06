ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

More Than Just a Fantasy: Can 'The Rings of Power' Boost Amazon Prime's Profile?

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNGN4_0hkNiCYH00

While Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brought in record viewership during its debut, questions still remain about whether or not it can sustain an audience as well as bring in new viewers.

More than 25 million people watched the two-episode debut of The Rings of Power on its first day, marking Amazon’s most-watched premiere of all time. The new series is based on the appendices, footnotes, and side stories related to author J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels, which already had proven global successes with movies like Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit films.

“It is somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories — among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre — have led us to this proud moment,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a press release .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mgMe_0hkNiCYH00
This image released by Amazon Studios shows a scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." (Amazon Studios via AP)

The record-breaking viewership came at a high cost. Amazon paid $250 million for the rights to the J.R.R. Tolkien franchise, and the eight-episode first season cost an additional $465 million to produce, for a total of $714 million, according to the Wall Street Journal . Coupled with marketing, Amazon’s grand total for the series comes to about $1 billion, which makes for the most-expensive TV series of all time.

The company has been using the beloved franchise as a tentpole to draw in more Amazon Prime subscribers, as well as more customers. Leading up to the release, exclusive footage debuted on Amazon Fire devices, the soundtrack was released on Amazon Music, and Alexa was given several Lord of the Rings-related skills for fans.

Amazon wants the viewers to boost its broader Prime subscriber numbers. According to Parrot Analytics, Amazon Prime ranks seventh among demand for streaming services. When it comes to original content, it's the second most preferred platform, but it's a very distant second place to Netflix.

While having a Lord of the Rings series might have been a home run for Amazon in the past, it isn’t a guaranteed bet anymore. With other streamers also launching high-budget series with built-in fanbases, spending more to acquire audiences is only becoming more common.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOTtc_0hkNiCYH00
This image released by HBO Max shows Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in a scene from "House of the Dragon," a prequel to "Game of Thrones." (HBO Max via AP)

HBO Max’s The House of the Dragon reportedly cost under $200 million for its first 10-episode season, and the Game of Thrones prequel had momentum also from an already rabid fanbase. Its first episode got around 10 million viewers when it premiered, and its second episode grew to 10.2 million viewers, per Variety .

Netflix’s wildly popular Stranger Things also comes at a cost. The Wall Street Journal reported each episode in season four cost the company $30 million on average .

Only time will tell if The Rings of Power has the ability to stand out from the pack. However, Amazon has other multimillion-dollar bets already on the books. The Russo Brothers are helming Citadel for the company, which at $200 million will also become one of the most expensive TV series of all time according to The Hollywood Reporter , and Forbes reports that The Wheel of Time fantasy series will be receiving a budget upgrade for its second season.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

What the Performance of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Could Mean For Amazon and Its Streaming Future

The first two episodes of the most expensive TV show are now available to stream. Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is based on the popular novel by J.R.R. Tolkien and is set thousands of years before the movie trilogy. Amazon spent a reported $465 million on the production of the show's first season, after shelling out $250 million to acquire the rights to the story; but could the show's success determine the company's streaming future? The show has received mostly positive reviews from critics, with many saying it lives up to its hype and budget. Seth Schachner, Managing Director StratAmericas, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TV SERIES
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Magic Rings, 'Elvis,' Katrina Anniversary & 'Treme'

Don't have plans this Labor Day weekend? Here are some recommendations for streaming away the holiday: the Baz Luhrman biopic "Elvis," a return to Middle Earth in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the harrowing stories of survivors who were just kids when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in "Katrina Babies," and the fictionalized aftermath of the tragedy in "Treme."Elvis - HBO Max, Prime VideoPicked by Growth Associate Keara O’DriscollElvis has left the theaters — and entered the streaming world.This had to be one of the most well-done biopics I have seen, well, since Rocketman. Even Priscilla...
TV & VIDEOS
Entrepreneur

'Don't Eff This Up': Jeff Bezos Says Son Hilariously Gets Harsh Over Amazon's Latest Project

You could be one of the richest men in the world and there's still one person you'll always have to work to impress — your son!. Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spoke to an audience at the U.K. premiere of Amazon Prime's new series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Tuesday evening to talk about the inception of the show and the responsibility he felt in having the story told correctly by the right people — even thanking the showrunners for "ignoring" his notes on the script at "exactly the right times."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
TechRadar

The Rings of Power crew are as confused as you by Lord of the Rings' new owners

The Rings of Power's chief creative team "can't say" how they'll be impacted by the sale of The Lord of the Rings IP. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at The Rings of Power's UK junket, executive producer Lindsey Weber revealed that she, as well as showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, were in the dark over Embracer Group's acquisition of The Lord of the Rings IP from The Saul Zaentz Company.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Amazon Studios#High Fantasy#Amazon Prime Video#The Rings Of Power#Rings#The Wall Street Journal
TheStreet

Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like

In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cheddar News

What Netflix and Disney+ Can Learn From Free Ad-Supported Television

While questions are swirling around whether or not customers will subscribe to upcoming ad-supported versions of Netflix and Disney+, many services have already proven viewers are willing to watch advertising on streaming content."Advertising is nothing new," said Sang Kim, the senior vice president of Samsung Electronics America. "It's been around for a very long time since TV was around, right? And I think for the advertising, the technology for streaming is actually making advertising more interesting."Since 2015, Samsung TV Plus has been offering free ad-supported television — known as FAST — to its device owners and on the web. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Sara Zwangobani and Trystan Gravelle on Prime Video's 'Rings of Power'

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is now streaming on Amazon Prime, bringing fans back to the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-Earth set before the Peter Jackson films (which are unconnected to this project). Actors Trystan Gravelle and Sara Zwangobani joined Cheddar News to discuss being part of the new fantasy series. "I read the books when I was really young. I was an avid reader. and I completely fell in love with Tolkien and his language and his lyricism and that made me love fantasy, which I still love to this day. And then I saw the films … so it's full circle being in the show," said Zwangobani, who plays a hobbit named Marigold Brandyfoot.
MOVIES
CBS News

Amazon says "The Rings of Power" was Prime Video's most watched premiere ever

Amazon announced Saturday that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" garnered over 25 million viewers globally on its first day, setting a new record for Prime Video. The series debuted Friday in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, according to Amazon. A prequel to "The Lord of the Rings" books and films, it is one of the most expensive television shows ever made, according to The Associated Press.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Streaming Services to Cancel or Keep in September 2022

September ushers in fall premiere season for traditional and cable networks, bringing new episodes of primetime TV shows and sports back to the screen. Whether you're a cord-cutter or not, it's likely your streaming plate will get a little fuller. Between The Rings of Power on Prime Video, House of the Dragon on HBO Max and Hulu's lineup of network premieres it's a busy time, making the "keep" section of this month's list heftier.
TV SHOWS
TheWrap

Why Streaming Bundles Are All the Rage – and Which Ones Have the Edge | Charts

Strategic aggregation and consolidation has become the go-to strategy in streaming, analysts tell TheWrap. What is old is new again as the weighty cable bundles that initially drove consumers into the arms of cord-cutting are being carefully repurposed in the streaming era. Entertainment companies are now prioritizing strategic digital bundles and partnerships as they desperately seek to provide consumers with more bang for their buck in the hopes of supersizing subscriber numbers.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

Even if it isn't immediately obvious, you can dig up a wide range of excellent sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Slide out the absolute classics, from The Terminator to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, as well as the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy