Justin Bieber cancels remainder of Justice World Tour to prioritize his health

By Megan Stone
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Un5G4_0hkIbJ3C00
Evan Agostini/Invision via AP, FILE

Justin Bieber has called off the remainder of his Justice World Tour to prioritize his health.

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner told fans in a statement posted on his Instagram story that he was scrapping his remaining tour dates.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," he wrote. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour."

The "Ghost" singer alerted fans of his health issues in June and said of his remaining U.S. tour dates at the time, "I'm just physically not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious."

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the chickenpox virus, which continues to lay dormant in a person after initial infection and can reactivate as a shingles rash, according to the Mayo Clinic. The syndrome is caused when a shingles rash, which can be painful, breaks out near one's ear. It can trigger facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Bieber restarted his tour the following month, performing at Italy's Lucca Summer festival.

In his statement on Tuesday, he said he had put everything he had into continuing the tour.

"After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," he wrote. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me."

Bieber said he knew in that moment that he had to "make my health the priority."

"I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being," he wrote, adding that he would "be okay, but I need time to rest and get better."

The singer then thanked his fans for their support. "Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this," he concluded.

This is the latest tour Bieber was forced to end early. He previously was forced to reschedule his Changes Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic and canceled his 2017 Purpose World Tour due to "unforeseen circumstances."

