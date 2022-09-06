ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Council breaks from norm, elects Braxton Winston as mayor pro tem

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfcFa_0hkGyvP500

CHARLOTTE — It was a night of pomp and circumstances Tuesday as the Charlotte City Council said goodbye to four of its members and welcomed familiar faces Lawana Slack-Mayfield and James “Smuggie” Mitchell, and newcomers Marjorie Molina and Dante Anderson.

But after a round of thank you speeches, the city leaders got down to their first order of business -- electing a mayor pro tem.

In a unanimous vote, Councilmember Braxton Winston was selected by his colleagues to serve in the role.

While the result appears to lack drama, Tuesday’s decision breaks from city norms.

On Monday, Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe and Joe Bruno learned there was support on council for bucking the regular trend -- electing the top vote-getter in the council’s at-large race as the mayor pro tem -- in favor of selecting a different councilmember.

The mayor pro tem serves important roles in public and private. In public, the mayor pro tem steps in for the mayor whenever the mayor is absent. In private, the mayor pro tem serves as a de facto whip, finding out where councilmembers stand on issues and whether there is support.

In the July election, Dimple Ajmera netted the most votes in the at-large race and made it known she wanted the position. She received a nomination from Councilmember Molina, but declined the position.

“As the will of the voters was the standard procedure, I was interested in the work of the (mayor pro tem). But there is a time when we must decide whether to lead or help someone else lead in a unified voice,” Ajmera said after the nomination. “I have decided to help Councilmember Winston lead as the next mayor pro tem of Charlotte.”

On Tuesday afternoon Winston was identified as a leading candidate for the role with backing from at least two Charlotte City Councilmembers, a source familiar with the vote told the Political Beat’s Joe Bruno.

“When you have 11 different voices, 12 different voices and the magnitude of decisions we are having, those can sometimes get disorganized if you don’t have an entity to build consensus,” Winston told Bruno on Tuesday night.

This is just the third time the person who received the most votes in the at-large race was not voted mayor pro tem. Ajmera finished ahead of Winston by 706 votes in the July election.

In 2015, Charlotte City Council supported Vi Lyles over Julie Eiselt for the mayor pro tem position. Eiselt finished ahead of Lyles, but supported the now mayor for the position. It was Eiselt’s first term.

After Tuesday’s vote, multiple councilmembers told Channel 9 there was a meeting amongst Democrats on who to support with Winston being the choice. They said they weren’t worried about breaking the precedent of selecting the top vote-getter.

>>> At 11 p.m. on Channel 9, the Political Beat’s Joe Bruno will have an interview with Winston and more reaction from the new council’s first meeting.

(WATCH BELOW: City Council set to swear in new members; leadership position remains in question)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 16

NickM
5d ago

Par for the coarse, really. Absolute crime ridden Charlotte, gets a criminal for a Mayor. Can’t make this stuff up. You reap what you sow and have been for some time now.

Reply
5
Satire Mic
6d ago

With all of Charlotte's crime problems why would anyone vote for a guy like this that has been arrested twice in the past 2 years? It's time to elect a Mayor who will make to make Charlotte safe and have the interest of all citizens as top priority.

Reply(2)
6
Joy R
5d ago

Charlotte has officially gone insane. This guy has been arrested two times in two years. There is a police shortage because of the city council's defund the police actions including suggestions by this guy. When you think that the city council can't do anything crazier, they prove you wrong.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Channel 9 digs deeper into CMPD’s new public information policy

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is looking into the new way the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is providing answers to the people who live and work in this community. The department is now creating more of its own content for social media, and has cut back on answering some of the questions viewers ask Channel 9 when crimes happen in the community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD Chief answers questions on new public information policy

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department introduced a new public information policy that officials say is meant to streamline the information-gathering process, but Channel 9 is speaking with Chief Johnny Jennings about concerns that the policy may actually be hindering timely access to information. Channel 9′s Allison Latos spoke...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
fox46.com

Queen City Question: How much has Mecklenburg County spent from American Rescue Plan funding?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) — It’s been a year and a half since the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act. As part of it, Mecklenburg County got $215.6 million. In our latest installment of Queen City Question, we asked how much we’ve spent and where and how much is left. To help answer that we sat down with Mecklenburg County District Four Commissioner Mark Jerrell.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimple Ajmera
Person
Vi Lyles
Person
Harvey Gantt
Person
Hugh Mccoll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Dems#Mpt
WSOC Charlotte

Atrium Health seeks approval to build $85.8M hospital in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, N.C. — Atrium Health is looking to add another hospital in the Charlotte region amid a flurry of expansion activity in recent months. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced recently that Atrium, operating as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, filed a certificate-of-need application for a new satellite hospital in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WCNC

Fire at home in east Charlotte intentionally set, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a blaze they said was intentionally set in east Charlotte overnight Saturday. Firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant home along Commonwealth Avenue, not far from Eastway Drive around 10 p.m. Firefighters were able to the fire in 20 minutes, according to the department.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
108K+
Followers
121K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy