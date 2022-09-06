Communication is Key for Alabama Heading into Hostile Texas Environment

Facing the first true road test of the season, the Crimson Tide readies for a loud crowd.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama handled business at home against Utah State in game one, but week two brings a whole different set of challenges as the Crimson Tide not only faces a ranked opponent in No. 22 Texas, but hits the road for the first time this season.

Last season, Alabama's first true road game came in week three at Florida when the Crimson Tide escaped the Swamp with a 31-29 win. Even though Alabama jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first quarter, the Florida fans stayed in it, and the stadium was shaking with the sound of crowd by the fourth quarter.

Alabama center Darrian Dalcourt learned a lesson in communication that day that he plans to carry over into Austin this weekend.

"Last year, Florida was definitely like a first thing for me, my first time playing a true away, loud game because of COVID," Dalcourt said. "I will say I learned a lot from that. And throughout the next games our communication got better, not just from an offensive line standpoint, but from the quarterback and everywhere on offense."

As the center, Dalcourt feels like the responsibility rests on his shoulders to be the key communicator for the entire offensive unit. His goal is to be a commanding voice this week.

Any time the Crimson Tide is playing an away game, Nick Saban and the coaching staff make crowd noise a part of preparation during the week whether that's pumping in crowd noise at practice or working on silent sets or clapping to snap the ball.

On the flip side, a road environment can make things a little better for the defense when trying to communicate according to senior linebacker Henry To'oTo'o.

"When we’re home, we can hardly hear anything because our crowd is going so crazy to mess with their offense," To'oTo'o said. "But it’s always exciting to go on the road, to be able to play on somebody’s turf field and be able to try to get a win from them and try to shut them out as much as you can and play as hard and physical as you can and obviously come out with a win. So super excited about that."

The Crimson Tide hasn't played in Austin in 100 years since October 1922. But the last time Alabama played a true road game in Texas, the Crimson Tide lost on a last-second field goal at Texas A&M in front of a crowd of nearly 110,000. There will be another 100,000 people in attendance at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m. when the Crimson Tide and Longhorns meet up, but Alabama feels prepared.

“It’s gonna be a loud game," Dalcourt said. "We’re ready for it. You work small stuff like cadence, communication, hand signals and stuff like that because when it gets loud, you might not be able to hear somebody. It’s definitely an important part of our preparation is communication amongst all levels of the offense.”