College Sports

AP Top 25 poll: Georgia jumps Ohio State in Week 2 college football rankings

By James Parks
 5 days ago

Week 2 of the college football season is here, and now it's time to get a look at the updated AP top 25 rankings heading into Saturday's games.

Four teams that were ranked in last week's poll took the L on opening day, including an embarrassing 49-3 loss for No. 11 Oregon against defending national champion Georgia, which looked like it was playing an FCS team.

Not a great look for the Pac-12 on the national stage already, and then Utah, boasting its best ever preseason ranking at No. 7, lost on the road to an unranked Florida team that made a statement.

Let's look at where things stand in the new AP top 25 poll this week.

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 2

Georgia handed Oregon a beating in a matchup of Top 25 ranked teams
  1. Alabama (44 1st place votes)
  2. Georgia (17)
  3. Ohio State (2)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

Others receiving votes

Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

College football top 25 losers

No. 5 Notre Dame. Considering most analysts and bookmakers predicted a blowout, the Irish losing 21-10 to Ohio State looks pretty respectable. Notre Dame played some solid defense against the Buckeyes' skill threats, but will need to flesh out a more aggressive passing attack going forward.

No. 7 Utah. An even, well-played game that came down to red zone success (for Florida) and failure (for Utah). The Utes suffered the late turnover and were stopped on consecutive downs at the goal line in the third quarter. And with that, the Pac-12's shot at the College Football Playoff took a huge hit.

No. 11 Oregon. Not an ideal showing for Dan Lanning, who left coaching Georgia's defense to lead the Ducks program, getting massacred at the hands of the Bulldogs' front seven and Stetson Bennett, who led 7 TD drives on his first 7 possessions against what was supposed to be a good Ducks linebacking corps. Another punch in the face for the Pac-12.

No. 23 Cincinnati. At first, this looked like another case of an SEC team dismantling a non-conference opponent, but Cincy fought back, scoring 17 points in the third quarter. But there were too many mistakes, and a few long pass plays that should've been there that weren't.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Utah Football#American Football#Ap#Pac 12#College Football Rankings#Texas A M#Notre Dame Baylor#Usc#Houston Others#Ucf#Kansas State#Mississippi State 10#Air Force 8#Arizona 1 College
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

