Russian regulator says Google complied with antitrust warning over Play store

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog (FAS) said on Tuesday that Google (GOOGL.O) had taken action to correct anti-trust law violations on its Google Play app store.

"Having analysed the company's actions, the agency found that Google had eliminated the signs of antitrust law violation," Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said.

FAS said in July it had fined Google 2 billion roubles ($33 million) for breaching competition rules. read more

($1 = 60.5000 roubles)

