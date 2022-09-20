ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR results: Today’s results and much more

By Austin Konenski
 2 days ago

Check out the latest NASCAR results that will be updated after every race. Save. Bookmark. Stay-up-to-date.

Who won the NASCAR race last weekend?

Chris Buescher won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway for his first victory of the season. Buescher led 169 laps out of the 500-lap event and secured the first points-paying victory for RFK Racing. Brad Keselowski won Stage 1 before a tire issue and Christopher Bell saw the same fate after winning Stage 2. Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below.

NASCAR results last weekend

Whether you are after the NASCAR results from today, yesterday, or over the last week, we’ve got you covered.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race, September 17

Finish Car Driver Team Laps PTS Laps Led PP
1 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 500 44 169 5
2 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 500 42
3 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 500 40
4 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 500 52 143 1
5 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 500 40 34
6 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing 500 40
7 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 500 0
8 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 500 29
9 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 500 28
10 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 500 28
11 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 500 26
12 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 500 25
13 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 499 34 109 1
14 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 498 38
15 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 497 22
16 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing 497 21
17 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 497 20
18 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 496 19
19 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing 494 18
20 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske 493 17
21 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports 492 16
22 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports 492 0
23 15 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing 491 0
24 78 B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 491 0
25 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 469 15
26 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports 457 11
27 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 437 10
28 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 418 9 36
29 45 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 408 8
30 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 338 7 9
31 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 279 9
32 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 277 15
33 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 276 4
34 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 269 17
35 23 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing 165 0
36 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 198 2
How many points does a winner get in NASCAR?

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The winner in a NASCAR race automatically receives 40 points. The number can be increased depending if the driver earns any of the available 20 stage points during the event.

How much does a winner in a NASCAR race make?

NASCAR does not reveal how much the winner of a race makes afterward; however, there is a specific purse amount that is revealed during the week which shows the overall prize money handed out at the end of each event.

Has a NASCAR winner ever been disqualified?

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin was the first NASCAR winner to be disqualified since the 1960 season. Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified due to pieces of tape that were found on the front fascia, or nose of the car at Pocono Raceway in 2022. Chase Elliott was deemed the winner after finishing in third place.

Previous NASCAR results

Food City 300, September 16

Finish Car Driver Team Laps PTS Laps Led PP
1 9 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports 300 57 25 5
2 19 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 300 42
3 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing 300 39
4 1 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports 300 42
5 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing 300 38
6 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 300 45
7 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports 300 35
8 45 Stefan Parsons Alpha Prime Racing 300 0
9 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports 300 47 148 1
10 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing 300 28
11 4 Bayley Currey JD Motorsports 300 26 4
12 26 Jeffrey Earnhardt Sam Hunt Racing 300 25
13 23 Anthony Alfredo Our Motorsports 300 24
14 18 Sammy Smith Joe Gibbs Racing 299 24
15 27 Jeb Burton Our Motorsports 299 30
16 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing 299 21
17 34 Kyle Weatherman Jesse Iwuji Motorsports 299 20
18 02 Sage Karam Our Motorsports 299 19
19 44 Ryan Ellis Alpha Prime Racing 299 18
20 11 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing 298 23
21 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing 298 16
22 31 Myatt Snider Jordan Anderson Racing 298 15
23 07 Joe Graf Jr. SS-Greenlight Racing 298 14
24 38 C.J. McLaughlin RSS Racing 297 13
25 68 Kris Wright Brandonbilt Motorsports 297 12
26 36 Alex Labbe DGM Racing 297 11
27 35 Patrick Emerling Emerling-Gase Motorsports 294 10
28 77 Ronnie Bassett Jr. Bassett Racing 294 9
29 48 Nick Sanchez Big Machine Racing 294 8
30 08 David Starr SS-Greenlight Racing 293 7
31 6 Bobby McCarty JD Motorsports 288 6
32 91 Mason Massey DGM Racing 271 5
33 66 J.J. Yeley MBM Motorsports 267 4
34 78 B.J. McLeod B.J. McLeod Motorsports 220 3
35 10 Landon Cassill Kaulig Racing 188 4
36 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 129 11 89 1
37 2 Sheldon Creed Richard Childress Racing 128 1 34
38 5 Brandon Brown B.J. McLeod Motorsports 45 1
Ex Democom
11d ago

Do you idiots really think this is coincidence?? They literally made a way for him to get in the playoffs. And now they made him a win. Are you people literally stupid enough to buy this? Nascar is going to destroy themselves just for this on lying, noose inventing, racist. That's how stupid they are.

David Dunn
11d ago

How did that happen did he wreck half field or did they disqualify all the other cars to let him win.

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

