Read full article on original website
Related
From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn
While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
The Verge
Amazon’s latest robotics, healthcare buys have the FTC asking more questions
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Amazon’s plans to acquire robot vacuum maker iRobot and the 1Life healthcare company behind One Medical, according to reports from Politico and The Wall Street Journal. Amazon announced a $3.9 billion deal to buy One Medical in July and said it would acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion just weeks later.
Amazon Looks To Pull Brakes On Hiring To Trim Pandemic Induced Fluff
Amazon.com Inc AMZN chief Andy Jassy acknowledged slowing down the hiring rate citing pandemic-induced overexpansion, the Wall Street Journal reports. Amazon looks to scale back following a massive hiring spree to contain customer demand, primarily in its fulfillment networks. Amazon reported slowing sales and the second quarter of net loss...
Amazon's $3.9B Purchase Of 1Life's One Medical Faces Delay Due To FTC Investigation
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating the $3.9 billion transaction between Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and 1Life Healthcare Inc. ONEM. What Happened: According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the FTC sent a notice to each company requesting "additional information and documentary materials" about the deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
FTC Antitrust Challenge to Meta Is a Needed Corrective
Large tech companies have long bought out potential rivals to eliminate future competition. If Facebook hadn’t acquired WhatsApp and Instagram, today’s consumers would now have a more varied menu of social media platforms. These giants eliminated any future competition posed by those rivals and solidified Facebook’s dominance over...
How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg Offloaded San Fransisco House for $31 Million
Curious about Priscilla Chan’s net worth? Well, it recently just got a little more liquid. Chan and her husband, Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, sold one of their homes in the San Francisco area for $31 million last month. Article continues below advertisement. A spokesperson for the...
‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post loses millions of dollars as subscribers fall - and bosses 'hold talks to buy The Guardian and AP and cut 100 jobs'
The Washington Post, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has lost millions of dollars in revenue, with the paper allegedly discussing cutting 100 jobs and buying The Guardian and Associated Press. Sources familiar with the company's finances told the New York Times that The Post now has fewer than the three...
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
BBC
'Starbucks fired me for being three minutes late'
Staff at roughly 220 Starbucks stores across the US have voted to unionise, making unexpectedly successful inroads at the popular chain of coffee shops. But the movement is facing a precarious moment, as the economy slows and the company mounts a furious response. Joselyn Chuquillanqui had worked for Starbucks for...
Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So
Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
Elon Musk Serves 2nd Termination Letter To Twitter On Undisclosed Bases: What You Need To Know
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk sent a second termination letter to Twitter, Inc. TWTR on Monday — this time adding additional bases separate and distinct from the ones mentioned in the July 8 termination letter — according to an amendment to the Schedule 13D filed with the SEC on Tuesday.
investing.com
Elon Musk Reacts To Former CIA Security Expert's Twitter Bots Estimate: '...This Deal Is Awesome'
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a dig at Twitter Inc (NYSE: NYSE:TWTR) on Thursday while reacting to a security expert’s estimate of the spam accounts present on the microblogging site. What Happened: Musk shared a report from The Australian newspaper that featured former Central Intelligence Agency...
Meta's Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook has in-principle agreed to settle a lawsuit in the San Francisco federal court seeking damages for letting third parties including Cambridge Analytica access the private data of users, a court filing showed.
Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy
The economy's health is currently the main concern of companies and investors. Will the economic machine slow to the point of seizing up? The Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise interest rates more sharply than many investors expected. Some economists expect the monetary policies of the central banks plus the energy crisis in Europe to cause a hard economic landing, or recession.
FTC digs in on Amazon's iRobot deal
The FTC has officially begun a review of Amazon’s $1.7 billion takeover of robot vacuum maker iRobot to decide if the deal violates antitrust law, and the companies are bracing for a potentially lengthy, arduous investigation, according to two people with knowledge of the probe. The agency’s action comes...
Water is in short supply. Markets should pay attention
The world is in desperate need of water. Drought and increasing temperatures have threatened to impact nearly every major sector of the economy, from energy to agriculture to shipping.
bloomberglaw.com
How to Manage an Endless Workload and Deliver More with Less
As a GC, you must wear many hats, from a legal advisor to a business strategist to a risk management expert—not to mention managing your department and outside counsel relationships. With so many responsibilities covering a vast range of expertise, the role of GC has expanded, and so have their workloads. This is especially true as they become more ingrained with their business and look to shift more work internally to reduce spend on outside counsel. As workloads increase, GCs are left with little time to act as strategic business partners and a valued member of the leadership team.
CNBC
More Americans tapping buy now, pay later services for groceries 'shows the height of personal desperation,' Harvard researcher says
With food prices at historic highs, more consumers are turning to buy now, pay later services for their weekly essentials. "Once people start stretching out grocery payments it shows the height of personal desperation," says Marshall Lux, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. As prices rise, Americans are increasingly...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
100K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 1