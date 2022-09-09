August 2022 Caring for the Carolina’s Community Service Hero

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – “Hi, Jack Roper here and it’s time for our Caring for the Carolina’s Service Hero Award for the month of August,” Carolina for the Carolinas host, Jack Roper, said.

Steve Hobbs is a volunteer with Family Promise in Laurens County and the award winner for this month.

“Steve’s been, right at the beginning, he’s been in a leadership position here,” Joel Evans, with Habitat for Humanity, said. “He’s been the main person making this organization go, and he’s done a tremendous amount of work. He’s worked tirelessly in this building here in order to try and get it ready.”

“I retired in 2016,” Hobbs said. “And through our church, I was given the opportunity to organize and, really at an absolute grassroots level, create this affiliate of Family Promise of Laurens County.”

Kimberly Martin, Hobbs’ daughter, said, “For the last 25 years I have worked closely with him, with Habitat for Humanity and volunteering in different capacities through Family Promise.”

“Steve has done so many things for our center,” Mary Lynn Tollison, the Executive Director of Family Promise, explained. “He is part of transporting our families from place to place, and our families just love him. They love to correspond with him and talk with him, and he becomes a part of the life at the Family Life Center here.”

“He gives selflessly of his time,” Martin said.

“Courtesy of our Caring for the Carolinas partners: Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, Ingles and Hamrick’s, you, Steve Hobbs, are the August winner for our Caring for the Carolinas Community Service Hero Award,” Roper said.

