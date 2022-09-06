ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wealthy People Who Grew Up Poor, What Still Surprises You About Being Rich?

By Syd Robinson
 2 days ago

Are you someone who grew up financially struggling, but came into money later in life?

If so, we wanna hear what your experience was like.

What shocked you most about having money? What's the best part? The worst part?

Maybe once you came into wealth, the first thing you started spending money on was medical bills. Once you started going to the doctor more, it shocked you just how badly you'd been neglecting yourself out of necessity.

Or perhaps you started making double what your parents made, and it unfortunately brought up some difficult power dynamic between you and your folks.

Or maaaaaybe as your salary increased, you slowly noticed friends taking advantage of you and letting you pay for dinners and drinks that should've been split evenly.

If you've ever experienced newfound wealth, please tell us what surprised you about it most in the comments below or in this anonymous form . Your answer may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video!!!

Susan Magnuson
1d ago

My rich friends only want to go to expensive places knowing I can't afford it! Maybe they should go with me to a more affordable place?

Silver Chief
1d ago

As long as you worship money and not God, you’ll always be poor.

