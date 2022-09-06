ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence Finally Revealed Her Baby's Name And It Has A Special Meaning For Her Husband

By Alex Gurley
 2 days ago

Jennifer Lawrence is giving a glimpse into her life as a new mom — and finally sharing her baby's name!

The actor, who gave birth in February , recently confirmed that she and her husband, Cooke Maroney , welcomed a baby boy.

In an interview with Vogue , Jennifer also revealed that they named the little boy Cy in honor of American painter Cy Twombly, one of Cooke's favorite artists.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life . I just stared," Jennifer shared with the publication.

She says that she immediately fell "so in love" with Cy and now feels that "her heart has stretched to a capacity that [she] didn’t know about."

"I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss ," Jennifer explained.

And while Jennifer is loving life as a new mom, she admits that it took time to get there after experiencing two miscarriages — one in her early 20s and one after she had gotten married, which required a D&C procedure.

Jennifer says her experiences made her belief in the right to safe abortions even more steadfast.

"I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different," she said. "And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?"

On top of that, motherhood has also made Jennifer take a critical look at gun laws in America.

"I’m raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day. Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States. And people are still voting for politicians who receive money from the NRA... We are allowing our children to lay down their lives for our right to a second amendment that was written over 200 years ago," Jennifer said.

At the end of the day, Jennifer just wants what's best for her son and to keep him safe.

"He's gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps ?” Jennifer concluded.

You can read all that Jennifer had to say here .

Community Policy