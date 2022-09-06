Alright, Literally Every Single One Of These Things I Just Found Out Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week

At Time Out we love sharing cities with you – and we love shining a light on the most exciting experiences and communities within them. Which is why it feels natural for us to continue guiding you through the virtual experiences of the rapidly emerging Metaverse – and also to make our own first step into the Metaverse by launching a Time Out House in the new virtual community, Metropolis World, which you can access and explore yourself from today.

