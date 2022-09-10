Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 4-10
Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 4-10
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
No events.
MONDAY, SEPT. 5
No events.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 6
Volleyball
Westside Christian def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-13)
Horizon Christian Tualatin def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-5)
Banks def. Riverdale 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-14)
Corbett def. Neah-Kah-Nie 3-0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-21)
Gresham def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-15, 30-28, 25-12)
Sandy def. David Douglas 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20)
Estacada def. Astoria 3-1 (23-25, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15)
Central Catholic def. Barlow 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-20)
St. Mary's Academy def. Tualatin 3-1 (25-11, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18)
Portland Christian def. Mannahouse Christian 3-1 (25-15, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19)
Canby def. Parkrose 3-0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-13)
Milwaukie at Centennial def. Milwaukie 3-2 (23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 16-14)
Boys soccer
Reynolds 4, Franklin 1
The Dalles 5, Corbett 2
Portland Adventist 7, Grand View Christian 2
David Douglas 5, Sprague 0
Central Catholic 4, Roosevelt 0
Liberty 1, Wells 0
McNary 3, McDaniel 1
Grant 1, South Salem 0
Benson at Dallas, canceled
Girls soccer
Grant 3, Beaverton 0
Redmond 6, David Douglas 4
Sandy 8, North Salem 1
Franklin 2, Lebanon 1
South Salem 2, McDaniel 1
Forest Grove 3, Wells 0
Nelson 1, Roosevelt 1
Riverdale 5, Tillamook 1
Catlin Gabel 6, Corbett 0
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7
Volleyball
Jefferson at Lincoln def. Jefferson 3-1 (25-19, 25-11, 17-25, 25-22)
Franklin at Roosevelt def. Franklin 3-1
Grant def. McDaniel 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-18)
Wells def. Cleveland 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-12)
Nelson def. Sandy 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-18)
Boys soccer
Riverdale 4, Delphian/Willamina 1
Centennial 2, Sandy 0
Lincoln 3, McMinnville 2
Girls soccer
Gresham 6, Parkrose 0
Lincoln 4, Bend 0
St. Mary's 1, Cleveland 1
Cross country
PIL PREVIEW BOYS
1, Lincoln, 24; 2, Franklin, 63; 3, Ida B. Wells, 64; 4, Grant, 124; 5, Cleveland 148; 6, Jefferson, 153; 7, Roosevelt, 175; 8, McDaniel, 208
1. Samy Anderson, Lincoln, 15:17.00
2. Kai Mitchell-Reiss, Wells, 15:31.6
3. Henry Alexander, Lincoln, 15:39.9
4. Giacomo Capriotti, Lincoln, 15:44.8
5. Asher Danielson, Wells, 15:47.5
6. William Heslam, Roosevelt, 15:50.8
7. JahAllah Van, Lincoln, 16:08.8
8. Brennan McEwen, Franklin, 16:16.3
9. Harrison Talcott, Lincoln, 16:17.00
10. Leaf McQuillen, Franklin, 16:19.1
PIL PREVIEW GIRLS
1, Lincoln, 35; 2, Franklin, 52; 3, Ida B. Wells, 80; 4, Grant, 94; 5, Cleveland, 110
1. Keira Saavedra, Lincoln, 18:28.1
2. Josie Fale, Wells, 18:44.6
3. Eva Novy-Hildesley, Lincoln, 18:57.4
4. Amelia Campbell, Grant, 19:05.4
5. Gigi Bareilles, Franklin, 19:22.1
6. Iris Stasiuk, Cleveland, 19:35.5
7. Marin Kauffman-Smith, Franklin, 19:38.00
8. Emily Robertson, Franklin, 19:46.2
9. Sophia Malinoski, Lincoln, 19:49.4
10. Mia Gramstad, Lincoln, 19:58.0
THREE RIVERS PREVIEW GIRLS
1, Tigard, 42; 2, Lakeridge, 52; 3, Lake Oswego, 72; 4, St. Mary's Academy, 106; 5, West Linn, 128; 6, Oregon City, 138; 7, Tualatin, 145
1. Sadie Drucker, St. Mary's, 18:52.36
2. Sabine Kim, Tigard, 19:07.69
3. Breckyn Kornachuk, Lakeridge, 19:40.93
4. Lillian Herman, Tigard, 19:51.09
5. Grace Houlihan, Lakeridge, 19:52.43
NWOC PREVIEW BOYS
1, Wilsonville, 39; 2, Hood River Valley 62; 3, Canby 65; 4, La Salle Prep, 94; 5, Milwaukie, 149; 6, Parkrose, 155; 7, Centennial, 158
1. Logan Law, Milwaukie, 15:07.7
2. Carter Cutting, Wilsonville, 15:07.7
3. Mason Weisgerber, Wilsonville, 15:27.8
4. Elliot Hawley, Hood River Valley, 16:01.6
5. Marte Hailey, Parkrose, 16:03.8
27. Evan Brown, Centennial, 18:24.8
NWOC PREVIEW GIRLS
1, Hood River Valley, 33; 2, La Salle Prep, 44; 3, Wilsonville, 46; 4, Centennial, 122; 5, Canby, 135
1. Noemi Lundgren, Putnam, 19:05.8
2. Olivia Nickson, Hood River Valley, 19:52.2
3. Maya Crimin, La Salle Prep, 20:02.8
4. Gabriella Salvione, Putnam, 20:06.2
5. Phoebe Wood, Hood River Valley, 20:58.6
18. Anastasia Davis, Centennial, 23:58.7
39. Aspen Humpheries, Parkrose, 27:42.6
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Football
Franklin 38, Aloha 13
Ida B. Wells 24, Century 20
Liberty 28, Jefferson 6
Volleyball
Parkrose def. Centennial 3-2
Corbett def. Riverdale 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-12)
Lincoln at Grant def. Lincoln 3-1 (25-19, 25-11, 21-25, 25-15)
McDaniel def. Franklin 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-13)
Roosevelt at Cleveland def. Roosevelt 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-19)
Wells def. Benson 3-0
Central Catholic def. Gresham 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-19)
Barlow def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-9, 25-22, 25-14)
David Douglas def. Clackamas 3-1 (25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 25-17)
Knappa def. Mannahouse Christian 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-9)
Portland Christian def. Vernonia 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-16)
Boys soccer
Reynolds 3, Southridge 2
Parkrose 8, Benson 0
Estacada 3, Astoria 0
Beaverton 2, Gresham 2
La Salle Prep 3, Franklin 0
Century 5, Barlow 0
McDaniel 1, Tualatin 0
Central Catholic 3, Wilsonville 0
Central Linn 7, De La Salle North Catholic 6
Girls soccer
Corbett 4, Astoria 2
Wells 0, Woodburn 0
Central 1, Centennial 0
Aloha 2, Sandy 0
South Albany 8, Reynolds 2
Forest Grove 1, Lincoln 0
David Douglas 2, Franklin 1
McDaniel 3, Nelson 0
Camas (WA) 2, Grant 0
Seton Catholic (WA) 6, Riverdale 2
Cross country
BRIDGET NELSON MEET
Boys
1, The Dalles, 17; 2, Estacada 46
1. Juan Diego Contreras, The Dalles, 15:34.8
2. Leo Lemann, The Dalles, 16:36.9
3. Egan Ziegenhagen, The Dalles, 17:24.1
4. Lliam Baird, Estacada, 18:37.5
5. Tyson Long, The Dalles, 18:39.7
Girls
1. Alaina Casady, The Dalles, 21:31.6
2. Heather Shaver, Estacada, 22:51.8
3. Scotie Weiler, Estacada, 23:27.7
4. Lucy Booth, The Dalles, 23:48.6
5. Ruby Jaimes Mora, The Dalles, 24:15.5
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Football
Gresham 54, McDaniel 0
Southridge 19, Grant 0
Reynolds 13, Roosevelt 7
Newberg 25, Lincoln 7
Cleveland 24, South Eugene 3
Mountainside 21, Barlow 20
St. John Basco (CA) 49, Central Catholic 0
North Salem 46, David Douglas 0
Ridgeview 62, Centennial 6
Milwaukie 31, Parkrose 13
Estacada 48, Scappoose 19
Harrisburg 47, Corbett 0
Volleyball
Fort Vancouver (WA) def. Benson 3-0
North Clackamas Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-4)
Open Door Christian def. Southwest Christian 3-0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-10)
Boys soccer
North Clackamas Christian 4, Mannahouse Christian 4
McNary 5, Roosevelt 1
South Salem 4, Cleveland 1
Grant 1, West Linn 0
Wells 3, North Salem 1
Girls soccer
Cleveland 1, South Salem 0
Roosevelt at North Salem
St. Mary's 2, Catlin Gabel 1
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
Volleyball
Sheldon def. Central Catholic 2-0 (26-25, 25-17)
Central Catholic def. Mountainside 2-0 (25-22, 25-19)
Jesuit def. Central Catholic 2-0 (25-16, 25-10)
West Linn def. Central Catholic 2-1 (20-25, 25-22, 15-8)
Sprague def. Central Catholic 2-0 (27-25, 25-22)
Lincoln def. Parkrose 2-0
Lincoln def. Tualatin 2-1
South Albany def. Lincoln 2-1
South Albany def. Grant 2-1
Cleveland def. Seaside 2-0 (25-16, 25-21)
Cleveland def. Sweet Home 2-0 (25-19, 26-24)
Estacada def. La Grande 3-2 (25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10)
Estacada def. Hermiston (WA) 3-2 (22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 12-25, 15-8)
Stayton def. Corbett 2-0 (25-19, 25-19)
Riverdale def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-18)
Sheridan def. Riverdale 3-0 (25-12, 27-25, 25-22)
Sheridan def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-13)
Boys soccer
Estacada 3, La Grande 0
Riverside 3, Riverdale 2
David Douglas 2, South Albany 1
Girls soccer
South Medford 4, Central Catholic 0
La Grande 1, Estacada 0
Riverdale 2, Riverside 2{loadposition sub-article-02}
Comments / 0