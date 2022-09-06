Boys cross country: Previews for Grandview, Upper Arlington and Wellington

We’ve announced our early season Super 12 boys cross country team and the early season Super 7 rankings of the top teams.

Now for a look at the teams from Grandview Heights, Upper Arlington and Wellington:

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS

•Coach: Chris Szabo, eighth season

•Top athletes: Noah Curfman and Denison Murphy

•Key loss: Ian Matney

•2021 MSL-Ohio standings: Bexley (28), Grandview Heights (79), Buckeye Valley (83), Worthington Christian (97), Columbus Academy (104), Whitehall (175), Wellington (177)

•2021 postseason: Third at district, eighth at district

•Outlook: Juniors Noah Curfman and Denison Murphy return to lead the Bobcats after being Division III individual state qualifiers last fall. Murphy finished 16th (16.16.7) and Curfman was 91st (17:22.0) at state, and Murphy also was 54th (16:51.5) at state as a freshman.

There are no seniors on the squad, which returns juniors Les Campbell, Aidan Deis and Evan Jackson and sophomore Porter Knouff. Junior newcomer Theo Kosnikowski also expects to contribute.

•Quotable: “I would say the boys team is working hard, and they’ve created a culture of hard work. I think they’re inspired by what the girls team has done with small numbers (making state for the past two seasons). Now they can expect excellence.” — coach Chris Szabo

—Scott Hennen

UPPER ARLINGTON

•Coach: Bryn Rohlck, third season

•Top athletes: Drew Golowin, Thomas McMahon, Justin Miller, Donnie Taylor and Charlie Wagner

•Key losses: Ryan Card, Ty Fredrick and Nathan Mark

•2021 OCC-Central standings: Hilliard Davidson (23), Dublin Coffman (40), Olentangy Orange (61), Hilliard Bradley (128), Upper Arlington (150), Olentangy Liberty (157)

•2021 postseason: Sixth at district

•Outlook: Junior Thomas McMahon began the year as the Golden Bears’ clear top runner, finishing more than a minute ahead of the next UA competitor during the opening Pickerington Classic on Aug. 27 at Pickerington North.

McMahon is the only runner left from the top seven of the 2020 team that finished 14th at state and has his sights on at least a regional berth. Ty Fredrick graduated after being UA’s only regional qualifier a year ago, when UA finished one spot shy of advancing to regional as a team.

Coach Bryn Rohlck said the top 30 is full of underclassmen, and only two seniors are in the top 10 in Justin Miller and Charlie Wagner.

Others vying for time high in the lineup include junior Hudson Jones, sophomores Drew Golowin, Alex Keck, Carson Rau, Cole Sprouse, Ben Stamm and Donnie Taylor.

•Quotable: “After kind of ending in heartbreak last season, I think everybody is trying to take it week-by-week. Things can change just like that. We’re trying to keep everybody healthy and focusing on adjusting the little things. We have a great atmosphere and I like the culture. We’re so focused on running and everything that goes into being great.” — Rohlck

—Dave Purpura

WELLINGTON

•Coach: Tonderai Tomu, fourth season

•Top athletes: Henry Allen, Ross Braswell, Pierre Cruse, Koen Kwak and Donovan Otcasek

•Key losses: Jack Browning, Parker Haskett, Gavin Ray

•2021 postseason: Seventh at district

•Outlook: Sophomore Koen Kwak started this season as he ended the last, as the Jaguars’ top runner. Kwak, who paced Wellington in each of his eight races a year ago, ran an 18:29.8 in the season-opening Dan Reid Cross Country Invitational on Aug. 27 at Whitehall.

Kwak set the program record of 18:12.5 early last season.

Also back from last year’s top seven are sophomores Ross Braswell, Pierre Cruse and Donovan Otcasek. Senior Henry Allen occasionally was in that group, mostly early in the season.

Rounding out the top seven to start the year were sophomore Shivum Kalyanam and freshman Foster Thompson. They were followed by sophomores Maxwell Johnson and Finn Wheeler.

—Dave Purpura