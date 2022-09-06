ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maude Apatow Got Real About How It Really Feels To Be Labeled A "Nepotism Baby"

By larryfitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

You definitely know Maude Apatow from the hit HBO show Euphoria .

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

You probably also know that Maude's parents are comedy titan Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic for HBO / Getty Images

These days, when someone in Hollywood has famous parents who may have helped them get a leg up in the early days of their career, people sometimes refer to that person as a "nepotism baby."

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

So it follows that Maude's been called a "nepotism baby" quite a bit at this point — and in a recent interview with Net-a-Porter , she addressed how she feels about the label.

Phillip Faraone / WireImage / Getty Images

Maude admitted that she felt "a little sad" when she first learned that people think she's a "nepotism baby."

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

"I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position," she explained.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Armani Beauty

"A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I've got to keep going and make good work."

Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

Maude also noted that her career is still in the "early" stages, so "I don't have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I'll be really proud of the stuff I've done by myself."

Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In addition, she shared some advice that her father, Judd, gave her about her career in general.

Mike Marsland / Getty Images / WireImage

"My dad always told me acting is tough because you never know what's going to come next," she said. "He always encouraged me to write."

Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

She added, "You can shoot a movie and really hope it will work, but you don't know how they're gonna edit it. To not have any control of that is scary sometimes, so I try to do other things."

Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Maude also said that Judd sometimes takes a look at what she's working on writing-wise — but only when she's ready for him to look at her work.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

"I'll wait until I'm almost done and then get notes from him," she explained. "I get annoyed because he'll come up with a better idea, but he's super helpful. So is my mom."

Bobby Bank / GC Images / Getty Images

She added, "I feel like I really need to prove myself, so I work extra hard."

Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

You can read the entire interview here .

