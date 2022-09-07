Bears release renderings of possible Arlington Park stadium district, seek public money for project

The Chicago Bears have released their plans and renderings for what could be the franchise's new home in Arlington Heights. The renderings come in a letter to local residents ahead of Thursday night's meeting at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

The team released the letter on their website Tuesday afternoon, detailing what will be more than just a football stadium but "a multi-purpose entertainment district," the letter reads.

It is, in a word, ambitious: a sweeping entertainment mecca anchored by an enclosed stadium that the Bears would call home, though the design has yet to be determined.

But in addition to the stadium complex, there would be a mixed-use district that would include restaurants, offices, and even residential housing.

"The diversification that the Bears are talking about doing is, I believe, to help offset costs that are associated with the stadium," said Marc Ganis, a sports business consultant with Sportscorp.

In the open letter, the Bears say the project would create 48,000 jobs and a $9.4 billion economic impact to the region, with the potential to attract year-round events including the Super Bowl, college football playoffs and Final Four.

The Bears are not asking for public money for the stadium itself. But, the team said it's seeking "additional funding and assistance" for that mixed-use district, which the Bears said offers "long-term public benefits."

"What they're also saying is that the other development is important to make the entirety of the project go, and it's going to need some public assistance," Ganis said.

But the idea of public funding is unpopular with some.

"Let me be clear. No public money is needed to develop this particular site," said Martin Bauer, an Arlington Heights resident.

Arlington Heights Village Board members presented a petition Tuesday night signed by more than 650 Arlington Heights residents calling for an ordinance that would bar public financing of the project.

"Over and over again, we've seen stadium deals and corporate welfare projects turn sour for taxpayers across Illinois," said Brian Costin of Americans for Prosperity Illinois. We don't have any problems with the Bears coming... We just think that they are... they should pay for it. They have enough money to pay for it themselves."

It comes as the city seeks to keep the Bears in Chicago, proposing weeks ago to put a dome on Soldier Field.

"We've got plan B, plan C, and others in the works as well if the Bears decide to abandon the city of Chicago," Lightfoot said.

The Arlington Heights Village Manager declined to comment on the Bears proposal, saying the village has not been presented anything formal to review. He said the village is preparing to announce several public meetings to gather community input.

Thursday's community meeting will take place at John Hersey High School from 7-9 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and attendance is first come, first serve until capacity is reached.