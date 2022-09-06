ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Drought conditions worsening

KRCB 104.9
KRCB 104.9
 2 days ago
With extreme heat expected and water supplies dwindling, experts at a monthly county drought briefing praised conservation while warning drought is now looking like it will linger into the coming winter. Summing things up, Supervisor Chris Coursey said, the weather hasn't been kind. "Well, the first seven months of the year, have been the driest in Sonoma County in the past 128 years, with rainfall twenty inches below what's normal. I am an optimist by nature, but our main storage reservoir, Lake Sonoma is now more empty than it is full." With the first real rains likely more than two months away, that will only get worse. Brooke Bingaman, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service's Bay Area office, said computer models point to La Nina persisting. That may or may not mean another dry winter, as La Nina's impacts locally can vary. The prediction prompted the usual calls for conservation: drip irrigation, full laundry loads, and other efforts. Again, Chris Coursey. "If you're not doing it already, get a bucket, use that bucket as you warm up water in your sink or in your shower. Collect that water, use it in your garden and then you've got really appreciative plants, and you can feel good about doing your part to help us all get through this drought." Conservation is helping the region weather the dry weather. Replying to concerns that new housing will make water more scarce, Marcus Trotta, principal hydrologist with Sonoma Water, says that's not really the case. "Even as the overall population has increased to our customers from about 500,000 to 600,000 people the overall usage has gone down" Coursey added Santa Rosa uses 14 percent less water than decades ago, even as the population rose 57 percent. In the 1990s, the average person used 160 gallons a day. That's been trimmed to 100, he said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlAZS_0hkKllM800
Creeks dwindling under drought
photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB With extreme heat expected and water supplies dwindling, experts at a monthly county drought briefing praised conservation while warning drought is now looking like it will linger into the coming winter. Summing things up, Supervisor Chris Coursey said, the weather hasn't been kind. "Well, the first seven months of the year, have been the driest in Sonoma County in the past 128 years, with rainfall twenty inches below what's normal. I am an optimist by nature, but our main storage reservoir, Lake Sonoma is now more empty than it is full." With the first real rains likely more than two months away, that will only get worse. Brooke Bingaman, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service's Bay Area office, said computer models point to La Nina persisting. That may or may not mean another dry winter, as La Nina's impacts locally can vary. The prediction prompted the usual calls for conservation: drip irrigation, full laundry loads, and other efforts. Again, Chris Coursey. "If you're not doing it already, get a bucket, use that bucket as you warm up water in your sink or in your shower. Collect that water, use it in your garden and then you've got really appreciative plants, and you can feel good about doing your part to help us all get through this drought." Conservation is helping the region weather the dry weather. Replying to concerns that new housing will make water more scarce, Marcus Trotta, principal hydrologist with Sonoma Water, says that's not really the case. "Even as the overall population has increased to our customers from about 500,000 to 600,000 people the overall usage has gone down" Coursey added Santa Rosa uses 14 percent less water than decades ago, even as the population rose 57 percent. In the 1990s, the average person used 160 gallons a day. That's been trimmed to 100, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
KRCB 104.9

Bohemian Highway bridge replacement inching forward

Though rated fair, the 88-year-old Bohemian Hwy bridge could fail in an earthquake photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Well-loved and long-travelled, the nearly ninety-year-old Pratt Pony truss bridge spanning the Russian River at Monte Rio is nearing a date with oblivion.   More of an utilitarian work horse from the 1930's Works Progress Administration-era than a marvel of engineering sporting soaring elements, the bridge, despite a landmark designation, has reached the end of the line.    Janice Thompson is deputy director of engineering and maintenance with Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works.    "She was built in 1934 and she has served us well"    Time...
MONTE RIO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Caritas Center set to open; promises coordinated approach to treat, care and reintegrate homeless

photo credit:  Guided by workers in orange vests on a recent Friday, a pair of cranes slowly lowered lumber into place. Meanwhile, gates are being fitted to dog kennels. Across the courtyard, laborers are painting trim, testing locks. There's a welter of activity at what at first blush could pass for a university building or headquarters of a new tech startup flush with venture capital.   But, this is neither. What is taking shape here is wildly different; a site integrating a medical clinic, job training and counseling, childcare, mental health treatment with housing, all for those living on Sonoma County's streets.   When it...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Rohnert Park: Grand jury calls for more police oversight after DOJ indicts 'rogue' officers

photo credit:  A 2021-22 Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury report has called for greater police protocols and oversight in Rohnert Park after the U.S. Department of Justice accused two officers there of "shaking down" motorists for drugs and cash. Officers Brendan "Jacy" Tatum and Joseph Huffaker were patrol officers that conducted department-sanctioned traffic stops between 2015 and 2017 along U.S. Highway 101 between Cloverdale and Rohnert Park in attempt to stem the flow of illegal cannabis between Mendocino and Sonoma counties. When cannabis became legal in California, the focused program wound down and was eventually stopped in 2017, but federal prosecutors...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRCB 104.9

Local healthcare providers say class divide forming over reproductive rights

North Bay congressman Mike Thompson (left) and Rohnert Park mayor Jackie Elward. photo credit:  With some states adding restrictions or prohibiting abortion, California is moving in a different direction. Nevertheless, local medical experts say they remain concerned about access, misconceptions and the future.    A statewide constitutional amendment guaranteeing a right to abortion and contraception is set to go before voters in November. But at a roundtable meeting convened by North Bay congressman Mike Thompson Friday, it was obvious concerns remain.   Cheryl Johnson, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, said patients seeking care are whipsawed by sudden shifts.    "This toppling of Roe v....
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
KRCB 104.9

Regional Climate Protection Authority puts carbon neutrality center stage

The intricate web of connections that is the carbon footprint of a person, a community, and a society touches all things. Unraveling that web and making changes is a challenge. Aiming to do so though: RCPA, the Regional Climate Protection Authority. Sonoma County’s starting goal to lessen the impacts of climate change is carbon neutrality by 2030.   "RCPA was formed in 2009 to collaborate and coordinate on climate efforts in Sonoma County." According to Ross Clendenen. "It's kind of unique, the only agency of our kind in California, and basically we leverage resources, make sure we're not duplicating efforts in coordinating...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Healdsburg looks in the mirror on diversity, equity.

The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked a reassessment of efforts inclusion and justice in many municipalities. Earlier this year, looking to reflect on social, racial, and economic inequality, Healdsburg turned to Acosta Educational Partnership - which had done similar work at the city's schools. Educator and social science researcher Orlando Carreon, said having outside eyes can really help identify and address systemic issues.   "Maybe you're too afraid to kind of lift under that rock to see what's under there." Carreon said. "But that's, that's part of why it's helpful to hire some help. Because often you can't operate...
HEALDSBURG, CA
KRCB 104.9

Family of man slain by sheriff's deputy speaks out

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office remains in the spotlight over the killing of a North Bay man in late July.   Bearing the heat Monday afternoon a supportive crowd gathered in front of the sheriff offices in Santa Rosa to hear testimony from the family, and supporters, of David Pelaez-Chavez, the Lake County man shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy nearly a month ago.   Pelaez-Chavez’s brother, Alfredo Pelaez, spoke to those gathered through the use of an interpreter.   "Quereoms justicia por David." Pelaez said. "We want justice for David. We are fighting, but we are fighting peacefully, because that's the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Rohnert Park addresses grand jury findings; more reforms coming to Dept. of Public Safety

In the wake of relatively recent scandals, Rohnert Park officials are unanimously agreeing to reforms to its department of public safety...changes urged by the county's civil grand jury.   Rohnert Park council members and administrators repeatedly pointed to actions and staffing changes already taken...and how reform efforts have become more collaborative and less acrimonious. Mayor Jackie Elward cited recent moves.    "Our public safety have been willing to work hand by hand and giving the ear to this council. I am thankful that the first project that we did, for mental health, took seven months from the time it came to the dais (and...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Conservation#National Weather Service#Lake Sonoma#Sono
KRCB 104.9

Cotati appoints new council members

Several seats on city councils around the county are up for election in November. But one city is cancelling its next council election.  Cotati mayor Mark Landman and council member John Moore both announced their retirements earlier this year.   Those two retirements opened the seats for full, four-year terms on the Cotati city council, and triggered an extended nomination process for prospective candidates.   Cotati city manager Damien O’Bid described where things stand following the close of the nomination period on August 17th.   "At the end of the nomination period we had for two seats, we had two qualified candidates, Kathleen Rivers and Sylvia...
COTATI, CA
KRCB 104.9

Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable

Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers.   PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project.   Others, not so much.   "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Neighbors push back against local park development

Some neighbors took issue Wednesday with official plans to convert a vacant lot in Santa Rosa's Roseland neighborhood into a local park. The meeting was held to assure every possible impact is included in an Environmental Impact Report. The city opted to shift course after threats of legal challenges to a previous assessment that said adding formal trails, signs, a play area, a restroom, parking and other amenities would not cause irreparable environmental harm. One neighbor, who declined to identify herself, told city officials she'd spent decades attending meetings and thought leaving the twenty-acre lot undeveloped was settled. "And now all of the sudden it's totally changed,” she said. “I'm kind...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Healdsburg approves new surveillance tech

Lights, camera, Orwell? Following the trend of more than 100 cities across California, Healdsburg moved closer to erecting Automatic License Plate Readers, ALPR’s, at the city’s major entry and exit points. Considered by law enforcement a tool for investigating crimes, they're also a cause of alarm for civil liberties groups. Healdsburg police chief Matt Jenkins said the system doesn’t gather data on the occupants of a vehicle, but does capture identifying features.   "ALPR technology goes beyond just reading the license plate." Jenkins told council members. "It is also able to detect the type of car, whether it's a sedan, a truck, it...
HEALDSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
NWS
KRCB 104.9

Council hopefuls push qualifications, contrasts at candidate forum

There are four Santa Rosa city council seats up for election in November. On Monday, the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual get-to-know-the-candidates session.   City councilwoman Dianna MacDonald and former councilwoman Veronica Jacobi did not participate, although they are in the race and on the ballot.    For the other seven candidates, housing affordability, economic development and homelessness figured large in the nearly two hour event. Candidates mainly focused on distinguishing themselves, touting experience, endorsements and vision. Here's a sampling of some of the comments....       Sonoma State fundraiser Mark Stapp will face SSU political science major Mason Rossiter in district 2, Coffey Strong organizerJeff Okrepkie is challenging former councilwoman Veronica Jacobi in district six, incumbent Victoria Fleming, in district four, faces three challengers---former firefighter Terry Sanders, psychologist Shari Shamsavari, and accountant Henry Huang. Incumbent Dianna MacDonald is running unopposed in district three.      
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

"Strong recommendations" but no COVID requirements as schools reopen

COVID is again spreading virulently in Sonoma County, but sending fewer people to hospitals. As schools open, precautions against the disease will be largely voluntary.   Sundari Mase, Sonoma County's health officer laid out the reasoning at a meeting Wednesday.   "Even though we're seeing a lot of transmission of COVID in the community, we are not considering a return to health orders or restrictions at this point. As school resumes, we will be operating under the latest California Department of Public Health guidelines, this includes a strong recommendation to continue wearing masks in indoor public settings, including classrooms."   Recommendations, however strong, aren't mandatory.   The...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

After Athena House closes, what next for Sonoma County treatment?

Where can people struggling with substance abuse in Sonoma County go to get help? And who will provide it? Just some of the questions being raised after Athena House, the thirty-three year-old treatment center in Santa Rosa, closed its doors in July. For Jasmine Palmer, a former patient at Athena House, its closure will leave a large void.  “Our county is number three in the state for the most fatal overdoses…so this population, they need more services," Palmer told KRCB News. "And it’s near and dear to my heart because I went through the program in 2011, and I know what it’s...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Facing legal challenge on well permits, county supervisors delay decision

After more than three hours of deliberations, officials punted on a proposal significantly changing how the county issues permits for water wells, pushing any decision to September or October at the earliest.    While added scrutiny is coming, the board ultimately felt there were too many variables and too little public input to move forward.   The county is under legal threat over contentions that it approves groundwater wells with no meaningful study. Environmentalists contend those wells are reducing water levels in protected streams--and killing protected species.   Drevet Hunt with the California Coastkeeper Alliance, the group that brought legal action over how the county...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Santa Rosa temporarily caps vacation rentals

VRBO, AirBnB, Homeaway - the name of the app may be different, but short term rentals have drawn the ire of neighbors all the same. Santa Rosa is the latest local city to put limits on them.   "We live in hell, we live with beer pong. They're drinking, they're partying. I've been yelled at and screamed at for doing yard work." One commenter said. "Why is a city allowing an unmanned commercial business in a residential neighborhood?" Said another. "You have asked a city department that works only weekdays to invest and levy fines for violations that occur mainly on...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Neighbors voice concerns over safety of proposed housing development

Hurting for water and hurting for housing - Santa Rosa is caught in a delicate dance as the city tries to balance its need for new homes. At a virtual neighborhood meeting Monday residents in a small West Santa Rosa neighborhood aired their grievances and concerns over a proposed new housing development. Crime, vagrancy, traffic, and noise topped the list of concerns.   Called Alta Santa Rosa, the proposal includes just under 800 new multi-family homes, over 1500 parking spaces, and nearly 5,000 feet of retail space. Situated between Guerneville Road, Lance Drive, and Comstock Middle School - Alta Santa Rosa would...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Windsor imposes moratorium on new short term rentals

Another local community is looking to more strongly regulate short term rentals. This time Windsor. The divisive issue of short term rentals has become a concern across the region. Windsor is no different. Some in the community see them as essential economic drivers, others as cash grabs and a nuisance for neighbors.   Previously approved through a less formal process, Windsor is moving towards more permanent regulations. The town council started by imposing a 45 day moratorium on new business licenses for short term rental operators.   Comments on the issue swung between condemnation of the AirBnB-ing of residential neighborhoods…   "My daughters and their now husbands...
WINDSOR, CA
KRCB 104.9

Sheriff's Office releases body cam footage, audio in Chavez killing

Newly-released video and audio is shedding further light on the shooting of 36-year-old David Pelaez-Chavez by a Sonoma County sheriff deputy August 5th.  Released Sunday afternoon via the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the 11-minute video includes body camera footage from both officers involved and a slow-motion breakdown of the shooting. As well as audio recordings from two separate 911 calls placed by residents who had confrontations with Pelaez-Chavez the morning of the incident. A warning, we are airing some of the audio. One resident described an interaction with Pelaez-Chavez to 911 dispatch. "He was just up here asking me to kill him," the homeowner told...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

KRCB 104.9

Rohnert Park, CA
308
Followers
309
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.

 https://norcalpublicmedia.org/news/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy