Georgia Cop Chose The Wrong Florida County In Attempt To Meet Prostitute

A Georgia police officer, visiting the state of Florida for a seminar, chose the wrong county to solicit a prostitute in.

According to investigators, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Polk County Sheriff ’s Office detectives arrested Jason DiPrima of Kingston, Georgia for Soliciting a Prostitute (M1).

DiPrima is employed as the Deputy Chief of Police Administration for Cartersville Police Department. DiPrima was in Orlando attending an American Polygraph Association Seminar/Workshop.

On August 31, 2022, DiPrima responded to an online escort advertisement and began a conversation with an undercover detective by asking “Are you available tonight” and “I’d like to come see you–What is your rate?”

During the online communication, DiPrima agreed to engage in sexual activities with the undercover detective, but then told the detective “I got spooked,” and asked to see her the next night.

The next day, DiPrima reinitiated the online communication with the undercover detective and agreed to come to an undisclosed location to meet the detective.

He initially agreed to pay the undercover detective $120 for a half hour of “full service” sex.

When he arrived at the undisclosed location, he confirmed the arrangement by giving the undercover detective $180 and a multi-pack of White Claw Hard Seltzer.

DiPrima was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail where he was released after paying a $500 bond. The Cartersville Georgia Police Department was notified of the arrest.

DiPrima’s arrest was a part of a week-long human trafficking undercover enforcement operation conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

The purpose of the operation was to identify those involved in human trafficking and arrest those who procure and engage in prostitution. Sheriff Judd will be releasing more details about the investigation later this week.

