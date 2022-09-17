ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Babylon, NY

Police Search For Man Accused Of Using Fraudulent Check To Buy Utility Truck In West Babylon

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago

Authorities have asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of using a fraudulent check to purchase a utility truck on Long Island.

The man bought the 2008 Ford F-350 utility truck, valued at $26,700, from FASTSIGNS in West Babylon on Friday, Aug. 19, Suffolk County Police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

FASTSIGNS is located at 46 Kean St., authorities said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

BJK456
13d ago

Usually, unless the rules have changed. For a large purchase such as this, the person who is doing the selling would call the bank to verify that the check is legitimate and there were funds to cover it.

Reply
2
Ford
