In photos: Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival
Actors and filmmakers gather for the Venice Film Festival in Italy, which features the premiere of films such as "Blonde," starring Ana de Armas, "Dreamin' Wild," starring Zooey Deschanel and Casey Affleck, and "The Son," starring Hugh Jackman and Vanessa Kirby. The festival also is showcasing "Dead for a Dollar," starring Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, and director Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling," starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Julianne Moore serves as president of the international jury. French actress Catherine Deneuve will be honored with the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement. The festival runs through Saturday.
Ana de Armas walks the red carpet for "Blonde" at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on September 8, 2022.
Brad Pitt directed "Blonde."
Pitt and De Armas.
"Blonde" star Adrien Brody.
"Dreamin' Wild" star Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, walk the red carpet for the premiere of the film.
"Dreamin' Wild" star Casey Affleck and his girlfriend, Caylee Cowan.
Caylee Cowan.
Noah Jupe (L-R), Morgan Cohen and Jack Dylan Grazer.
"Dreamin' Wild" star Walton Goggins.
Hugh Jackman walks the red carpet for "The Son."
"The Son" star Vanessa Kirby.
Willem Dafoe (R) and Christoph Waltz walk the red carpet for "Dead for a Dollar" on September 6.
"Dead for a Dollar" star Rachel Brosnahan.
Tilda Swinton walks the red carpet for "The Eternal Daughter."
Rege-Jean Page.
Colin Farrell.
Penelope Cruz.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Harry Styles attends the premiere of "Don't Worry Darling" on September 5.
"Don't Worry Darling" director and star Olivia Wilde.
"Don't Worry Darling" star Florence Pugh.
"Don't Worry Darling" star Chris Pine.
Nick Kroll (L-R), Pugh, Pine, Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Styles and Gemma Chan.
Sadie Sink walks the red carpet for "The Whale" on September 4.
Director Darren Aronofsky (L) and Brendan Fraser attend a photo call for "The Whale."
Pedro Pascal attends the "Argentina, 1985" red carpet on September 3.
Sigourney Weaver attends a photo call for "Master Gardener."
"Master Gardener" star Quintessa Swindell.
Schrader (L-R), Weaver, Swindell and Edgerton.
Timothée Chalamet attends the photo call for "Bones and All" on September 2.
"Bones and All" star Taylor Russell.
Russell, Chalamet (L-R), director Luca Guadagnino, Sevigny and Rylance of "Bones and All."
Cate Blanchett walks the red carpet for "Tár" on September 1.
Tessa Thompson.
Adam Driver attends the opening gala and premiere of "White Noise" on August 31.
Julianne Moore attends the premiere. Other jury members include Leila Hatami, Audrey Diwan, Kazuo Ishiguro, Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.
French actress Catherine Deneuve attends the opening gala and premiere as the recipient of Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse.
Driver (L-R), Noah Baumbach, Don Cheadle, Greta Gerwig and Jodie Turner-Smith pose together during the photo call for "White Noise."
