ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RPO planning more diverse programming in '22-'23 season

By Daniel J. Kushner
CITY News
CITY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyBi4_0hjzamPe00 Composers and performers of color get more of the spotlight with the RPO this season. Classical music has long been a white man’s game. But the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s upcoming season attempts to chip away at the homogeneity with programming that highlights composers and performers of color.

Here are several concerts to watch for this season, in chronological order. Many celebrate inclusion while enhancing the connection between orchestra and modern listener.

Any time an orchestra steps outside its stylistic comfort zone is healthy. On Sept. 16 and 17 , Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik leads the RPO in a tribute to country music’s greatest songwriters with “Country Legends: The Nashville Songbook.” Tyzik arranges classics by the likes of Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, and Willie Nelson, as well as hits from such contemporary stars as Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves, and Tim McGraw. Country musician Rick Brantley lends his welcoming, subtle southern drawl to the show.

The RPO celebrates a major milestone in Rochester music history with the Kodak Hall Centennial Concert on Sept. 24 . Presented in conjunction with Eastman Presents, the evening has RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs sharing the podium with Eastman School of Music’s Professor of Conducting Neil Varon. Eastman alum and celebrated film and TV composer Jeff Beal — known for his work on such shows as “House of Cards” and “Monk” — conducts a new original composition commissioned for the centennial.


On Oct. 6 and 8 , the RPO presents one of the most intriguing programs of the season when it welcomes conductor Mei-Ann Chen, music director of the Chicago Sinfonietta since 2011. Chen’s expressive and incisive style will be a good fit with composer Jennifer Higdon’s lush, but at times pointed “Blue Cathedral.” Pianist Inon Barnatan brings his crystalline articulation on the keys to Chopin’s sensuous Piano Concerto No. 1. The program also features the relatively obscure 19th century composer Louise Farrenc, whose Symphony No. 3 from 1847 combines the charisma and harmonic vocabulary reminiscent of Beethoven with an urgency unique to Farrenc. This is not a concert to be missed.

Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is best known as an indispensable figure in American jazz. But Rochester audiences will get to hear Marsalis shine as a classical composer on
Nov. 3 and 5 , when his virtuosic but enigmatic violin concerto makes its RPO debut. Violinist Tai Murray is tasked with realizing the frantic beauty of Marsalis’s violin writing. The concerto is paired with the equally intense Symphony No. 5 by Jean Sibelius. The Cleveland Orchestra’s Associate Conductor Vinay Parameswaran leads the ensemble.

On Nov. 17 and 19 , Andreas Delfs and the RPO present a world premiere by composer Derrick Skye alongside Johannes Brahms’s “A German Requiem,” one of the crowning achievements in choral-orchestral works. Brahms’s choral writing is densely chordal and lyrical. Subtlety abounds in this deeply personal work, which he composed after his mother’s death.


Black composers with Rochester ties get a rare, much-deserved chance in the spotlight on Feb. 9 and 11 , when Tyzik leads Rochester vocalists Thomas Warfield and Kearstin Piper Brown and the RPO in works by essential composers William Grant Still, Duke Ellington, Adolphus Hailstork, Nkeiru Okoye, and James Lee III. Here’s hoping that RPO fans will get to experience concerts like this more frequently, and without relegation to Black History Month.

The RPO continues to present popular movies in concert with a performance of “Black Panther” on March 11 . Composer Ludwig Göransson’s Grammy-winning, Oscar-winning score combines traditional African instrumentation with a classical sensibility for a compelling sound that helped drive the emotional poignancy of this 2018 Marvel Studios hit film. Conductor Anthony Parnther, who led the 2022 Gateways Festival Orchestra, returns to the podium at Kodak Hall.


Pop music from the ’80s and orchestras don’t commonly go together, but that hasn’t stopped Tyzik from writing new arrangements of such hits as “Material Girl” by Madonna, “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News, Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears. Relive an era with “Decades: Back to the 80s” on Apr. 7 and 8 .

The RPO’s annual opera-in-concert event, performed May 18 and 20 , features a true masterwork of the operatic canon: Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” The enduring tragedy of the hunchbacked court jester Rigoletto and his ill-fated daughter Gilda plays out in some of the most iconic bel canto songs ever written — most notably, “La donna è mobile” and “Caro nome che il mio cor.” Delfs conducts baritone Lester Lynch as Rigoletto, soprano Raven McMillon as Gilda, and tenor Matthew White as the Duke of Mantua.


For more information, go to rpo.org .

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY's arts editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CITY News

Biodance addresses a world on fire in collaborative Fringe performance

Missy Pfohl Smith's Biodance performs at Fringe again on Sept, 17 with a bold message on climate change. One of the enchanted characters of the Rochester streets pedaled his bicycle up to the entrance of the Victorian Spiegeltent at E. Main and Gibbs streets and coasted to a stop. “I can’t figure out this place,” he said, shaking his head. “Exciting. Puzzling.” By...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

The Flying Españas mix motorcycles and trapeze in ‘Flippin Metal Circus’

With "Flippin Metal Circus," legendary circus act The Flying Españas include motorcycles, other modern elements alongside traditional trapeze. Gravity-defying acrobats are not new to the Rochester Fringe Festival. But few acts place the audience in the middle of the action — with the performers literally overhead as they soar through the air — like The Flying Españas do. A famed family of...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Rochester Fringe offers 12 days of improv, interaction and string catharsis

Take a voyage of discovery over the 12 days of the Rochester Fringe Festival. Veterans of the Rochester Fringe Festival will recognize familiar favorites. The Cristal Palace Spiegeltent returns to the intersection of East Main and Gibbs streets, home to the comedy and dangerous juggling of Cirque du Fringe. Gospel Sunday is back. The Pedestrian Drive-In. Rochester’s Garth Fagan Dance and PUSH Physical Theatre. The intimate Bushwhacked and...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

21 fall arts events you need to know about

It's a colorful autumn for Rochester's arts scene. These are the upcoming events we're excited about. The change in the air and shift in the hues of nature’s palette are markers that signal the top of the new arts season. The Rochester region has much to sample — and there’s something for every taste, from serious-minded exhibits of artwork to transporting comedies on stage and throwback hip-hop shows. ...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
CITY News

Danielle Ponder seizes her moment

Rochester soul singer Danielle Ponder has arrived on the national music scene — and she’s ready for the spotlight. Music fans everywhere are picking up on what Rochesterians have known for years: Danielle Ponder is a star. The local singer-songwriter and soul artist first peeked into the national spotlight in 2020 when her song “Poor Man’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Pegasus Early Music’s ‘L’Orfeo’ finds a muse in the pandemic

Themes of loss and lonesomeness abound in the most important opera ever written. The first thing audiences will notice about Pegasus Early Music’s production of Claudio Monteverdi’s 1607 music drama “L’Orfeo” — perhaps the most important opera ever written — are the sounds coming from the chamber orchestra. There is the somber sound of the cornetto, a woodwind instrument that can sound like a human voice. There...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Daniel Prude two years later: Here’s what’s changed

Two years since since the release of video of Daniel Prude's fatal arrest, here's what's changed in the city of Rochester. On the morning of Sept. 2, 2020, Rochester learned of a tragedy that would become a flashpoint for political and social change. It was the first public glimpse of an incident which would become a key political and social talking point for years to come. That day, lawyers for the family...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

'Juneteenth parody party' couple digs in to defend themselves

Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia admits she had a racist Twitter account, but says she and her husband are victims of "cancel culture." The wife of a prominent Rochester couple accused of hosting a racist Juneteenth parody party at their East Avenue home acknowledged Tuesday that she ran a Twitter account notorious for its racist posts.  Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia admitted that she was behind the social media account during a news...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Andreas Delfs
Person
Giuseppe Verdi
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Beethoven
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Wynton Marsalis
Person
Jean Sibelius
Person
Johannes Brahms
CITY News

Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure

A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Epic fiasco derails Monroe County public defender selection process

The Public Defender's Office is in its ninth month without a permanent leader. The Monroe County Public Defender’s Office has been without a leader for nearly nine months and could be for the foreseeable future, after efforts by two competing factions of county legislators to appoint their preferred candidate backfired on Tuesday. The fiasco was so epic that, under the rules of the Monroe County Legislature, the two favored candidates now...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
CITY News

Democrats clash over redistricting proposal

A controversial map delineating new district boundaries in the Monroe County Legislature is expected to soon be put up for a vote. A controversial map delineating new district boundaries in the Monroe County Legislature has sparked infighting among Democratic legislators and is expected to soon be put up for a vote. At the heart of the fight is a sharp disagreement over how city legislative districts should...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
CITY News

GOP’s VanBrederode to carry Independence line on November ballot

The Monroe County Board of Elections has certified VanBrederode’s petitions and a lawsuit challenging them has been dropped. Republican state Senate candidate James VanBrederode, who is trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Jeremy Cooney, will carry the Independence Party line in November’s general election. VanBrederode, who retired earlier this year as chief of the Gates Police Department, had submitted petitions to run on the Independence line, but the validity of the signatures...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Rpo#Performance Info#Havingfun#Contemporary Music#Orchestra Music#Popular Music#Eastman Presents
CITY News

Composting a high priority in Monroe County's new climate plan

The draft plan, which requires approval by the Legislature, includes 62 specific recommendations for the county to consider. Monroe County has been under pressure from residents and environmental professionals and activists to start a public composting program for some years.. Now, one could be within reach. A committee convened by the County Legislature to develop a climate action plan has drafted one and among its top recommendations...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
CITY News

CITY News

Rochester, NY
272
Followers
117
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

CITY is Rochester's original monthly alternative news, arts, and life publication. Free since 1971.

 https://www.rochestercitynewspaper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy