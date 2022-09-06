Wealthy People Who Grew Up Poor, What Still Surprises You About Being Rich?

Susan Magnuson
1d ago
My rich friends only want to go to expensive places knowing I can't afford it! Maybe they should go with me to a more affordable place?
Reply(3)
9
Silver Chief
1d ago
As long as you worship money and not God, you’ll always be poor.
Reply
8
Comments / 8