Doctors Or Dentists, What Easily Preventable Issues Do You See Too Often?

By Kelly Martinez
 4 days ago

The older I get, the more I realize that taking care of my health — physical and mental — is really, really important. All those times my parents reminded me to floss before bed...you were right!

Obviously, there are lots of aspects of health that are influenced by genetics, healthcare access, and other factors outside of our control. However, there are still some things we can do to take care of our bodies.

So, if you're a doctor or dentist, what are some common things you see that are actually very preventable?

For instance, maybe you see a lot of root canals or cavities in adults that could be prevented if patients learned a better tooth brushing technique. Are we all secretly doing it wrong?!

Perhaps you wish people were better about wearing sunscreen and protecting their skin outside of just the hot summer months.

Or maybe there's a lesser known, but common issue that we should all be taking steps to prevent by getting our thyroids or iron levels checked regularly.

If you're an expert, tell us about a common issue you see that's actually pretty preventable, why it's important, and how to prevent it. Your response could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post!

