TPS history lecture series returns for the 2022-23 school year

Toledo Public Schools will kick off its history lecture series by honoring the 100th anniversary of Peter Navarre Day.

Local author and historian, Mr. Larry Michaels, will present “Peter Navarre, Toledo’s Original Celebrity,” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Rogers High School auditorium, 222 McTigue Dr., Toledo. The lecture is free and will also be live streamed on the school district’s YouTube channel.

Mr. Navarre was born in 1785 and is believed to have settled the land east of the Maumee River in 1807. He acted as a scout for the American army during the War of 1812 and his skill at passing through enemy territory and providing intelligence about enemy forces and their locations was considered pivotal to the United State’s efforts against Great Britain.

He was best known for taking reinforcements to Port Clinton before the Sept. 9, 1813 Battle of Lake Erie. On Sept. 9, 1922 Toledo city officials declared Peter Navarre Day an official city holiday to celebrate his part in Toledo’s history.