NASCAR results: Today’s results and much more
Check out the latest NASCAR results that will be updated after every race. Save. Bookmark. Stay-up-to-date.
Who won the NASCAR race last weekend?
Chris Buescher won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway for his first victory of the season. Buescher led 169 laps out of the 500-lap event and secured the first points-paying victory for RFK Racing. Brad Keselowski won Stage 1 before a tire issue and Christopher Bell saw the same fate after winning Stage 2. Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below.
NASCAR results last weekend
Whether you are after the NASCAR results from today, yesterday, or over the last week, we’ve got you covered.
Bass Pro Shops Night Race, September 17
|Finish
|Car
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|PTS
|Laps Led
|PP
|1
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|500
|44
|169
|5
|2
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|500
|42
|3
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|500
|40
|4
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|500
|52
|143
|1
|5
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|500
|40
|34
|6
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|500
|40
|7
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|500
|0
|8
|41
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|500
|29
|9
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|500
|28
|10
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|500
|28
|11
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|500
|26
|12
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|500
|25
|13
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|499
|34
|109
|1
|14
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|498
|38
|15
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|497
|22
|16
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|497
|21
|17
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|497
|20
|18
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|496
|19
|19
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|494
|18
|20
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|493
|17
|21
|43
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|492
|16
|22
|77
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|492
|0
|23
|15
|J.J. Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|491
|0
|24
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|491
|0
|25
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|469
|15
|26
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|457
|11
|27
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|437
|10
|28
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|418
|9
|36
|29
|45
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|408
|8
|30
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|338
|7
|9
|31
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|279
|9
|32
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|277
|15
|33
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|276
|4
|34
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|269
|17
|35
|23
|Ty Gibbs
|23XI Racing
|165
|0
|36
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|198
|2
How many points does a winner get in NASCAR?
The winner in a NASCAR race automatically receives 40 points. The number can be increased depending if the driver earns any of the available 20 stage points during the event.
How much does a winner in a NASCAR race make?
NASCAR does not reveal how much the winner of a race makes afterward; however, there is a specific purse amount that is revealed during the week which shows the overall prize money handed out at the end of each event.
Has a NASCAR winner ever been disqualified?
Denny Hamlin was the first NASCAR winner to be disqualified since the 1960 season. Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified due to pieces of tape that were found on the front fascia, or nose of the car at Pocono Raceway in 2022. Chase Elliott was deemed the winner after finishing in third place.
Previous NASCAR results
Food City 300, September 16
|Finish
|Car
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|PTS
|Laps Led
|PP
|1
|9
|Noah Gragson
|JR Motorsports
|300
|57
|25
|5
|2
|19
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|300
|42
|3
|21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|300
|39
|4
|1
|Sam Mayer
|JR Motorsports
|300
|42
|5
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|300
|38
|6
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|300
|45
|7
|8
|Josh Berry
|JR Motorsports
|300
|35
|8
|45
|Stefan Parsons
|Alpha Prime Racing
|300
|0
|9
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|300
|47
|148
|1
|10
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|300
|28
|11
|4
|Bayley Currey
|JD Motorsports
|300
|26
|4
|12
|26
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Sam Hunt Racing
|300
|25
|13
|23
|Anthony Alfredo
|Our Motorsports
|300
|24
|14
|18
|Sammy Smith
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|299
|24
|15
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Our Motorsports
|299
|30
|16
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|299
|21
|17
|34
|Kyle Weatherman
|Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
|299
|20
|18
|02
|Sage Karam
|Our Motorsports
|299
|19
|19
|44
|Ryan Ellis
|Alpha Prime Racing
|299
|18
|20
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|298
|23
|21
|92
|Josh Williams
|DGM Racing
|298
|16
|22
|31
|Myatt Snider
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|298
|15
|23
|07
|Joe Graf Jr.
|SS-Greenlight Racing
|298
|14
|24
|38
|C.J. McLaughlin
|RSS Racing
|297
|13
|25
|68
|Kris Wright
|Brandonbilt Motorsports
|297
|12
|26
|36
|Alex Labbe
|DGM Racing
|297
|11
|27
|35
|Patrick Emerling
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|294
|10
|28
|77
|Ronnie Bassett Jr.
|Bassett Racing
|294
|9
|29
|48
|Nick Sanchez
|Big Machine Racing
|294
|8
|30
|08
|David Starr
|SS-Greenlight Racing
|293
|7
|31
|6
|Bobby McCarty
|JD Motorsports
|288
|6
|32
|91
|Mason Massey
|DGM Racing
|271
|5
|33
|66
|J.J. Yeley
|MBM Motorsports
|267
|4
|34
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|220
|3
|35
|10
|Landon Cassill
|Kaulig Racing
|188
|4
|36
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|129
|11
|89
|1
|37
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Richard Childress Racing
|128
|1
|34
|38
|5
|Brandon Brown
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|45
|1
