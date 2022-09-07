City Council’s education committee approves bringing back $469M in funding

The City Council's Committee on Education passed a resolution Tuesday aimed at bringing back $469 million in funding for the city's school system.

The resolution calls for Mayor Eric Adams and the city's schools chancellor to use unspent federal stimulus funds to reverse the Department of Education’s reductions to school budgets.

It also calls on the chancellor to submit updated school budgets immediately to the panel for education policy.

Before the vote, committee Chairperson Rita Joseph made remarks on why passing the legislation is important and called the pending cuts to schools “unnecessary.”

The resolution now goes before the full City Council. It’s not yet clear when the vote will take place.