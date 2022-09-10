ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 4-10

By Austin White
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubCRf_0hkN8jIh00 Check out the schedules and scores for fall sports across Multnomah County for the week of Sept. 4-10

Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 4-10

SUNDAY, SEPT. 4

No events.

MONDAY, SEPT. 5

No events.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 6

Volleyball

Westside Christian def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-13)

Horizon Christian Tualatin def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-5)

Banks def. Riverdale 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-14)

Corbett def. Neah-Kah-Nie 3-0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-21)

Gresham def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-15, 30-28, 25-12)

Sandy def. David Douglas 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20)

Estacada def. Astoria 3-1 (23-25, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15)

Central Catholic def. Barlow 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-20)

St. Mary's Academy def. Tualatin 3-1 (25-11, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18)

Portland Christian def. Mannahouse Christian 3-1 (25-15, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19)

Canby def. Parkrose 3-0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-13)

Milwaukie at Centennial def. Milwaukie 3-2 (23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 16-14)

Boys soccer

Reynolds 4, Franklin 1

The Dalles 5, Corbett 2

Portland Adventist 7, Grand View Christian 2

David Douglas 5, Sprague 0

Central Catholic 4, Roosevelt 0

Liberty 1, Wells 0

McNary 3, McDaniel 1

Grant 1, South Salem 0

Benson at Dallas, canceled

Girls soccer

Grant 3, Beaverton 0

Redmond 6, David Douglas 4

Sandy 8, North Salem 1

Franklin 2, Lebanon 1

South Salem 2, McDaniel 1

Forest Grove 3, Wells 0

Nelson 1, Roosevelt 1

Riverdale 5, Tillamook 1

Catlin Gabel 6, Corbett 0

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7

Volleyball

Jefferson at Lincoln def. Jefferson 3-1 (25-19, 25-11, 17-25, 25-22)

Franklin at Roosevelt def. Franklin 3-1

Grant def. McDaniel 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-18)

Wells def. Cleveland 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-12)

Nelson def. Sandy 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-18)

Boys soccer

Riverdale 4, Delphian/Willamina 1

Centennial 2, Sandy 0

Lincoln 3, McMinnville 2

Girls soccer

Gresham 6, Parkrose 0

Lincoln 4, Bend 0

St. Mary's 1, Cleveland 1

Cross country

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hkN8jIh00

PIL PREVIEW BOYS

1, Lincoln, 24; 2, Franklin, 63; 3, Ida B. Wells, 64; 4, Grant, 124; 5, Cleveland 148; 6, Jefferson, 153; 7, Roosevelt, 175; 8, McDaniel, 208

1. Samy Anderson, Lincoln, 15:17.00

2. Kai Mitchell-Reiss, Wells, 15:31.6

3. Henry Alexander, Lincoln, 15:39.9

4. Giacomo Capriotti, Lincoln, 15:44.8

5. Asher Danielson, Wells, 15:47.5

6. William Heslam, Roosevelt, 15:50.8

7. JahAllah Van, Lincoln, 16:08.8

8. Brennan McEwen, Franklin, 16:16.3

9. Harrison Talcott, Lincoln, 16:17.00

10. Leaf McQuillen, Franklin, 16:19.1

PIL PREVIEW GIRLS

1, Lincoln, 35; 2, Franklin, 52; 3, Ida B. Wells, 80; 4, Grant, 94; 5, Cleveland, 110

1. Keira Saavedra, Lincoln, 18:28.1

2. Josie Fale, Wells, 18:44.6

3. Eva Novy-Hildesley, Lincoln, 18:57.4

4. Amelia Campbell, Grant, 19:05.4

5. Gigi Bareilles, Franklin, 19:22.1

6. Iris Stasiuk, Cleveland, 19:35.5

7. Marin Kauffman-Smith, Franklin, 19:38.00

8. Emily Robertson, Franklin, 19:46.2

9. Sophia Malinoski, Lincoln, 19:49.4

10. Mia Gramstad, Lincoln, 19:58.0

THREE RIVERS PREVIEW GIRLS

1, Tigard, 42; 2, Lakeridge, 52; 3, Lake Oswego, 72; 4, St. Mary's Academy, 106; 5, West Linn, 128; 6, Oregon City, 138; 7, Tualatin, 145

1. Sadie Drucker, St. Mary's, 18:52.36

2. Sabine Kim, Tigard, 19:07.69

3. Breckyn Kornachuk, Lakeridge, 19:40.93

4. Lillian Herman, Tigard, 19:51.09

5. Grace Houlihan, Lakeridge, 19:52.43

NWOC PREVIEW BOYS

1, Wilsonville, 39; 2, Hood River Valley 62; 3, Canby 65; 4, La Salle Prep, 94; 5, Milwaukie, 149; 6, Parkrose, 155; 7, Centennial, 158

1. Logan Law, Milwaukie, 15:07.7

2. Carter Cutting, Wilsonville, 15:07.7

3. Mason Weisgerber, Wilsonville, 15:27.8

4. Elliot Hawley, Hood River Valley, 16:01.6

5. Marte Hailey, Parkrose, 16:03.8

27. Evan Brown, Centennial, 18:24.8

NWOC PREVIEW GIRLS

1, Hood River Valley, 33; 2, La Salle Prep, 44; 3, Wilsonville, 46; 4, Centennial, 122; 5, Canby, 135

1. Noemi Lundgren, Putnam, 19:05.8

2. Olivia Nickson, Hood River Valley, 19:52.2

3. Maya Crimin, La Salle Prep, 20:02.8

4. Gabriella Salvione, Putnam, 20:06.2

5. Phoebe Wood, Hood River Valley, 20:58.6

18. Anastasia Davis, Centennial, 23:58.7

39. Aspen Humpheries, Parkrose, 27:42.6

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

Football

Franklin 38, Aloha 13

Ida B. Wells 24, Century 20

Liberty 28, Jefferson 6

Volleyball

Parkrose def. Centennial 3-2

Corbett def. Riverdale 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-12)

Lincoln at Grant def. Lincoln 3-1 (25-19, 25-11, 21-25, 25-15)

McDaniel def. Franklin 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-13)

Roosevelt at Cleveland def. Roosevelt 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-19)

Wells def. Benson 3-0

Central Catholic def. Gresham 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-19)

Barlow def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-9, 25-22, 25-14)

David Douglas def. Clackamas 3-1 (25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 25-17)

Knappa def. Mannahouse Christian 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-9)

Portland Christian def. Vernonia 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-16)

Boys soccer

Reynolds 3, Southridge 2

Parkrose 8, Benson 0

Estacada 3, Astoria 0

Beaverton 2, Gresham 2

La Salle Prep 3, Franklin 0

Century 5, Barlow 0

McDaniel 1, Tualatin 0

Central Catholic 3, Wilsonville 0

Central Linn 7, De La Salle North Catholic 6

Girls soccer

Corbett 4, Astoria 2

Wells 0, Woodburn 0

Central 1, Centennial 0

Aloha 2, Sandy 0

South Albany 8, Reynolds 2

Forest Grove 1, Lincoln 0

David Douglas 2, Franklin 1

McDaniel 3, Nelson 0

Camas (WA) 2, Grant 0

Seton Catholic (WA) 6, Riverdale 2

Cross country

BRIDGET NELSON MEET

Boys

1, The Dalles, 17; 2, Estacada 46

1. Juan Diego Contreras, The Dalles, 15:34.8

2. Leo Lemann, The Dalles, 16:36.9

3. Egan Ziegenhagen, The Dalles, 17:24.1

4. Lliam Baird, Estacada, 18:37.5

5. Tyson Long, The Dalles, 18:39.7

Girls

1. Alaina Casady, The Dalles, 21:31.6

2. Heather Shaver, Estacada, 22:51.8

3. Scotie Weiler, Estacada, 23:27.7

4. Lucy Booth, The Dalles, 23:48.6

5. Ruby Jaimes Mora, The Dalles, 24:15.5

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Football

Gresham 54, McDaniel 0

Southridge 19, Grant 0

Reynolds 13, Roosevelt 7

Newberg 25, Lincoln 7

Cleveland 24, South Eugene 3

Mountainside 21, Barlow 20

St. John Basco (CA) 49, Central Catholic 0

North Salem 46, David Douglas 0

Ridgeview 62, Centennial 6

Milwaukie 31, Parkrose 13

Estacada 48, Scappoose 19

Harrisburg 47, Corbett 0

Volleyball

Fort Vancouver (WA) def. Benson 3-0

North Clackamas Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-4)

Open Door Christian def. Southwest Christian 3-0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-10)

Boys soccer

North Clackamas Christian 4, Mannahouse Christian 4

McNary 5, Roosevelt 1

South Salem 4, Cleveland 1

Grant 1, West Linn 0

Wells 3, North Salem 1

Girls soccer

Cleveland 1, South Salem 0

Roosevelt at North Salem

St. Mary's 2, Catlin Gabel 1

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Volleyball

Sheldon def. Central Catholic 2-0 (26-25, 25-17)

Central Catholic def. Mountainside 2-0 (25-22, 25-19)

Jesuit def. Central Catholic 2-0 (25-16, 25-10)

West Linn def. Central Catholic 2-1 (20-25, 25-22, 15-8)

Sprague def. Central Catholic 2-0 (27-25, 25-22)

Lincoln def. Parkrose 2-0

Lincoln def. Tualatin 2-1

South Albany def. Lincoln 2-1

South Albany def. Grant 2-1

Cleveland def. Seaside 2-0 (25-16, 25-21)

Cleveland def. Sweet Home 2-0 (25-19, 26-24)

Estacada def. La Grande 3-2 (25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10)

Estacada def. Hermiston (WA) 3-2 (22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 12-25, 15-8)

Stayton def. Corbett 2-0 (25-19, 25-19)

Riverdale def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-18)

Sheridan def. Riverdale 3-0 (25-12, 27-25, 25-22)

Sheridan def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-13)

Boys soccer

Estacada 3, La Grande 0

Riverside 3, Riverdale 2

David Douglas 2, South Albany 1

Girls soccer

South Medford 4, Central Catholic 0

La Grande 1, Estacada 0

Riverdale 2, Riverside 2

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
columbiagorgenews.com

Gorge rivalry game is all Hood River, 38-12

A dominant first half propelled host Hood River Valley to a 38-12 football victory Friday over Gorge rival The Dalles at Henderson Stadium. Hood River (1-1) scored on four of five first-half possessions to take a commanding 30-0 lead. The Dalles (1-1) fumbled twice in the second quarter and both miscues led to HRV touchdowns. The second fumble came late in the first half and HRV running back Shaw Burns scored on a 29-yard run two plays later – his second TD of the game - to give the Eagles their 30-point lead at the break. Hood River outgained The Dalles 238 yards to 94 before intermission.
HOOD RIVER, OR
The Oregonian

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
PORTLAND, OR
scorebooklive.com

National No. 1 St. John Bosco football makes ‘business trip’ to Eugene, silences Oregon 6A champion Central Catholic

EUGENE, Ore. — The top-ranked team in the nation was all business on its visit to the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium on Friday night. St. John Bosco of Bellflower, Calif., which has topped the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings since the preseason, took control from the opening seconds against two-time defending Oregon Class 6A state champion Central Catholic of Portland and dominated in a 49-0 victory.
SILVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
City
Astoria, OR
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Woodburn, OR
City
Mcminnville, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Aloha, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Stayton, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
City
Canby, OR
City
Mcnary, OR
City
Tigard, OR
City
Jefferson, OR
City
Scappoose, OR
City
Milwaukie, OR
City
Hermiston, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Multnomah County, OR
Education
Multnomah County, OR
Sports
WWEEK

In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy

This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

'Lost Restaurants' book explores late, great Portland eateries

Author Theresa Griffin Kennedy writes about 20 establishments, from The Vegetarian Restaurant to Cafe Lena.Restaurants were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some returned, some went away forever. They could be filed into the "Lost Restaurants" category, of which author Theresa Griffin Kennedy intimately knows after doing about 3 1/2 years of research about favorite eateries of yesteryear in and around Portland. You know the places — especially you longtime residents. Hear the name, think of visiting. See the menu, remember your favorite. You can smell it, taste it, enjoy it. Griffin Kennedy knew the list would be very long when...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place

Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
SALEM, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

PGE shutting off power to approximately 30,000 customers

UPDATE: Portland Public Schools closes two schools in the West Hills because of outages to reduce fire risk.UPDATED 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers beginning Friday, Sept. 9. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

PGE shuts off power in five more areas

UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Catholic School#Girls Soccer#Christian#Def#Highschoolsports#Sept#De La Salle#Neah Kah Nie 3 0#Franklin 1
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Betsy Johnson and a Deserted Downtown Portland

Thanks for Nigel Jaquiss’ excellent piece documenting Betsy Johnson’s record of bullying state agencies on behalf of corporate polluters and wealthy landowners [”The Advocate,” WW, Aug. 31]. A few other important facts not mentioned in the story: Johnson’s many votes against climate change legislation, her stated intent to reverse Kate Brown’s executive order on climate change, and her support for (and an award from) Timber Unity, the right-wing front group for extractive industries that played a key role in the GOP legislative walkouts. If Johnson becomes governor, expect our climate and environmental laws to be eviscerated, and pay-to-pollute to become the rule.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Three arrested for arsons at Mt. Tabor

The serial arson suspects arrested Saturday were not immediately identified.Portland Fire & Rescue investigators have arrested people suspected of serial arsons near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas. The names of the suspects were not immediately released. They were arrested on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each suspect has been charged with five counts arson in the first degree and four counts of arson in the second degree. They are lodged in the Multnomah County Justice Center. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the arrests came after an intense investigation with information provided by concerned citizens and cooperation of Portland Police and...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
West Linn Tidings

County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal

Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
linfield.edu

Get a sticker, not a ticket: Parking enforcement starts Sept. 14

Parking enforcement for the 2022-23 academic year begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on the McMinnville and Portland campuses. At that time, Linfield Public Safety officers will start citing vehicles for not properly displaying a current vehicle permit. Linfield requires everyone parking or operating a vehicle on a Linfield...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kykn.com

LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (10:35 PM)

LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (UPDATE 2 – 10:35 PM) Posted on FlashAlert: September 9th, 2022 10:40 PM. Emergency responders will be remaining on scene overnight. Previously announced Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. As a precaution, Level 2: Be Set evacuations are being issued to the following areas in Marion and Polk Counties:
MARION COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
209
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy