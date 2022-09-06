ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russian regulator says Google complied with antitrust warning over Play store

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0Uzr_0hk62Kne00

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog (FAS) said on Tuesday that Google (GOOGL.O) had taken action to correct anti-trust law violations on its Google Play app store.

"Having analysed the company's actions, the agency found that Google had eliminated the signs of antitrust law violation," Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said.

FAS said in July it had fined Google 2 billion roubles ($33 million) for breaching competition rules. read more

($1 = 60.5000 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Play#Antitrust#Russian#Fas#Reuters Our Standards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile

In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Russia now controls at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's energy, metal and mineral deposits, report says

Russia now controls $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's key natural resources, according to an analysis for The Washington Post by SecDev. If the Kremlin succeeds in annexing Ukrainian land seized during Russia's invasion, Kyiv would permanently lose almost two-thirds of its deposits. Moscow controls 63% of Ukraine's coal deposits, 11%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Explosions at a Russian base knocked out over half the Black Sea fleet's combat jets, crippling its warfighting ability, Western officials and intelligence say

Recent explosions at a Russian base in occupied Crimea damaged multiple combat aircraft. Over half Russia's Black Sea fleet's combat jets are knocked out, Western intel and officials said. Ukraine did not immediately claim public responsibility for the apparent attack, but it has celebrated it. Recent explosions widely considered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

Chilling images show Russian troops massing at Europe’s biggest nuke plant amid fears of Chernobyl-style meltdown

RUSSIAN troops have been pictured massing at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, raising fears of a catastrophic Chernobyl-style meltdown. Chilling satellite images capture Vlad's soldiers and military vehicles just metres from the deadly nuclear reactors. The pictures, shared by the UK's Ministry of Defence, show Russian armoured personnel carriers and...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

581K+
Followers
353K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy