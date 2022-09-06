Breaking Down The "House Of The Dragon" Episode 4 Trailer

This scene means they're really making a thing of the whole prophecy, and it wasn't just a throwaway moment in Episode 1. It seems they're turning it into a key motivator for both Viserys and Rhaenyra, which adds a different layer to Rhaenyra continuing as heir/maintaining her claim to the throne rather than it just being a simple quest for power.

This prophecy was also a driving force for Rhaegar (Daenerys' brother and Jon Snow's father), so the centering of this prophecy here has implications for the story down the line.

Of course, it was Arya who used the dagger to kill the Night King in Game of Thrones , and there wasn't a Targaryen on the Iron Throne at the time, but — at the risk of stirring up that mess again — it could be that George R. R. Martin is trying to course-correct somewhat and what we saw in Game of Thrones is, er, not his version of events (remember, he's a co-creator of House of the Dragon ). Or it could be that the whole point is the Targaryens were driven by a prophecy that doesn't even come true and maybe it's part of their madness! Personally, I'm leaning more towards some retconning happening, especially if the Snow sequel about Jon Snow gets off the ground.