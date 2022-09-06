More Than Just a Fantasy: Can 'The Rings of Power' Boost Amazon Prime's Profile?

While Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brought in record viewership during its debut, questions still remain about whether or not it can sustain an audience as well as bring in new viewers.

More than 25 million people watched the two-episode debut of The Rings of Power on its first day, marking Amazon’s most-watched premiere of all time. The new series is based on the appendices, footnotes, and side stories related to author J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels, which already had proven global successes with movies like Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit films.

“It is somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories — among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre — have led us to this proud moment,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a press release .

This image released by Amazon Studios shows a scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." (Amazon Studios via AP)

The record-breaking viewership came at a high cost. Amazon paid $250 million for the rights to the J.R.R. Tolkien franchise, and the eight-episode first season cost an additional $465 million to produce, for a total of $714 million, according to the Wall Street Journal . Coupled with marketing, Amazon’s grand total for the series comes to about $1 billion, which makes for the most-expensive TV series of all time.

The company has been using the beloved franchise as a tentpole to draw in more Amazon Prime subscribers, as well as more customers. Leading up to the release, exclusive footage debuted on Amazon Fire devices, the soundtrack was released on Amazon Music, and Alexa was given several Lord of the Rings-related skills for fans.

Amazon wants the viewers to boost its broader Prime subscriber numbers. According to Parrot Analytics, Amazon Prime ranks seventh among demand for streaming services. When it comes to original content, it's the second most preferred platform, but it's a very distant second place to Netflix.

While having a Lord of the Rings series might have been a home run for Amazon in the past, it isn’t a guaranteed bet anymore. With other streamers also launching high-budget series with built-in fanbases, spending more to acquire audiences is only becoming more common.

This image released by HBO Max shows Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in a scene from "House of the Dragon," a prequel to "Game of Thrones." (HBO Max via AP)

HBO Max’s The House of the Dragon reportedly cost under $200 million for its first 10-episode season, and the Game of Thrones prequel had momentum also from an already rabid fanbase. Its first episode got around 10 million viewers when it premiered, and its second episode grew to 10.2 million viewers, per Variety .

Netflix’s wildly popular Stranger Things also comes at a cost. The Wall Street Journal reported each episode in season four cost the company $30 million on average .

Only time will tell if The Rings of Power has the ability to stand out from the pack. However, Amazon has other multimillion-dollar bets already on the books. The Russo Brothers are helming Citadel for the company, which at $200 million will also become one of the most expensive TV series of all time according to The Hollywood Reporter , and Forbes reports that The Wheel of Time fantasy series will be receiving a budget upgrade for its second season.

