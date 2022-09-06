Juul to pay about $439 million to settle e-cigarette marketing probe

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Juul Labs has reached a $438.5 million settlement to resolve a two-year probe by 34 U.S. states and territories concerning the e-cigarette maker's marketing and sales practices.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, whose state led the probe, said the accord also requires Juul to make several changes to its practices, including refraining from youth marketing, using cartoons and providing free samples.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese

