Actor Megan Hilty speaks out on ‘depth of grief’ after family among 10 killed in Seattle plane crash

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Smash actor Megan Hilty has spoken out after several of her family members were killed in a floatplane crash in Puget Sound near Seattle .

On Sunday, a floatplane carrying 10 people crashed in Mutiny Bay near Seattle, killing everyone on board.

Among the passengers was Ms Hilty's pregnant sister, Lauren, her significant other Ross Mickel, and their child Remy.

“The last three days have been the worst of our lives,” Ms Hilty wrote on Instagram. “There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief. The last thing I wanted to do was acknowledge this painful family tragedy publicly, but it’s come to my attention that several news outlets have misgendered my sweet nephew and some haven’t even mentioned baby Luca. Lauren and Ross left behind my niece who we are all holding in our hearts.

“Thankfully, she was not on the plane and we ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor. It is important these details be corrected to respectfully honor everyone we’ve lost and the loved ones they’ve left behind. The outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in our family. It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are.”

Civil rights activist Sandy Williams was also among those killed during the plane crash.

The plane's pilot, Jason Winters, as well as Joanne Mera, Patricia Hicks, Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig, and Gabrielle Hanna were also killed.

The US Coast Guard called off a search for survivors on Monday.

The plane went down near Whidbey Island, which is about 35 miles north of Seattle.

Mr Mickel was the founder of Ross Andrew Winery. The company issued a statement following the news of his death.

“We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca,” the Mickel and Hilty families said in a statement. “Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them."

Ms Williams was a noted civil rights activist who made films, founded the Carl Maxey Centre, and edited an African American-focused newspaper called The Black Lens .

“Sandy was a voice for the voiceless, a tireless advocate for marginalized people in Spokane, a journalist unafraid to speak truth to power, a builder of hope in her vision for the Carl Maxey Center, and a beloved friend to countless members of our community," The Spokane County Human Rights Task Force said in a Facebook post.

According to The Seattle Times , Ms Mera was a San Diego business owner. Her niece told the paper that she was visiting family in Seattle when the crash happened.

Ms Hanna was a 29-year-old attorney in Seattle who enjoyed traveling and cooking.

“She was a fierce, fierce young woman, in the best of ways,” her father, Dave von Beck, told The Seattle Times . He described his daughter as funny, bright and an explorer.

A bystander who heard the crash, Jeff Brewny, described the scene to the paper.

“First thought was thunder. It was that loud,” he said. “There was no flash like you get with lightning. So, you know, I thought it was a boat exploded. It was that devastating. My dog went crazy.”

According to the US Coast Guard, the "aircraft dropped suddenly at a fair amount of speed and hit the water."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Comments / 21

TruthInGodsWord
6d ago

As we witness daily across the world, death OFTEN comes suddenly/ unexpectedly by way of accidents & freak accidents, natural disasters & natural causes, fires, sickness such as Covid, overdoses, violent crimes & domestic violence, etc. As NO ONE is guaranteed our next breath, & NO ONE is nice/ good enough to save our own soul from hell when we die, we MUST be prepared by being saved / born AGAIN believers through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation in THIS lifetime to enter heaven when we die.There is NO RIP for ANYONE who dies w/o accepting Jesus as our personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation before our last breath. ONLY Jesus is qualified to save/ rescue us from Satans agenda against humanity on this earth but to steal, kill & destroy. John10:10 📖. PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now. 🙏🕊📖✝️

Reply
10
TruthInGodsWord
6d ago

My sincerest condolences go out to ALL who are grieving/ affected by the VERY tragic deaths of these people. I pray they seek Jesus for His supernatural comfort at this time & for their futures w/o them.😔💔🙏

Reply
4
☆°☆°☆°《♡》
6d ago

so sad. I pray the family's finds peace in their hearts and souls.

Reply
9
 

