Politics

Truss pulls Johnson’s plan to appoint ally to Partygate inquiry committee

By Kate Devlin
 4 days ago

Liz Truss’s government has dumped plans to appoint a controversial MP to the parliamentary partygate probe, one of Boris Johnson ’s last acts as prime minister.

Mr Johnson had proposed Sir Christopher Chope, who is best known for thwarting backbencher MPs’ legislation proposals, join the committee assessing whether or not he misled parliament.

But just hours after Ms Truss entered Downing Street the government pulled the proposal.

The Privileges Committee inquiry into whether Mr Johnson committed a contempt of Parliament, by telling the House on several occasions there were no lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, has come under fire from MPs loyal to the previous prime minister.

Sir Christopher has caused controversy over his attempts to block legislation, including over the practice of upskirting.

Before the government dropped the plan, Jess Phillips, the shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, told the Guardian: “Chris Chope is not a man I would rely on to be on the standards committee. He tried to derail legislation that would criminalise taking pictures up women’s skirts. Why would anyone think he was appropriate?

“Frankly the Conservatives’ attempt to force him on to the committee shows that no matter who their leader is they will always rely on their mates to get them out of upholding the standards that the country would expect. Same old Tories.”

Sir Christopher would have replaced party colleague Laura Farris, who announced in July she was stepping down from the committee.

But two motions on his appointment were not moved by the government on Tuesday evening.

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse, who brought in the Private Members’ Bill to ban upskirting initially blocked by Sir Christopher, said: “Liz Truss must now confirm that she won’t appoint Christopher Chope to the privileges committee. His attempt to derail my Bill to criminalise taking pictures up women’s skirts tells you everything you need to know about his judgement. He should be nowhere near the privileges committee.

"The Conservatives cannot continue to cook the books and fix things in their favour. Truss needs to appoint someone impartial and not a Boris Johnson loyalist.

"Johnson’s last act in office was an attempt to get himself off the hook for his partygate lies. It It would be unforgivable if one of Liz Truss’ first acts was to follow in his footsteps."Several allies of Mr Johnson have claimed that the inquiry into his behaviour is a “witch-hunt”. Last week it emerged that the then prime minister used taxpayers’ money to commission legal advice that raised questions about the probe. It was later revealed that £130,000 had been spent.

