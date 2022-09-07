Liz Truss reshuffle – as it happened

New PM Liz Truss in Downing Street in London. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

12.32am BST

Who is in the new cabinet?

Here’s the full list of cabinet appointments as things stand at the end of Liz Truss’s first day as prime minister.

The cabinet

Prime minister Liz Truss

Deputy prime minister and health secretary Thérèse Coffey

Chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng

Foreign secretary James Cleverly

Home secretary Suella Braverman QC

Defence secretary Ben Wallace

Justice secretary and lord chancellor Brandon Lewis

Chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, minister for intergovernmental relations and minister for equalities Nadhim Zahawi

Leader of the House of Commons and lord president of the council Penny Mordaunt

Lord privy seal and leader of the House of Lords Lord True

Minister without portfolio and Conservative party chairman Jake Berry

Cop26 President Alok Sharma

Business, energy and industrial strategy secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg

Levelling up, housing and communities Secretary Simon Clarke

International trade secretary and president of the board of trade Kemi Badenoch

Work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith

Education secretary Kit Malthouse

Environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena

Transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Culture secretary Michelle Donelan

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris

Scotland secretary Alister Jack

Wales secretary Sir Robert Buckland QC

Attending cabinet

Parliamentary secretary to the Treasury (chief whip) Wendy Morton

Chief secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp

Attorney general Michael Ellis QC

Paymaster general and minister for the Cabinet Office Edward Argar

Minister for development at the Foreign Office Vicky Ford

Minister for security at the home department Tom Tugendhat

Minister for the armed forces and veterans at the Ministry of Defence James Heappey

Minister for climate at the business department Graham Stuart

11.33pm BST

James Heappey reappointed as armed forces minister

James Heappey has been reappointed minister for the armed forces in the ministry of defence and will attend cabinet.

He will also serve as minister for veterans.

11.25pm BST

Tom Tugendhat appointed minister for security

Tom Tugendhat has been appointed minister for security in the Home Office and will attend cabinet.

Tugendhat is currently chair of the foreign affairs select committee and also placed fifth in the Tory leadership race.

11.21pm BST

Vicky Ford appointed minister of state for development

Vicky Ford has been appointed minister of state for development in the Foreign Office and will attend cabinet.

She has previously served as parliamentary undersecretary of state for Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

11.16pm BST

Edward Argar appointed paymaster general

Edward Argar has been appointed paymaster general and minister for the Cabinet Office.

He has previously served as minister for health and parliamentary undersecretary of state for justice.

10.46pm BST

Michael Ellis appointed attorney general

Michael Ellis has been appointed attorney general, a step up from his two current roles as minister for the Cabinet Office and paymaster general.

10.43pm BST

Chris Philp appointed chief secretary to the Treasury

Chris Philp has been appointed chief secretary to the Treasury, a promotion from his current role as parliamentery undersecretary for tech and the digital economy.

10.38pm BST

Robert Buckland reappointed as Wales secretary

Robert Buckland has been reappointed as secretary of state for Wales, a role he was given by Boris Johnson in July following the resignation of Simon Hart.

10.35pm BST

Alister Jack reappointed Scotland secretary

Alister Jack has been reappointed as sectetary of state for Scotland, a role he’s had since the 2019 election.

Jack has repesented Dumfries and Galloway since 2017, when he won the seat from the SNP.

10.29pm BST

Chris Heaton-Harris appointed Northern Ireland secretary

Chris Heaton-Harris has been appointed Northern Ireland secretary, a promotion from his current role as minster for Europe.

The move was announced on Twitter earlier by Conor Burns, a minister for Northern Ireland.

10.23pm BST

Michelle Donelan appointed culture secretary

Michelle Donelan has been appointed secretary for culture, media, and sport.

She has previously served as minister for higher and further education.

10.19pm BST

Anne-Marie Trevelyan appointed transport secretary

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been appointed secretary of state for transport.

For the last year she has been international trade secretary and has also previously served as international development sectetary.

10.14pm BST

Ranil Jayawardena appointed environment secretary

Ranil Jayawardena has been appointed secertary of state for the environment, food and rural affairs, a promotion from his current role of parliamentary undersecretary for international trade.

10.09pm BST

Kit Malthouse appointed education secretary

Kit Malthouse has been appointed secretary of state for education, a promotion from his current role as chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster.

He has also served as minister for crime and policing.

10.04pm BST

Chloe Smith appointed work and pensions secretary

Chloe Smith has been appointed secretary of state for work and pensions.

The move is a promotion from her previous role as minister for disabled people, work, and health in the same department. She has also previously been minister of state for the constitution and devolution.

9.51pm BST

Kemi Badenoch appointed international trade secretary

Kemi Badenoch has been appointed international trade secretary and president of the board of trade.

She has previously been a minister for local government and was also a candidate in the race for the Tory leadership, eventually making it to the final four.

9.37pm BST

Simon Clarke appointed levelling up secretary

Simon Clarke has been appointed secretary of state for levelling up.

Clarke was previously a minister for local government and since September last year has been chief secretary to the Treasury.

9.22pm BST

Jacob Rees-Mogg appointed as business secretary

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been appointed as secretary of state of business, energy, and industrial strategy.

He previously served as leader of the House of Commons and minister for Brexit opportunities.

8.58pm BST

Alok Sharma reappointed COP26 president

Alok Sharma has been reappointed as president of COP26.

In July, it was announced that Sharma would remain in the post to lead international climate negotiations over the following months.

Sharma has previously served as business secretary and international development secretary.

8.50pm BST

Jake Berry appointed minister without portfolio and Conservative Party chairman

Jake Berry has been appointed minister without portfolio and Conservative Party chairman.

Berry has been the MP for Rossendale and Darwen since 2010 and from 2017 to 2020 served as minister for the Northern Powerhouse and local growth.

8.48pm BST

Lord True appointed Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords

Lord True has been appointed Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords.

Lord True has been a life peer since 2011 and previously served as minister for the Cabinet Office.

8.32pm BST

Penny Mordaunt appointed Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council

Penny Mordaunt has been appointed Leader of the House of Commons, replacing Mark Spencer. She will also be Lord President of the Council, presiding over meetings of the Privy Council, which formally advises the monarch on the business of the government.

Mordaunt previously served as trade minister and defence secretary, and narrowly lost out to Liz Truss in the race to make it into the final stage of the leadership contest.

8.24pm BST

Nadhim Zahawi appointed chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster

Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, which means he is a Cabinet Office minister. He is also now minister for intergovernmental relations, dealing with Scotland , Wales and Northern Ireland, and minister for equalities.

The appointments are a demotion from his role as chancellor, which he was given by Boris Johnson following the resignation of Rishi Sunak in July.

8.20pm BST

Chris Heaton-Harris appointed secretary of state for Northern Ireland

Chris Heaton-Harris has been appointed as secretary of state for Northern Ireland, according to Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns.

Heaton-Harris previously served as minister for Europe, minister for transport, and deputy leader of the Commons.

7.53pm BST

Brandon Lewis appointed lord chancellor and justice secretary

Brandon Lewis has been appointed lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice, replacing Dominic Raab.

Lewis previously served as secretary of state for Northern Ireland under Johnson’s government before resigning in July .

7.47pm BST

Ben Wallace remains defence secretary

Defence secretary Ben Wallace will be remaining in his post under a Liz Truss-led government.

Wallace endorsed Truss in July, saying she recognised that the “threats we face every day” needed to be “funded properly”.

As cabinet ministers resigned triggering Boris Johnson’s downfall, Wallace stayed in his post.

7.39pm BST

Wendy Morton appointed chief whip

Wendy Morton has been appointed the first female Conservative chief whip.

Morton previously served as a minister of state in the department for transport. Prior, she served as assistant government whip in January 2018 to July 2019 under former prime minister Theresa May.

7.25pm BST

Suella Braverman appointed home secretary

Suella Braverman has been appointed home secretary.

The former attorney general replaces former home secretary Priti Patel, who quit the cabinet hours after Liz Truss won the Conservative leadership contest.

Braverman came sixth in the Conservative leadership race.

7.21pm BST

George Eustice out as environment secretary

George Eustice, a Sunak-backing cabinet minister, will no longer serve as environment secretary.

“It has been a privilege to have been a Defra Minister for the past nine years, under three different Prime Ministers, including almost three years in Cabinet during the most challenging of times,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“I will now offer scrutiny and advice from the backbenches.”

7.18pm BST

James Cleverly appointed foreign secretary

James Cleverly is joining a Liz Truss-led government as foreign secretary.

The former UK education secretary replaces the post previously held by current prime minister Truss.

7.14pm BST

Kwasi Kwarteng appointed chancellor

Kwasi Kwarteng has been appointed chancellor of the exchequer.

Kwarteng, a longtime loyal supporter of Liz Truss, was the former secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

He will be replacing Nadhim Zahawi, now the second shortest-serving chancellor since the start of the 20th century with his departure.

7.01pm BST

Thérèse Coffey appointed secretary of state for health and social care and deputy prime minister

Thérèse Coffey has been appointed secretary of state for health and social care and deputy prime minister.

Coffey was previously the former work and pensions secretary.

6.59pm BST

Shailesh Vara out as Northern Ireland secretary

Shailesh Vara announced his departure as secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

“Great privilege and honour to serve as Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and work with some excellent people,” he wrote on Twitter.

“My best wishes to the new PM and I look forward to supporting the government from the backbenches.”

6.54pm BST

Andrew Stephenson out as party chair

Andrew Stephenson announced his departure as chair of the Conservative party.

“Thanks to the brilliant hardworking team at the Conservatives Central Office - it’s been an honour to be Party Chairman during the leadership contest & to campaign in 87 different seats. Best of luck to my successor!,” he wrote on Twitter.

6.43pm BST

Greg Clark out as levelling-up secretary

Greg Clark, the secretary of state for levelling up, confirmed his departure from government, describing his eight weeks in the role as a “privilege”.

“Thanks to superb teams of ministers, civil servants, colleagues in local govt and partners in business & voluntary sector we’ve done the job and delivered a lot more besides. I’ve enjoyed it enormously,” Clark wrote on Twitter.

6.37pm BST

Johnny Mercer out as minister for veterans' affairs

Johnny Mercer, the UK’s first cabinet minister for veterans affairs, confirmed his departure from government.

“I have been relieved of my duties in government by the new prime minister,” Mercer wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I am disappointed to leave a role I established, leading a team that I established … “But any prime minister is entitled to reward her supporters, and I accept her decision.”

6.07pm BST

Steve Barclay out as health secretary

The former health secretary confirmed his departure from government to return to the backbenches.

“Thanks to all colleagues, both political & civil service, for their fantastic support,” he wrote on Twitter, wishing Prime Minister Liz Truss and her team “every success for the future”.

6.03pm BST

Grant Shapps out as transport secretary

Grant Shapps, former transport secretary has announced his departure from “a job I loved” to return to backbenches.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Transport Secretary,” Shapps wrote on Twitter.

“Now I look forward to being a strong, independent voice on the backbenches, developing policies that will further the Conservative cause and the interests of my constituents in Welwyn Hatfield.”

5.55pm BST

Dominic Raab out as justice secretary

Dominic Raab, former deputy prime minister and secretary of state for justice, is the first minister to announce his departure.

“Thanks to the brilliant MoJ team for all their hard work over the last year. Good luck to the new PM and her team. I look forward to supporting the government from the backbenches,” he wrote on Twitter.