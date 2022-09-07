ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Japan military opens probe after sex harassment complaints

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPvHY_0hk2QCYr00

Japan’s defense minister said Tuesday he has ordered a ministry-wide special investigation into growing reports of sexual assault after allegations of harassment were brought by a former soldier.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada’s order came after a female former soldier, Rina Gonoi, came forward in late August to request a reinvestigation of an alleged assault of her by former male colleagues last year. She also said she had received information from 146 servicemembers who said they had been harassed while on duty.

Hamada said the number of reported harassment cases has increased sharply in recent years despite efforts by the ministry to prevent them, and that it is time for a thorough review of the problem.

“Harassment is a violation of basic human rights. It also shakes troop morale and absolutely should not happen,” Hamada said.

Hamada said the number of complaints of sexual, power and other forms of harassment has risen from 256 in 2016 to 2,311 last year.

In a country where gender inequality remains high, sexual harassment is often disregarded and the #MeToo movement has been slow to catch on. But Japan ese women have started to speak up, including some recently in the film industry.

Last week, Gonoi submitted a petition to the Defense Ministry signed by more than 100,000 people seeking a reinvestigation of her case by a third party.

She said three senior male colleagues in a dorm at a training ground in August 2021 pressed the lower part of their bodies against her, forcing her to spread her legs, as more than 10 other male colleagues watched and laughed, but none tried to stop them. She said in a statement that she filed a case with the ministry, but that the investigation was not properly conducted and local prosecutors dropped the case in May. A month later she quit the army and disclosed her allegations on social media.

Gonoi said she felt her case had been quashed and she had to raise her voice because there could be more victims if she didn't.

The ministry has begun a reinvestigation of the case.

On Tuesday, Hamada said he has dispatched prosecutors from the Inspector General’s Office of Legal Compliance to the regional army division overseeing the unit where Gonoi served.

The ministry will also create a panel of outside experts to review measures against harassment and study the causes of the recent increase in reported cases, Hamada said.

Gonoi said she hopes the ministry will release the findings in her case and take strict disciplinary action against the alleged assailants.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sweden holds vote expected to boost anti-immigration party

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on shootings and other gang violence that have shaken many people’s sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party’s fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods. The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to change its image. For many years, voters viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. That is changing. Polls projected that the Sweden Democrats, which won 13% in 2018, would take about 20% this time to become the second-largest party in the parliament. That would put it only behind the center-left Social Democrats of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

ABC News

823K+
Followers
176K+
Post
464M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy