Is Halbrand actually Sauron in The Rings of Power? The Lord of the Rings theory explained

We're now six episodes into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and we can't shake the feeling that Sauron is hiding in plain sight. The Dark Lord is out there in Middle-earth, all while Adar (who could be Sauron in disguise) is raining fire down on the world of Men. However, there's one theory that just won't go away, and it could have massive consequences if its true: is Halbrand actually Sauron?

Despite appearing as a male human, there appears to be a fair amount going on underneath the surface when it comes to Halbrand. To go any further would be diving into spoilers – so turn back now if you're not up to date with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!

Is Halbrand actually Sauron in The Rings of Power?

Halbrand is an original character in The Rings of Power – the name does not appear in any of J.R.R. Tolkien's works. That has, as you can imagine, had everyone speculating like crazy over who he could potentially be. We first meet Halbrand on a raft, traveling across the Sundering Seas, having left behind his life in the Southlands.

"Appearances can be deceptive," he tells Galadriel as they float along. And he's not wrong: in Tolkien's mythology, Sauron's an Annatar, a shapeshifter, and can therefore take on many forms, even that of a man. Considering Halbrand's introduction hints at his appearance being deceptive, that certainly plays into the Sauron theory. Plus, showrunner J.D. Payne told us that when Sauron does appear in the series, "It might be in a way people aren't expecting." Ominous.

How does Halbrand's appearance line up with what we do know about Sauron? First, as Galadriel discovers, Halbrand is meant to be the promised king of the Southlands, and the Southlands are where the forces of Sauron are growing. The mark of Sauron, which turned out to be a map of the Southlands, shows where he plans to stage his reinvention – an area that will one day be known as Mordor. Rather than being king of the Southlands, could Halbrand be the Dark Lord of the area?

His reluctance to leave Númenor for the Southlands implies otherwise – unless this is all part of his long-term game to manipulate the people of Númenor and Galadriel. In the appendices to the Lord of the Rings, Sauron is taken as a prisoner by the king of Númenor – and Halbrand is a prisoner of Númenor in the show.

However, there's a caveat: this doesn't happen until after the forging of the One Ring and a conflict known as the War of the Elves. There could be a rejig of the Lord of the Rings timeline to accommodate for this, but more likely there's something else at play.

In Tolkien's writing, Sauron uses his dark influence to become a key advisor to the king, which eventually leads to Númenor being completely destroyed by the Valar, the god-like spirits in Tolkien's work. In the show, we've already seen visions of a great wave destroying Númenor, but whether Halbrand's the manipulator remains to be seen.

There's definitely proof that Halbrand has dark instincts. In the third episode, he beats up a bunch of Númenorians. In the fourth, he tells Galadirel how to twist someone to her will. "It seems to me that you'd do well to identify what your opponent most fear," he says. "Give them a means of mastering it so that you can master them." Seeing as Sauron gives the Rings of Power to various leaders of Middle-earth, and then forges one ring to master those leaders, that certainly sounds ominous. In the fifth episode, we see the reluctant Halbrand being told by Galadriel that Sauron killed her brother, to which he says "sorry". Whether he's being nice, or literally apologizing for killing her brother, is unclear.

Whatever the case, there's more going on beneath the surface here. There's a high chance Halbrand is actually a king of the Southlands who will turn evil – perhaps after being given a magical ring. If so, there's a chance he could be turned into a servant of Sauron, potentially the Witch-king, leader of the Nazgûl. The Nazgûl are the kings of men who were corrupted by their Rings of Power and turned into servants of Sauron. Sounds like a potential path for Halbrand to fall down.

The sixth episode muddies the waters further. It's clear he has a score to settle with Adar, though their history is unclear. If Halbrand is Sauron, then he has every right to be angry with his one-time follower. As Adar admits, he "killed" Sauron - or so he thought. Could Sauron have fled after the attack and taken on the form of Halbrand years later? It's a strong theory, and one we expect to have an answer to very soon.

