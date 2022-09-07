ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet shooting: Security footage captures wounded boy, 13, pleading for help after teen killed

 2 days ago

It was around 11:20 p.m. Monday night when Joliet police said two teens, ages 13 and 16, were shot while walking in the 1800 block of McDonough Street.

Tina Fite, who lives in the nearby Motel 6, said she didn't know what happened at first.

"Me and my fiancée were getting our son ready for bed and heard 'pop, pop, pop' at least 10 times., sounded like fireworks. Didn't think anything of it," Fite said.

Daniel Mason, who lives around the corner from the incident, said he was watching TV, unaware that something had happened until there was pounding on the front door.

"There was a kid outside banging, saying he was shot in the leg," Mason said.

Mason's security camera captured the 13-year old pleading for help.

"I got shot in my leg. Please help me, please. Where were you at? Up the street, please," the teen could be heard saying. "My friend got shot in the stomach. He's bleeding out."

The teen then saying he was running back to check on his friend, but the 16-year old sustained a fatal gunshot wound

Mason called police, who are still investigating what happened. Mason said he heard that the shots came from someone driving by the teens.

"I would like the violence to stop in the area. This is pretty crazy, especially it being right by your house," Mason said.

