ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Sublime Ruud beats Berrettini to reach U.S. Open semi-final

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJOcI_0hkLK9CV00

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - In-form fifth seed Casper Ruud pushed past Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) to reach the U.S. Open semi-final on Tuesday with a shot at the world number one ranking still on the line in New York.

The French Open runner-up beat Berrettini on clay in July's Gstaad final and looked just as effective on the hard court, hanging back behind the baseline to absorb the 13th seed's power.

Sprinting through a sublime first set in which he produced just two unforced errors, it looked like Ruud was on track for a blowout victory when he was up 5-1 in the second set.

"Everything sort of went in my favour. I was hitting all the spots, all the shots that I needed to. Matteo was maybe not showing the level he typically does," said Ruud.

But Berrettini, who was sidelined a number of times this season due to injury or illness, slowly began to find his usual level and appeared to have cracked the code in the third set when he broke Ruud in the second game and saved four breaks in the third.

Ruud mustered a terrific comeback, breaking Berrettini in the ninth and never trailed in the tiebreak.

"That was (a) better start than I ever had before in a match," Ruud said in an on-court interview, adding that he had to temper his enthusiasm in order to clinch the affair.

"Sometimes you can get a little overexcited and think you can walk on water," he said.

He and third seed Carlos Alcaraz have a chance at seizing the world number one ranking at Flushing Meadows, as current holder Daniil Medvedev crashed out in the fourth round.

"Of course it's a little bit (more) motivation," said Ruud. "I'm trying to go for it, of course."

Berrettini, who beat Ruud in the third round in New York two years ago, said the Norwegian had clearly upped his level.

"I think his return, definitely (has improved). Also his serve. He's able to mix it up," he told reporters. "He's more complete."

After being forced to miss the Australian Open when he rolled his ankle a day before the tournament, Ruud showed he can be a threat on hard courts when he reached the Miami final and Montreal semi-final this year.

"I'm honestly a bit surprised that I made it to the semis here, but I think I have developed my hard court game a lot the last year or two," he told reporters.

"Miami this year showed me and I proved to myself that I can beat good players and reach later stages in big hard court tournaments."

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Christian Radnedge and Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
TENNIS
Golf Digest

Jessica Pegula crushes press-conference Heineken after getting bounced at U.S. Open, is your relatable athlete of the week

On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula—the daughter Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—fell to number-one women’s seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 in the U.S. Open quarters. The loss snuffed out one potential American fairytale in Flushing and brought Pegula’s slam season to a close. It was a disappointing, if not altogether unexpected, end to Pegula’s U.S. Open run and after the match she processed it in extremely relatable fashion, taking big pulls off a Heineken tallboy while mumbling out answers to the one reporter still interested in talking to her.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios and his US Open outburst showed he is now trapped by a fear of failure

The demolition began within moments of match point. Nick Kyrgios started with the racket in his hand, pounding it into the court four times, each smash breaking through the hush that had quickly descended among the midnight crowd. Then he found a second and wrecked it too, almost splitting it in half, its bent frame telling the story of a plan that had gone to pieces. After wanting to give New York a show in his US Open quarter-final against Karen Khachanov, this final act of destruction was the closest Kyrgios got to producing his explosive game. It was...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Watch: Carlos Alcaraz hits unreal behind-the-back shot in U.S. Open quarterfinals

The U.S. Open quarterfinals matchup between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was historic in more than one way. The five-set epic -- won by Alcaraz 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 -- lasted five hours and 15 minutes. The contest began on Wednesday night and didn't wrap up until 2:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, setting a record for the latest finish in U.S. Open history.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff secures big victory, even in US Open loss to Carolina Garcia

Coco Gauff did not muster enough strength to pull herself into the semifinals of the 2022 US Open women’s singles tournament, as she fell prey to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals to the tune of a 3-6, 4-6 score. However, that’s the deepest run she has had so far in her still-young pro career in […] The post Coco Gauff secures big victory, even in US Open loss to Carolina Garcia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Italian
thecomeback.com

Tennis world reacts to epic, latest match in US Open in history

The men’s quarterfinals at the US Open on Wednesday night — and into Thursday morning — were incredible. First, Frances Tiafoe followed up a fourth-round victory over Rafael Nadal with a win over No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev. Tiafoe becomes the first American to reach the semifinals since 2006, and he’s the first Black American man to reach the men’s semifinals at the US Open since Arthur Ashe did so in 1972.
TENNIS
The Independent

Caroline Garcia powers past Coco Gauff to first grand slam semi-final

Caroline Garcia powered her way past Coco Gauff and into her first grand slam semi-final at the US Open.Eleven years after Andy Murray predicted Garcia would be world number one when, as a 17-year-old, she led Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros, the Frenchwoman is in the form of her life.Gauff has also had a great summer but she had no answer to the unerring ball-striking of Garcia, who will take on fifth seed Ons Jabeur in the last four after a 6-3 6-4 victory.History for Caro! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/7lYjNiI7lW— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2022Garcia reached her first grand slam...
TENNIS
The Independent

Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel as LIV Golf row continues

Talor Gooch has hit back at Billy Horschel after the defending champion criticised the presence of 17 LIV players in the BMW PGA Championship.DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.Gooch and Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.“I honestly don’t think that the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Iga Swiatek battles past Aryna Sabalenka to set up US Open final with Ons Jabeur

World No 1 Iga Swiatek battled past Aryna Sabalenka to set up a US Open final against Ons Jabeur on Saturday.Swiatek trailed big-hitting Belarusian Sabalenka 4-2 in the deciding set on Arthur Ashe Stadium but fought back impressively to triumph 3-6 6-1 6-4 and reach her third grand slam final.The 21-year-old and Jabeur have been the most consistently in-form players of the last two years along with the now-retired Ashleigh Barty and Saturday’s clash will bring either a first major title for Jabeur or a first away from the French Open for Swiatek.The Pole dropped her racket when Sabalenka netted...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Coco Gauff says she 'has a lot to be proud of' after exiting the US Open at the quarterfinal stage but the 18-year-old admits 'I didn't play at the level I needed to' in Caroline Garcia defeat

Coco Gauff bowed out of the US Open Tuesday with a 3-6, 4-6 loss to Caroline Garcia, but the teenager's quarterfinal run was still the best of her career in New York. Gauff won four matches before falling to Garcia, including a third round match to No. 20 seed (and fellow American) Madison Keys, and exceeded her own expectations after retiring in the first round of the Cincinnati Open due to injury in August.
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the U.S. Open semifinals Thursday night to reach her first title match at Flushing Meadows. Swiatek will meet No. 5 Ons Jabeur for the championship on Saturday. Swiatek, a...
TENNIS
Golf Digest

Pablo Larrazabal played one LIV event then wanted back on the DP World Tour. But returning hasn’t been easy

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Amidst the on-going battle between professional golf’s establishment and the upstarts that are LIV Golf there has never appeared to be much common ground, or, heaven forbid, someone who could happily co-exist in both camps. One man gave it a brief try though. Pablo Larrazabal played in the first LIV event at the Centurion Club back in June because he wanted to see what the fuss was all about, then decided not to play any more LIV events.
GOLF
Reuters

Reuters

581K+
Followers
353K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy