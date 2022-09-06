ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Let’s Get a Beer, Prince Harry Tells Germans at Invictus Games Event

By Tom Sykes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfqBZ_0hk67auD00
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Prince Harry traded off his former image as a booze-loving party boy Tuesday at an Invictus Games 2023 launch event in Düsseldorf, praising the city’s reputation as a brewery and saying he was looking forward to having a beer.

In remarks that could have been calculated to dispel a growing perception that the former wild man of the British royal family has become an abstemious puritan since moving to California, the prince said, “Before I go any further, there is something that I must ask, and something that I must know. I hear that the beer here is better than in Cologne. Is this true? Is this true? We’ll have to find out. On this hot day I couldn’t think of a better reason. I’m glad that’s settled.”

The remarks will serve to end speculation that Harry, who was renowned for a wild and boozy lifestyle in his late teens and twenties, gave up drinking after marrying Meghan.

Harry and Meghan were in the German city as part of an unofficial quasi-royal tour, which saw Meghan give a speech Monday night at the One Young World conference in Manchester, England. On Thursday, Harry is due to speak at the WellChild awards.

Düsseldorf is to host the 2023 Invictus Games, a paralympic-style event for wounded veterans established by Harry.

The London Times reported that as the couple went for a walkabout in Düsseldorf’s market square, “Some people called out ‘You are beautiful,’ to Meghan but occasional boos were heard.” The Times also quoted a comment by the leading German tabloid, Bild, which said their visit to Germany made a “nice change after the Sussexes usually attract attention with unsporting actions.”

Harry began his speech with a few words of German before wiping his brow in mock relief.

The couple’s charitable work has been largely overshadowed by a renewed focus on their feud with the royal family after Meghan said in an interview with The Cut they had to leave the royal family because, “just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy,” adding, “I can say anything.”

Meghan was derided after she claimed in that same interview that a Lion King cast member told her that her wedding to Harry had prompted the same sort of joy in South Africa as the 1990 release of Nelson Mandela after 27 years as a prisoner of the apartheid regime.

Comments / 8

Srb1
5d ago

Nutmeg was quoted that she can say anything now that they are not working royals! She sure has proven that with all her lies!! Imagine the gull of using Nelson Mandela as a reference. That took alot of nerve!!

Reply
10
Related
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Prince Harry
The Independent

What next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Prince Harry Underwear Saga Takes An Unexpected Turn

A decade ago, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Las Vegas for a wild, "What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas" trip that dominated worldwide headlines. Prince Harry's trip has gone down as an iconic cultural moment in history, mainly for the event spicing up his family's pristinely royal image, as he was shown mingling with women by the pool, and dancing barefoot at raves (via The Mirror). It was also the trip that caused a media explosion when photos of the Duke of Sussex in his birthday suit were leaked, TMZ reported back in 2012.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Germans#Apartheid#Uk#Invictus Games Event#Royalist#The Daily Beast#Wellchild#The London Times
Marie Claire

The Queen Reportedly Doesn’t Want to Be “On Tenterhooks” Waiting for the “Next Nuclear Bomb” to Drop from the Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially back in the U.K. (after flying commercial, per The Mirror), their first time there since the Platinum Jubilee in June, marking the Queen’s historic 70 years on the throne. And, speaking of Her Majesty, The Independent is reporting that she doesn’t want to be “on tenterhooks” all the time while waiting for the “next nuclear bomb” to drop, and that it remains unclear (but seemingly unlikely) that the Sussexes will see the Queen during this trip, as she remains at her summer home in Scotland, Balmoral.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent.Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.Royal author Robert Jobson wrote that William had, unlike Charles, cut off all contact with his uncle.“There will be no public role or comeback for York, if the Duke of Cambridge has any input on the matter – and let...
U.K.
The List

Why A Royal Author Believes Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Was A Huge Mistake

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world by stepping down as full-time royals in January 2020, according to the BBC. Royal spectators were left wondering what pushed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave the royal family. But in March of that year, Meghan and Harry sat down for a stunning interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey. It was the most controversial royal interview since Princess Diana's infamous interview with BBC's Martin Bashir in 1995. Fans of Meghan and Harry poured out sympathy and support on social media while some questioned the motivation and truth behind the landmark interview. In "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors," Meghan and Harry's biographer, British journalist Tom Bower writes unflattering stories about the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that she was jealous of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and ignored the queen's plea to make nice with her father Thomas Markle.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Germany
The Independent

Touching moment Prince Harry comforts airport worker as he flies out from Balmoral

Prince Harry has been seen putting a comforting arm around an airport worker at Aberdeen Airport as he departed Scotland after leaving Balmoral on Friday morning. The Duke of Sussex left the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands around 8.15am on Friday, after rushing to be with his grandmother, the Queen, before her death on Thursday evening. Sadly, he arrived just hours after the official announcement of her passing had been made. Harry stayed at Balmoral for 12 hours, arriving at Aberdeen International Airport at 9.20am on Friday morning. Images show Harry dressed in a black suit, accompanied...
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy