Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
Cohen suspects the possible informant in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid is in Trump's "inner circle." "I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children," Cohen said. "Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" he...
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Trump's allies are alarmed and starting to 'go dark' amid Mar-a-Lago search warrant revelations, reporter says
A Washington Post reporter said the Mar-a-Lago search warrant alarmed some in Donald Trump's orbit. The warrant showed the Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke three laws. Now, Josh Dawsey told MSNBC, Trump allies are taking cover from the explosive investigation. Allies of former President Donald Trump, alarmed and...
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. have all been deposed by NY's attorney general's office — now what?
Donald Trump was deposed Wednesday by the NY attorney general's office — after promising to plead the Fifth. In the coming weeks, the AG is expected to file a massive, long-threatened "enforcement action." It will seek steep financial penalties for what the AG alleges is a decade-long pattern of...
Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president
One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump should be arrested 'promptly' after 'unlawfully taking' classified records: 'Did he sell them to America's adversaries?'
A legal expert said it's entirely possible that some documents "are nowhere to be found because they are already with someone else."
Political analyst fired from news network for calling Trump ‘orange face’
A political analyst and commentator has been fired by a news network for referring to Donald Trump as “orange face” on air.Bill Crane, who has worked with ABC affiliate WSB-TV, was let go for his remarks made during the channel’s 6pm ET Action News broadcast as they did not reflect “unbiased reporting and analysis”, the Atlanta-based network said in a statement on Monday.WSB-TV vice president and general manager Ray Carter said in the statement on Monday that Mr Crane had “uttered remarks not aligned with our commitment for fair and unbiased reporting and analysis”.“As a result, we’re ending...
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Merrick Garland called Trump's bluff by weighing in on the Mar-a-Lago raid and moving to unseal the warrant
Attorney General Merrick Garland at a press conference Thursday dealt a serious blow to former President Donald Trump's attempts to undermine the FBI after its search of his Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump, his allies, and his lawyer Christina Bobb have sought to discredit Monday's raid, in which agents sought to establish...
Trump mocked for asking followers on Truth Social ‘Why are people so mean?’
Donald Trump was mocked after he asked his followers on Truth Social “Why are people so mean?”The one-term president, who has been infamously rude to his political opponents and critics over the years, asked the question during a 60-post spree on his social media website.Mr Trump, the subject of a recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, also shared a string of QAnon-linked conspiracy theory accounts as well as 4chan message boards.The ex-president posted a series of memes, “retruths”, and angry statements in the wake of the raid by agents who seized classified material at the Florida estate.The president has yet...
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King
“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
Republican trips up on basic anatomy while trying to attack Kamala Harris on abortion
A Salt Lake County councilman was left facing Twitter ratios and the mockery of social media after he attempted to swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris over the issue of abortion.The awkward exchange began with a tweet from Ms Harris on Saturday that declared the Biden administration’s support for abortion rights and decried the GOP efforts to roll those rights back as an attempt to take away women’s bodily autonomy.“Let us be clear: We trust the judgment of the women of America to make decisions based on what is in their best interest. We trust the women of...
