Jennifer Lawrence Finally Revealed Her Baby's Name And It Has A Special Meaning For Her Husband

"The information they are getting is different. Their life is different," she said of her Kentucky family members' different points of view Jennifer Lawrence finds it difficult to set aside political differences. The 32-year-old Hunger Games alum got candid to Vogue about tensions among her family that sparked during the 2016 presidential election when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton. Lawrence explained she has worked to mend her relationship with her dad and other members of her family in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, in the years since the controversial election. "I just...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO