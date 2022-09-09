In photos: Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actors and filmmakers gather for the Venice Film Festival in Italy, which features the premiere of films such as "Blonde," starring Ana de Armas, "Dreamin' Wild," starring Zooey Deschanel and Casey Affleck, and "The Son," starring Hugh Jackman and Vanessa Kirby. The festival also is showcasing "Dead for a Dollar," starring Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, and director Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling," starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Julianne Moore serves as president of the international jury. French actress Catherine Deneuve will be honored with the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement. The festival runs through Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZwe6_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Ana de Armas walks the red carpet for "Blonde" at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on September 8, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2REG_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Brad Pitt directed "Blonde."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLX66_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Pitt and De Armas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohGIO_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

"Blonde" star Adrien Brody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDbp8_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

"Dreamin' Wild" star Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, walk the red carpet for the premiere of the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCDH0_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

"Dreamin' Wild" star Casey Affleck and his girlfriend, Caylee Cowan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNraL_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Caylee Cowan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vYg0_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Noah Jupe (L-R), Morgan Cohen and Jack Dylan Grazer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcVzF_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

"Dreamin' Wild" star Walton Goggins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuYUt_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Hugh Jackman walks the red carpet for "The Son."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNG9a_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

"The Son" star Vanessa Kirby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4GJF_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Willem Dafoe (R) and Christoph Waltz walk the red carpet for "Dead for a Dollar" on September 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4nkY_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

"Dead for a Dollar" star Rachel Brosnahan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yS1Bl_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Tilda Swinton walks the red carpet for "The Eternal Daughter."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlGE3_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Rege-Jean Page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okUMF_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Colin Farrell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HQkl_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Penelope Cruz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xQTR_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DyMP_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Harry Styles attends the premiere of "Don't Worry Darling" on September 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RU2tl_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

"Don't Worry Darling" director and star Olivia Wilde.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gS1rt_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

"Don't Worry Darling" star Florence Pugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGkrq_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

"Don't Worry Darling" star Chris Pine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZyqA_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Nick Kroll (L-R), Pugh, Pine, Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Styles and Gemma Chan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpNz2_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Sadie Sink walks the red carpet for "The Whale" on September 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vjWh_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

Director Darren Aronofsky (L) and Brendan Fraser attend a photo call for "The Whale."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Y5aK_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Pedro Pascal attends the "Argentina, 1985" red carpet on September 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhGCs_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Sigourney Weaver attends a photo call for "Master Gardener."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXTJp_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

"Master Gardener" star Quintessa Swindell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWTx9_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Schrader (L-R), Weaver, Swindell and Edgerton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBbEv_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Timothée Chalamet attends the photo call for "Bones and All" on September 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEMEI_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

"Bones and All" star Taylor Russell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJBYl_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Russell, Chalamet (L-R), director Luca Guadagnino, Sevigny and Rylance of "Bones and All."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jipyS_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Cate Blanchett walks the red carpet for "Tár" on September 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gHGg_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Tessa Thompson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8SqN_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

Adam Driver attends the opening gala and premiere of "White Noise" on August 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xqmhh_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

Julianne Moore attends the premiere. Other jury members include Leila Hatami, Audrey Diwan, Kazuo Ishiguro, Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxQRY_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

French actress Catherine Deneuve attends the opening gala and premiere as the recipient of Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kr1RF_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvTvh_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtLM0_0hk8VhuD00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

Driver (L-R), Noah Baumbach, Don Cheadle, Greta Gerwig and Jodie Turner-Smith pose together during the photo call for "White Noise."

