NASCAR results: Today’s results and much more

Who won the NASCAR race last weekend?

Chris Buescher won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway for his first victory of the season. Buescher led 169 laps out of the 500-lap event and secured the first points-paying victory for RFK Racing. Brad Keselowski won Stage 1 before a tire issue and Christopher Bell saw the same fate after winning Stage 2. Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below.

NASCAR results last weekend

Whether you are after the NASCAR results from today, yesterday, or over the last week, we’ve got you covered.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race, September 17

Finish Car Driver Team Laps PTS Laps Led PP 1 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 500 44 169 5 2 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 500 42 3 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 500 40 4 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 500 52 143 1 5 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 500 40 34 6 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing 500 40 7 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 500 0 8 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 500 29 9 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 500 28 10 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 500 28 11 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 500 26 12 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 500 25 13 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 499 34 109 1 14 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 498 38 15 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 497 22 16 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing 497 21 17 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 497 20 18 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 496 19 19 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing 494 18 20 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske 493 17 21 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports 492 16 22 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports 492 0 23 15 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing 491 0 24 78 B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 491 0 25 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 469 15 26 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports 457 11 27 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 437 10 28 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 418 9 36 29 45 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 408 8 30 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 338 7 9 31 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 279 9 32 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 277 15 33 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 276 4 34 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 269 17 35 23 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing 165 0 36 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 198 2 Official NASCAR results provided following race

How many points does a winner get in NASCAR?

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The winner in a NASCAR race automatically receives 40 points. The number can be increased depending if the driver earns any of the available 20 stage points during the event.

How much does a winner in a NASCAR race make?

NASCAR does not reveal how much the winner of a race makes afterward; however, there is a specific purse amount that is revealed during the week which shows the overall prize money handed out at the end of each event.

Has a NASCAR winner ever been disqualified?

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin was the first NASCAR winner to be disqualified since the 1960 season. Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified due to pieces of tape that were found on the front fascia, or nose of the car at Pocono Raceway in 2022. Chase Elliott was deemed the winner after finishing in third place.

Previous NASCAR results

Food City 300, September 16

Finish Car Driver Team Laps PTS Laps Led PP 1 9 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports 300 57 25 5 2 19 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 300 42 3 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing 300 39 4 1 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports 300 42 5 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing 300 38 6 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 300 45 7 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports 300 35 8 45 Stefan Parsons Alpha Prime Racing 300 0 9 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports 300 47 148 1 10 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing 300 28 11 4 Bayley Currey JD Motorsports 300 26 4 12 26 Jeffrey Earnhardt Sam Hunt Racing 300 25 13 23 Anthony Alfredo Our Motorsports 300 24 14 18 Sammy Smith Joe Gibbs Racing 299 24 15 27 Jeb Burton Our Motorsports 299 30 16 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing 299 21 17 34 Kyle Weatherman Jesse Iwuji Motorsports 299 20 18 02 Sage Karam Our Motorsports 299 19 19 44 Ryan Ellis Alpha Prime Racing 299 18 20 11 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing 298 23 21 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing 298 16 22 31 Myatt Snider Jordan Anderson Racing 298 15 23 07 Joe Graf Jr. SS-Greenlight Racing 298 14 24 38 C.J. McLaughlin RSS Racing 297 13 25 68 Kris Wright Brandonbilt Motorsports 297 12 26 36 Alex Labbe DGM Racing 297 11 27 35 Patrick Emerling Emerling-Gase Motorsports 294 10 28 77 Ronnie Bassett Jr. Bassett Racing 294 9 29 48 Nick Sanchez Big Machine Racing 294 8 30 08 David Starr SS-Greenlight Racing 293 7 31 6 Bobby McCarty JD Motorsports 288 6 32 91 Mason Massey DGM Racing 271 5 33 66 J.J. Yeley MBM Motorsports 267 4 34 78 B.J. McLeod B.J. McLeod Motorsports 220 3 35 10 Landon Cassill Kaulig Racing 188 4 36 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 129 11 89 1 37 2 Sheldon Creed Richard Childress Racing 128 1 34 38 5 Brandon Brown B.J. McLeod Motorsports 45 1 Official NASCAR results provided following race

