How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere — plus fixtures and more

It seems like only yesterday that real Madrid beat Liverpool to become champions of Europe yet again, but here we are with the UEFA Champions League 22/23.

Every game will be shown live in many countries around the world, but don't worry if you're on holiday right now — because you can watch the Champions League live from anywhere with a VPN .

Champions League 22/23 key fixtures

Next key game (Tuesday, October 4):

► Liverpool vs Rangers

• Time — 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Free Paramount Plus trial

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Based on the first two matchweeks, this year's Champions League may not be quite as predictable as some years: we've already seen last year's losing finalists Liverpool lose 4-1 at Napoli, 2021 champions Chelsea lose 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb and Juventus lose at home to Benfica.

Then again, there were also comfortable wins in matchweek 2 for the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, while Man City and PSG both have 100% records so far too — so plenty of the big guns have started strongly.

There's plenty more to look forward to in matchweek 3, and the good news is that you can watch it all wherever you are, so read on for our full guide to how to watch Champions League live streams online.

Next Champions League live streams

Matchweek 3's Champions League fixtures

Juventus are in danger of missing out on qualification, so they'll need a win against Maccabi Haifa. Chelsea are also in a little trouble; a match against AC Milan is not an easy task for the Blues. Liverpool vs Rangers is an all-British clash, while Inter Milan vs Barcelona and Benfica vs PSG also look like fascinating clashes.

Matchweek 3 starts on Tuesday, October 4, so read on to find out how to watch every game, wherever you are.

Ajax vs Napoli (Tue)

Liverpool vs Rangers (Tue)

Club Bruges vs Atlético Madrid (Tue)

FC Porto vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Tue)

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen (Tue)

Inter Milan vs Barcelona (Tue)

Marseille vs Sporting Lisbon (Tue)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur (Tue)

FC Red Bull Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb (Wed)

Chelsea vs AC Milan (Wed)

RB Leipzig vs Celtic (Wed)

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk (Wed)

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen (Wed)

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund (Wed)

Benfica vs Paris Saint Germain (Wed)

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa (Wed)

Champions League live streams around the world

How to watch Champions League live streams of every game

Every Champions League 22/23 game will be streamed live online somewhere in the world. The trick is in finding out where.

In the U.K., for example, all 125 games in the Champions League 22/23 group stages and knockout rounds will be streamed live on BT Sport.

That's good news wherever you are, because a VPN — or virtual private network — will let you tune into U.K. coverage from anywhere on the planet. And the same goes for every other country. So, if you're a Brit on vacation in the U.S., you'll be able to use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live on your usual services.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Champions League live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Champions League live streams on Paramount Plus . That costs $4.99/month for the basic package or $9.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service , so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Some games will also be shown on CBS, and Spanish-language coverage is available on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, Fubo.TV is another option. The Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Champions League live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch Champions League live streams in Canada

Canadians are just as lucky as their southern neighbors, because they can watch all the Champions League live streams on DAZN .

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch Champions League live streams in the UK

To watch the UEFA Champions League 22/23 campaign in the U.K. you'll need BT Sport , because it has the rights to all 125 games in the group and knockout stages.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch Champions League live streams in Australia

Those lucky Aussies can watch every Champions League live stream on Stan Sport .

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

As well as Champions League 22/23 live streams, Stan also has Europa League coverage plus tennis action from Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and a huge amount of live rugby.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.

How to watch Champions League live streams in New Zealand

Once again, New Zealanders get access to all Champions League live streams this season via a single service — in this case, Spark Sport . It costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

Champions League results

Week 2

Click to see all results

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Atlético Madrid (2-0)

FC Porto vs Club Bruges (0-4)

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona (2-0)

Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt (0-1)

Rangers vs Napoli (0-3)

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb (3-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic (1-1)

Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg (1-1)

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig (2-0)

FC Copenhagen vs Sevilla (0-0)

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund (2-1)

Juventus vs Benfica (1-2)

Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint Germain (1-3)

Week 1

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea (1-0)

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Copenhagen (3-0)

Red Bull Salzburg vs AC Milan (1-1)

Celtic vs Real Madrid (0-3)

RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk (1-4)

Sevilla vs Manchester City (0-4)

Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa (2-0)

PSG vs Juventus (2-1)

Ajax vs Rangers (4-0)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting Lisbon (0-3)

Napoli vs Liverpool (4-1)

Atlético Madrid vs FC Porto (2-1)

Club Bruges vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen (1-0)

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen (5-1)

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich (0-2)

Tottenham vs Marseille (2-0)

Champions League groups

Champions League 22/23 tables (as of Sept. 15)

GROUP A TEAM P G/D PTS Napoli 2 +6 6 Liverpool 2 -2 3 Ajax 2 +3 3 Rangers 2 -7 0

GROUP B TEAM P G/D PTS Club Bruges 2 +5 6 Bayer Leverkusen 2 +1 3 Atletico Madrid 2 -1 3 FC Porto 2 -5 0

GROUP C TEAM P G/D PTS Bayern Munich 2 +4 6 Barcelona 2 +2 3 Inter Milan 2 0 3 Viktoria Plzen 2 -6 0

GROUP D TEAM P G/D PTS Sporting Lisbon 2 +5 6 Tottenham 2 0 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 -2 3 Marseille 2 -3 0

GROUP E TEAM P G/D PTS AC Milan 2 +2 4 Dinamo Zagreb 2 -1 3 FC Red Bull Salzburg 2 0 2 Chelsea 2 -1 1

GROUP F TEAM P G/D PTS Real Madrid 2 +5 6 Shaktar Donetsk 2 +3 4 Celtic 2 -3 1 RB Leipzig 2 -5 0

GROUP G TEAM P G/D PTS Manchester City 2 +5 6 Borussia Dortmund 2 +2 3 FC Copenhagen 2 -3 1 Sevilla 2 -4 1