Wendell, NC

'Medical crisis' ends school day early for Wendell Middle students

 4 days ago

Wendell Middle School dismissed classes at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday because of a medical crisis on campus. All afterschool activities were canceled, the school said in a letter sent to parents.

A Wake County Public Schools System spokesperson would not characterize what the medical emergency was but said there was no danger to other students.

School buses took students home early. School staff members stayed with students until arrangements were made to get everyone home safely, school leaders said.

School officials released no other information other than to tell parents, "thank you for your cooperation, understanding, and continued support of our school."

WRAL News

Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies

Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
WRAL News

Wendell Middle School student died by suicide, family says

A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13. Jessica Harris, the boy's aunt, said Pendergrass was bullied. "Austin was an amazing little boy," Harris said. "He loved turtles. "He was also very...
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus

Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
WRAL

School dismissal delays traffic for second day

Wednesday afternoon brought a second day of headaches for drivers along Capital Boulevard in Youngsville, where the pick-up line for students heading home from a new school is causing miles of traffic back-ups. Reporter: Monica Casey.
WITN

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Family of Ned Byrd still grieving slain Wake deputy

After an emotional few weeks following the murder of Wake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ned Byrd, his family is still reeling from the sudden loss. “It's almost like I lost a son. You have to take time to decompress, take a breath, regroup, maybe trying to figure out what our family can do to keep the memory of our Ned alive,” Penny said.“It's almost like I lost a son. You have to take time to decompress, take a breath, regroup, maybe trying to figure out what our family can do to keep the memory of our Ned alive,” Penny said.
WRAL

Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil. More than 50 people gathered in Wendell to mourn Austin Pendergrass, who died this week at just 13 years...
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
