7 Creepy-Cool Halloween Wreaths — Starting at Just $20

Can you believe it? Halloween is approaching! Spooky season is almost here! When the clock strikes midnight and October begins, we say let the creepy, scary and seriously fun celebrations begin. While we'll dress ourselves up for the 31st, we want our home decorated ASAP so we can make the most of the month!

First things first — a Halloween wreath! Wreaths are perfect because whether you live in a house, apartment or condo, you can pop one onto your door and immediately get the spine-chilling vibes going. Need a new one? We've picked out seven affordable favorites below, with multiple options for just $20!

This Skrantun Wreath

Jack-o'-lanterns are one of the most iconic symbols of the season, so we made sure to search for wreath options featuring the carved pumpkins' likeness. In this case, they're glittery!

Get the Skrantun 18-Inch Halloween Pumpkin Wreath for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Hyde & EEK! Bat Wreath

If you're someone who loves to wear all black, you might be more drawn to this all-black wreath, featuring natural vine with black bat and flower adornments!

Get the Hyde & EEK! Boutique Falloween Nature Vine With Bats Halloween Wreath for just $20 at Target!

This LAAUA Wreath

Calling all witches! This colorful wreath features a witch hat and legs, plus 30 LED lights so it really stands out in the dark!

Get the LAAUA Hocus Pocus Halloween Wreath for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This ESHOO Wreath

Big Disney fan? This Mickey Mouse-shaped wreath will capture your heart — especially with its Maleficent-inspired horns. It also lights up green in the center!

Get the ESHOO Halloween Mickey Wreath for just $20 at Walmart!

This Adeeing Wreath

Eyeballs and spiders and webs, oh my! This creepy wreath is always watching. The red roses add a dash of spooky beauty to this awesome find — available in two sizes!

Get the Adeeing Halloween Wreath starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Hyde & EEK! Hoop Wreath

Want something more modern and stylish that still evokes the spirit of the holiday? This hoop wreath is more minimalistic, featuring a cursive "BOO" in the center and light-up branches hanging off the top!

Get the Hyde & EEK! Boutique Falloween Light Up "Boo" Metal Hoop Halloween Wreath for just $20 at Target!

This Fopiis Wreath

This wreath is a nice mix of the classics. Black botanicals and feathers, Jack-o'-lanterns, a golden skull and even some purple lights!

Get the Fopiis Halloween Wreath for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

