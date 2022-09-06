Cabaret Zazou returns to Chicago's Cambria Hotel with new show 'Luminaire'

A new cabaret is coming to Chicago. Cabaret ZaZou's "Luminaire" debuts Wednesday featuring music, comedy, dance and of course cirque performances.

Cast performer Liv Warfield of Peoria, Illinois joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the new performance and what to expect.

This performance is being produced by Teatro Zinzanni. Zinzanni has experience with Cabaret ZaZou, producing the company's last show. Warfield said though that this run will be different than previous shows.

"It's absolutely fresh," Warfield said. "It's more of a variety show."

Warfield said the hope for the show is to leave guests inspired beyond their wildest dreams.

Warfield said the inspiration for Luminaire is based on World War II and the ideas of misfits and a way to escape the outside.

The show opens for preview showings Wednesday through Sunday with opening night scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 14. The show is scheduled to run through April 23 at the Cambria Hotel in Chicago.