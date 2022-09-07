'Medical crisis' ends school day early for Wendell Middle students

Wendell Middle School dismissed classes at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday because of a medical crisis on campus. All afterschool activities were canceled, the school said in a letter sent to parents.

A Wake County Public Schools System spokesperson would not characterize what the medical emergency was but said there was no danger to other students.

School buses took students home early. School staff members stayed with students until arrangements were made to get everyone home safely, school leaders said.

School officials released no other information other than to tell parents, "thank you for your cooperation, understanding, and continued support of our school."