Alright, Literally Every Single One Of These Things I Just Found Out Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
1. This is the Hoba meteorite, the largest meteorite on Earth:
2. This is what a $100 bill from about 90 years ago looks like compared to one today:
A customer at my work paid with a series 1934 $100 bill from mildlyinteresting
3. Some stores have winter simulators so you can really see how warm a jacket is:
This store has a winter simulator for testing out winter clothing from interestingasfuck
4. Every United States president combined together looks like the world's worst vacuum salesman:
All 46 U.S. presidents combined into one (OC) from interestingasfuck
5. There are pants that shine INCREDIBLY bright when hit with light:
I found a pair of antipaparazzi pants at the thrift store from mildlyinteresting
6. Michelangelo's "David" statue is really, really big in person:
7. This is what the other side of some potholes look like:
What the underside of a highway pothole looks like. from mildlyinteresting
8. Pictures of Jupiter have come a long, long way:
The first image of Jupiter vs the James Webb photo from interestingasfuck
Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team and image processing by Judy Schmidt.
9. There is a McDonald's in Arizona that has a blue arch instead of a yellow one:
There is a single McDonald's in the world where the arches are blue instead of yellow. It's in Arizona, and it has been made this way to avoid contrast with the red cliffs in the background from interestingasfuck
It's because people who live in Sedona "were concerned the giant golden M would clash with the tones of the surrounding landscape ."
10. This is what the surface of Saturn's moon Titan looks like:
11. Baby teeth can last decades:
At 24 years old, I got my last surviving baby tooth removed. from mildlyinteresting
12. This is what Queen Elizabeth II looked like when she was 18:
13. Chips, my friend, well, chips can be huge:
Found this behemoth of a chip in my bag of Takis Waves (first time trying it…) from mildlyinteresting
14. Social security cards used to not be made out of the most flimsy material available:
My grandfather's metal Social Security Card from mildlyinteresting
15. This is a tarantula hawk, a wasp whose sting is known as one of the most painful on planet Earth:
16. It can get so hot that your candles will just give up:
It got so hot in my grandma's house that the candles melted from mildlyinteresting
17. Dollar bills can be misprinted in a very frustrating way:
Costumer handed me this misprinted dollar bill as a tip today from mildlyinteresting
18. There are bars that have little patches of ice to keep your beverage nice and frosty:
This bar has a chilled strip to keep your drinks cold from mildlyinteresting
19. Some THC edibles have edible warnings on them:
The cookies we bought come with an edible sticker warning that it contains THC from mildlyinteresting
20. The inside of a plane's wheel bay looks incredibly complex:
The inside of a Boeing 737's wheel bay. from mildlyinteresting
21. And, finally, Aaron Paul was once on The Price Is Right :
Before Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul was a contestant on The Price Is Right from interestingasfuck
Neat.
