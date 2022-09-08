ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Brush fire near Big Bear spreads to 917 acres as evacuation orders expand

By ABC7.com staff via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

Evacuations remained in effect near Big Bear Tuesday as crews continued to battle a brush fire that spread to more than 900 acres.

The blaze, located north of Highway 38 in the Barton Flats area, has burned about 917 acres and is 2% contained as of late Tuesday. Firefighters are attacking the flames from the air and the ground to keep the fire from jumping the ridgeline and prevent it from reaching Big Bear.

The Radford Fire was first spotted around 2 p.m. Monday in an area between the ski resorts Snow Summit and Bear Mountain.

The Snow Summit Ski Resort is helping firefighters with their equipment to keep the fire from jumping over that ridge.

"We're actively monitoring the situation. We are having our staff on site to monitor and use our snow-making infrastructure as needed for suppression and containment," said Justin Kanton with Snow Summit.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department ordered evacuations for Glass Road to South Fork River Road in the Seven Oaks area.

On Tuesday, another evacuation order was issued for residents between Beverly Lane and Castlerock as well as Summit Boulevard East to Club View and Evergreen Drive South.

An evacuation warning was issued for areas from Club View to Angels Camp from Vine to Lassen; and for Summit Boulevard to McAllister Road to Highway 18 between Fox Farm and Evergreen.

A Red Cross evacuation center was established at Big Bear High School on Maple Lane for affected residents.

Bear Valley Unified schools, excluding Fallsvale School, will be closed Wednesday due to the blaze, school officials announced.

Caltrans says State Route 38 is closed in both directions from Mill Creek Road to Lakewood Road, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

MORE | Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires

What's that red stuff they drop during a wildfire? Here's what to know about flame retardant.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Thousands ordered to evacuate after large wildfire erupts in Northern California

A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to 500 acres in about an hour, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. By late Friday afternoon, the Mill Fire had grown to 900 acres with zero containment, according to CAL Fire.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Bear#Brush Fire#Infrastructure#The Radford Fire#Snow Summit#Summit Boulevard East#Evergreen Drive South
Fox News

Idaho fire destroys 26 condos overnight

An overnight fire destroyed 26 homes at a condominium building in Ketchum, authorities said Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the city put out an appeal for assistance for those displaced by the blaze. The fire at the Limelight Condominiums was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters ensured no...
CBS News

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
SFGate

Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area

Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS News

Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe

The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Children among 200 people rescued from Carlsbad Caverns after being stranded by flooding

About 200 people have been rescued from Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico after becoming stranded in flash floods, officials say.Tourists and staff at the park’s visitor centre and caravan park were ordered to shelter-in-place on Saturday after roads became impassible. The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management said in an update that more than 200 had been evacuated from the visitor’s centre just before midnight on Saturday.It advised anyone still stranded in cars against trying to cross flooded roads.“Please think before attempting to go through low water crossings. Turn around! Don’t drown!”Robert and Stephanie Saavedra told KOAT they...
EDDY COUNTY, NM
TODAY.com

California wildfire forces major interstate to close

The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra

GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash

In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
ACCIDENTS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy