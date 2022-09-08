ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

$7.5 million grant to help underserved achieve home ownership in Houston area

ABC13 Houston
 19 hours ago

Buying a home is becoming a problem for a lot of families in Houston and Harris County, but for minority families, the issue is especially troubling.

According to the 2022 State of Housing Report by the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University , homeownership rates have fallen for Black households in Harris County from 41% in 2010 to just 36% in 2020.

Homeownership rates for white households dropped but remain consistent at 68%, while rates for Hispanic households remained steady at around 51% in 2020.

On Tuesday, a new initiative was announced to expand homeownership opportunities for Black, Hispanic, and other underserved individuals and families.

This will be funded with a $7.5 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation.

"We know very deliberate interventions helped to create the barriers that exist, so we have to be as intentional to get us to a place of equity," Otis Rolley, head of social impact for Wells Fargo, said.

Houston is the first of eight markets across the U.S. to launch the Wealth Opportunities Restored Through Homeownership grant , or WORTH grant. It aims to help create 5,000 new homeowners of color in Harris County by the end of 2025.

"Sadly, home ownership opportunities have not been made equally, especially to people of color. So when you look around at the number of folks, the percentage of folks who are owning homes, for people of color, Hispanics, African Americans, and others, that percentage is steadily going down, and it needs to be reversed," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The initiative hopes to lower construction costs, offer affordable mortgage products, and create education campaigns. The grants will be administered by LISC Houston , which has a long history of connecting families to housing opportunities.

According to Laura Jaramillo, the executive director of LISC, there is a website in the works that will serve as a one-stop shop for people wanting to know more about the resources available to help with the home buying process. The website should be up and running by early 2023.

SEE ALSO: 13 Investigates racial disparities among Harris County homeowners

A 13 Investigates analysis found minorities have a harder time moving from renters to homeowners across Houston and Harris County.

Comments / 25

F.A. Branch
2d ago

Pray and apply. God is a good God. He has the power to give to the people of faith as small as a mustard seed. God's promise according to His will; He said seek and you shall find; when you do the right thing according to the gospel, you shall be awarded. You reap what you sow. Reap good measures, you will sow good measures. Facts and a testimony.

Reply
9
Kelly Hill
2d ago

This is a great opportunity for people, Real Estate is a great investment. I bought my home in 2002 when I made 14 dollars an hour! It was a 0 down loan, but I had to borrow money for closing costs. I was able to secure a Mortgage Payment that is about 1/2 of the rent of what apartments are charging today. I later went to college and became a Nurse while working. I never would have been able to purchase my home as a single income Mom if my Mother had not given me the 1500 dollars to pay toward closing costs. Sometimes hardworking families just need a little help and a prayer. These are working families below middle class income that will qualify for the 5,000 grant. I am thrilled to know that others in my past situation will be able to get this Grant money to help toward the cost of their home! I think any Person that calls themself a Christian should be happy for them!

Reply
8
Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston is dedicated to your smile!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On our September 12 episode we will highlight Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston. This local company specializes in providing their patients with the smile they've always dreamed of. See how a full or partial reconstruction might be able to help you get the teeth you've always dreamed of with cutting edge procedures and a highly skilled team! If you or someone you know is not happy with the state of their teeth or even just needs minor repairs to achieve the smile they would like, you will want to watch as we talk to the experts about the steps that can be taken. Plus, see a special deal for ABC13 viewers!
HOUSTON, TX
