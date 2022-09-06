Maude Apatow Got Real About How It Really Feels To Be Labeled A "Nepotism Baby"

Related
Olivia Wilde Clarified The Timeline Of Her Relationships With Jason Sudeikis And Harry Styles
"Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic."
Comedian Nicole Byer Said A White Casting Director Told Her To "Be Blacker" During An Audition
Nicole knows a thing or two about being funny, but she didn't find the humor in a white casting director telling her "how to be Black."
Cher's Tweet About The Queen Of England's Passing Was Made Unintentionally Hilarious By The Wrong Emoji
I may be going to hell for laughing at this. After news of the Queen of England's death made headlines, plenty of celebrities took to social media to offer their (admittedly mixed) reactions. One of said celebs was none other than Cher, who A) had met the Queen a handful...
To Hell With Quietly Quitting — These Hilariously Dramatic People Quit In The Loudest Way Possible
These people are not going out quietly.
WWE・
People Are Sharing Movies They Loved But Could Never Watch Again, And I'm Having Flashbacks Just Thinking About Some Of These Plots
"The person I was dating at the time brought this over for a date night because we figured it would be a good lead-up to some sexy time. We spent the rest of the night laying in bed, holding each other."
19 Movie And TV Lines That People Still Think About Because Of How Much It Affected Them Emotionally
"Pretty sure hearing that line caused fireworks to go off in my head. It was like someone had turned the lights back on. I had a total epiphany."
Ellen Pompeo Finally Addressed Her Reduced Role In "Grey's Anatomy" Season 19
It sounds like all is well when it comes to Ellen stepping away from being a main presence on the show.
Zac Efron Addressed The Plastic Surgery Speculation That Followed Viral Images Of Him In An Earth Day Video Last Year
"If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”
We Used AI To Show What "Percy Jackson" Characters Would Look Like In Real Life Based On The Books, And I'm Enraged About The Movie All Over Again
With the new Disney+ series coming out soon, it's time to go back to the books and remember that Chiron does not look like Pierce Brosnan.
"It Changed The Way I View Myself And My Life": People Are Revealing The Films That "Blew Their Mind," And I'm Adding Every Single One To My Watch List
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
Suga Mama goes bull riding in an exclusive first look at season 2 of Disney+'s 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'
Insider debuts a clip from next year's season two premiere of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," which will conclude the season one cliffhanger.
Ana De Armas Claims That Marilyn Monroe's Ghost Haunted Her During "Blonde," And It Sounds Spooky If True
Ana made the comments during the Venice Film Festival press conference for the upcoming biopic.
"Barbarian" Is A New Horror Film About An Airbnb Booking Gone Wrong, Like, REALLY Wrong, And It's Pretty Great
Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, and so many unexpected horrors you may as well call it quits now.
25 Easy-To-Miss Movie Details That'll Have You Wondering How You Missed Them The First Time Around
Big applause for all the screenwriters, production designers, costume designers, set decorators, and behind-the-scenes folks that add these hidden details to movies.
Tell Us What You Think Is The Single Best Moment In The Original "The Lord Of The Rings" Movie Trilogy
One [best scene] to rule them all.
