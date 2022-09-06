ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Breaking Down The "House Of The Dragon" Episode 4 Trailer

By Jenna Guillaume
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0qXW_0hkMfoMV00

House of the Dragon is heating up, with Episode 3 introducing new characters and covering a whole war. Episode 4 puts us right back into court intrigue. Here's the preview:

Let's break it down!

The trailer opens with a bunch of servants of some kind walking through a dark hall with lanterns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2mTo_0hkMfoMV00

Honestly no idea if anything significant is happening here! Great start, I know.

HBO

Then we get to the good part: THE DAGGER. You know, the catspaw dagger , the one used to try to kill Bran in Season 1 of Game of Thrones , and then was actually used to kill the Night King in Season 8? The one Viserys has been carrying around in House of the Dragon ? IT HAS VALYRIAN INSCRIPTIONS ON IT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHrjK_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

It looks as though Viserys is showing Rhaenyra the writing on the dagger, which she reads aloud — it seems it describes Aegon's dream about the Prince that was Promised , which Viserys told Rhaenyra about in Episode 1 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UY1f1_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

Rhaenyra reads, "From my blood come the Prince that was Promised, and his will be the song of ice and fire."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdskH_0hkMfoMV00

This scene means they're really making a thing of the whole prophecy, and it wasn't just a throwaway moment in Episode 1. It seems they're turning it into a key motivator for both Viserys and Rhaenyra, which adds a different layer to Rhaenyra continuing as heir/maintaining her claim to the throne rather than it just being a simple quest for power.

This prophecy was also a driving force for Rhaegar (Daenerys' brother and Jon Snow's father), so the centering of this prophecy here has implications for the story down the line.

Of course, it was Arya who used the dagger to kill the Night King in Game of Thrones , and there wasn't a Targaryen on the Iron Throne at the time, but — at the risk of stirring up that mess again — it could be that George R. R. Martin is trying to course-correct somewhat and what we saw in Game of Thrones is, er, not his version of events (remember, he's a co-creator of House of the Dragon ). Or it could be that the whole point is the Targaryens were driven by a prophecy that doesn't even come true and maybe it's part of their madness! Personally, I'm leaning more towards some retconning happening, especially if the Snow sequel about Jon Snow gets off the ground.

HBO

Okay back to the trailer, we have Otto skulking in the Throne Room...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFMgZ_0hkMfoMV00

(Very Littlefinger of him).

HBO

Daemon, who has had a haircut, hanging out in his nightshirt...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y22Rs_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

And Alicent, also in her nightclothes — is she with Daemon? Or have they cut these shots together in a deceptive way?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzJhJ_0hkMfoMV00

HMMMMM.

HBO

Then there's a shot of Balerion's skull and it's hard to see here, but there's someone running in the shadows alongside it — sneaking around the Red Keep, it seems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XaWP_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

We have Viserys putting on his crown in the Throne Room...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MxqH0_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

And readying to meet someone, with quite a large crowd gathered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXREt_0hkMfoMV00

In a voiceover, we hear Viserys say, "The House of the Dragon will stand as one for a further generation," suggesting he wants to reconcile with Daemon as well as keep Rhaenyra and Alicent and his children with her happy.

HBO

Rhaenyra appears to be in the Throne Room crowd, also waiting for someone — and look, she has the necklace Daemon gave to her on again !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvxAa_0hkMfoMV00

She stopped wearing it in Episode 2 after their confrontation on Dragonstone.

HBO

Who are they waiting for? Daemon, of course! He's strolling in with his new haircut to match his brand new crown. It seems Viserys really is trying to make peace in his House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxRYr_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

Daemon explains he was named King of the Narrow Sea following the War for the Stepstones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lOwU_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

Viserys doesn't look entirely pleased by that — will his attempt at peace, if that's what's happening, go awry?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuY8Y_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

Rhaenyra, meanwhile, seems to be touring the country — or at least the Stormlands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lb1sG_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

It appears she's at Storm's End — the seat of House Baratheon. Could she be searching for appropriate suitors, since her father said she could pick one herself?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dV9kA_0hkMfoMV00

(And in reality probably really just buying time with Ser Criston Cole, the hot Kingsguard knight?)

HBO

Then we cut to Rhaenyra arguing with Viserys again — he says, "Your courtship is at an end," and she responds with, "So I can be a remedy for your political headaches?!" This suggests maybe he's going back on the idea that she can pick her own husband, and wants her to make a match that's advantageous politically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CeRc_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

He gets in the sick burn, "YOU are my political headache." Thanks, Dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIlMW_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

There's a shot of Rhaenyra closing her eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpXx6_0hkMfoMV00

Is she frustrated? Sad? Determined? Just really, really tired?

HBO

There's a shot of a waterside city that COULD be King's Landing but doesn't look like it to me — it's possibly Old Town?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gCzT_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

We see Alicent is there — her family's seat is in Old Town, so maybe she's visiting home? She's still wearing Targaryen red and is holding a baby — probably the one she was pregnant with in Episode 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eyA8g_0hkMfoMV00

We know at least a year has passed between episodes because we hear a voiceover talking about the succession saying, "Who will it be? The brother, the daughter, or the little princeling of three?"

The princeling in question is Aegon, who turned two in Episode 3.

HBO

Then we have Otto telling Viserys, "I have discomforting news."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kt75P_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

Followed by an upset Rhaenyra saying, "This is a vile accusation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDuUw_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

And then we have a larger hand caressing a smaller hand pressed up against the wall. From the ring, it looks like it could be Daemon's hand — could he be, er, making a move on Rhaenyra? Is this the "vile accusation" she's speaking of and the "discomforting news" Otto is spreading? That Daemon and Rhaenyra are...more than uncle/niece?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KC9xJ_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

There's a shot of a hooded figure walking past some guys in tall hats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L8rE7_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

Then we go back to Viserys and Otto, and Viserys demands, "Who is responsible for this gossip?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQzPF_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

He adds, "I will take their eyes!" Yeah, he's pretty mad. Which reinforces the idea it's gossip about Rhaenyra and Daemon. Or Rhaenyra and SOMEONE, at least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdWE2_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

Viserys's angry vibe is reinforced by this shot of him slamming down his sword.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEL13_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

Then we hear Alicent saying, "It is not in Rhaenyra's nature to be deceitful. I cannot say the same for your brother." So perhaps the rumor really is about the two of them together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLBK3_0hkMfoMV00

Alicent, meanwhile, is drinking wine and looking pretty damn unhappy.

HBO

We see Daemon looking sneaky in a hood — so presumably it's him weaving through those pointy hat dudes earlier in the trailer, getting up to no good (possibly with Rhaenyra?).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3MLf_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

There's a shot of someone doing tricks (or actual magic?) with fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezZdu_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

We see Rhaneyra running while wearing peasant's clothes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwmHE_0hkMfoMV00

So that must have been her sneaking through the Red Keep in the earlier shot — perhaps meeting up with a hooded Daemon?

HBO

There's another shot of Daemon in the hood — at least, I think it's him. This show is so goddamn dark, you guys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBprE_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

There's another shot from the Throne Room scene of Daemon being halted by someone's sword. Tense!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaLXj_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

Then we see Rhaenyra on a ship with Ser Criston — perhaps headed home from the Stormlands?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhQmT_0hkMfoMV00
HBO

Ser Criston is yelling "take cover" as Caraxes (presumably with Daemon on his back) swoops in and bumps the ship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJ9iC_0hkMfoMV00

Surely he's not attacking Rhaenyra? Maybe he's jealous she's been out searching for suitors? Ahem.

HBO

What do you think of the trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 4? Share your predictions below!

(Book readers, no spoilers !)

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?

A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know

This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Hbo#Dragon#House#Valyrian#Aegon#Hbo Rhaenyra
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Why are the Targaryens the only family with dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Throughout their history, the Targaryen family is known for their relationship with dragons and using them to gain power and keep it for many years. In House of the Dragon, this is no different as the very first scene includes Rhaenyra riding her dragon around and having it land, much to the relief of Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?

A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Forget the Mad King this is the cruelest Targaryen to rule Westeros

If you were to look through the Targaryen family tree and make a list ranking all the bastards (and we don’t mean Jon Snow), you’d probably think the Mad King would be top of the pile. After all, Aerys II was such a cruel and callous leader that his people revolted and overthrew the Targaryen dynasty.
U.K.
The Atlantic

House of the Dragon Is Cruel, Messy, and Fascinating

This story contains spoilers for Episode 2 of House of the Dragon. The opening credits of Game of Thrones famously offer a dynamic bird’s-eye trip around a pulsing map of George R. R. Martin’s fantasy world. The sequence serves partly as a practical guide to a sprawling universe. But it also has a thematic purpose, reminding viewers of the show’s scope: This is a series that hops from city to city, taking in aristocratic dynasties but also lowly soldiers, exiled assassins, and far-flung sorcerers. House of the Dragon, HBO’s much-hyped prequel series, debuted its own opening credits with its second episode this week. The rousing theme music remains the same, but the setting is constrained, with rivers of blood coursing through the walls of Old Valyria, the ancestral home of the Targaryen family. The message is clear: This show really cares about only one bloodline.
TV SERIES
AFP

'House of the Dragon' renewed for second season

HBO announced Friday that the "House of the Dragon" fantasy drama would return for a second season, after the "Game of Thrones" prequel debuted to nearly 10 million US viewers. Some analysts noted that that title drew a whopping 17.4 million viewers to the debut of its final season.
TV SERIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon episode 3 ‘fixed’ George RR Martin’s ‘least favourite’ Game of Thrones scene

House of the Dragon just fixed what George RR Martin described as his “least favourite” Game of Thrones scene.The author, who was a consultant on GoT, is taking a much more hands-on approach with the recently released spin-off.It has already been noted how, in the first few episodes, there have been several changes to reflect book details that David Benioff and DB Weiss skipped while making GoT. Episode three of House of the Dragon had the most striking difference yet, which seemed to be an intentional way of correcting a scene Martin has been vocal about disliking.In fact, Martin...
TV SERIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy