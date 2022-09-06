ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJ9Pz_0hjxvLWa00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning.

The news followed an exhaustive search throughout the long weekend with dogs, ATVs and a helicopter in a case that has drawn national media attention and is already becoming a source of partisan controversy over criminal sentencing and parole.

U.S. Marshals arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near to where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit. Police did not find Fletcher’s body until just after 5 p.m. on Monday and did not publicly confirm that the body was Fletcher’s until Tuesday morning. The 34-year-old Fletcher was a school teacher and the granddaughter of a prominent Memphis businessman.

Abston was released from prison in 2020 after serving 20 years for a previous kidnapping. On Tuesday morning, he made his first court appearance on charges of kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Several of Fletcher’s relatives were in the courtroom along with more than 20 media members as Abston was issued a $510,000 bond. Abston said he could not afford bond and he could not afford a lawyer. General Sessions Judge Louis Montesi appointed a public defender to represent Abston.

Court records showed Abston also has been charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said it was too early in the investigation to determine how and where Fletcher was killed. Davis said the body was found behind a vacant duplex. A police affidavit said officers noticed vehicle tracks next to the duplex’s driveway, and they “smelled an odor of decay.”

Purple running shorts whose appearance was consistent with those Fletcher was wearing were found in a discarded trash bag nearby, the affidavit said.

Abston previously kidnapped a prominent Memphis attorney in 2000 when he was just 16 years old. He spent 20 years in prison for that crime, but he had been sentenced to 24. Some prominent Tennessee Republicans on Tuesday were quick to argue that had Abston served his full sentence, Fletcher would still be alive.

“This case not only proves that the recently passed Truth in Sentencing Act was necessary, but that it was long overdue,” Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said in a statement Tuesday. “We must redouble our efforts to ensure those who transgress against citizens are punished — and severely.”

The statute requires serving entire sentences for various felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, vehicular homicide resulting from the driver’s intoxication and carjacking.

Newly elected Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, a Democrat, said Tuesday it was time for grief and “not trying to use this case as a political football.”

Mulroy has notably voiced his opposition to the truth in sentencing law, arguing it does not reduce crime and drives up Tennessee’s prison budget. Speaking Tuesday, he called Fletcher’s case an “isolated attack by a stranger.” Mulroy noted that Abston served 85% of his previous sentence and the DA’s office had opposed parole.

In the earlier kidnapping, Abston forced Kemper Durand into the trunk of his own car at gunpoint, the Commercial Appeal reported. After several hours, Abston took Durand out and forced him to drive to a Mapco gas station to withdraw money from an ATM. At the station, an armed Memphis Housing Authority guard walked in and Durand yelled for help. Abston ran away but was found and arrested. He pleaded guilty in 2001 to especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, according to court records.

Durand, in a victim impact statement, wrote, “I was extremely lucky that I was able to escape from the custody of Cleotha Abston. ... It is quite likely that I would have been killed had I not escaped,” the Commercial Appeal reported.

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist. Her case is the latest that reinforces the fears of many female athletes when it comes to working out alone, at night or in secluded places. Crime statistics show these types of attacks are exceedingly rare. Women out for a run face much greater dangers from traffic. But the fear they inspire is real, as are smaller-scale episodes of harassment or assaults on women, even in well-populated areas.

In a statement, Fletcher’s family said it was “heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss.”

“Liza was a such a joy to so many ... Now it’s time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her,” the statement said.

In a Facebook post, St. Mary’s Episcopal School, where Fletcher taught kindergarten, said faculty and staff started Tuesday in chapel and lit candles to remember her as “a bright light in our community.”

___

Associated Press writers Kimberlee Kruesi and Travis Loller contributed to this report from Nashville, Tennessee.

Comments / 35

RAD Momma RT[R]
3d ago

Criminals that have more rights than citizens, constantly being released into society… THIS WOMAN DIED VISCOUSLY DUE TO BAD GOVERNMENT!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply
29
Joyce
3d ago

This is a horrific story . There are so many cases of women jogging along why ? You heard these stories all the time why do you take the chance of running z, walking or j jogging alone .Crime and street viruses are everywhere in these days of evil people . You are exempted from being a target because of the color of your skin , race or gender . You beware of safety measures and travel in groups when jogging or walking alone .

Reply(3)
9
UMB jj
2d ago

man or woman ! no matter gender, it is not safe to run unless your on a highschool track , treadmill, or in a safe running place , ..... Running on roads or ALMOST anywhere in the world could be fatal...... The world is not the same as it was three years ago, ....

Reply
4
 

The Associated Press

Hunt for shooting suspect shut down much of fearful Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A gunman who livestreamed himself driving around Memphis shooting at people, killing four and wounding three others in seemingly random attacks, was arrested after crashing a stolen car, police said Thursday. The hourslong rampage shut down much of the city as police warned people to shelter in place. Authorities locked down a baseball stadium and university campuses and suspended bus service as frightened residents wondered where the assailant might strike next. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said seven shootings and at least two carjackings were reported before Ezekiel Kelly was arrested without incident Wednesday evening. Authorities offered no immediate word on motive. “This has been a horrific week for the city of Memphis,” Davis said, noting that the shooting spree came less than a week after the brutal killing of a jogger who was abducted during her early morning run.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Sequence of shootings in Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The sequence of shootings on Wednesday in Tennessee, provided by Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis. Crime scenes were scattered throughout the city. Four people were killed, and three others were wounded. Ezekiel Kelly has been charged with first-degree murder. —12:56 a.m. Officers responded to a shooting in east Memphis. A dead man was located in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect was eventually identified as Ezekiel Kelly. —4:38 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting in south Memphis. Man was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Pronounced dead on scene. Video surveillance from a business shows a Black male pulled up next to the victim in a sedan. The suspect fired multiple shots and fled. —4:40 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting close by. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. Woman was taken to a hospital in noncritical. Suspect fled in sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Suspect in Memphis shooting rampage granted public defender

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man accused of killing four people and wounding three others in a livestreamed shooting rampage that paralyzed Memphis and led to a city-wide manhunt was granted a public defender during Friday morning court appearance and will remain jailed on a first-degree murder charge. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, told a judge he could not afford a lawyer for accusations in Wednesday’s attack that caused panic and fear across the city. Additional charges are expected. District Attorney Steve Mulroy said outside court that bond is not warranted due to the violent nature of the alleged crimes. The hours-long rampage had police warning residents to shelter in place, locking down a baseball stadium and university campuses and suspending public bus services as frightened residents wondered where the man might strike next. Kelly was arrested late Wednesday after crashing a stolen car while fleeing police.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS DFW

Manhunt on for suspect wanted in "multiple shootings" in Memphis

A search was underway Wednesday evening for a suspect believed to be responsible for "multiple shootings" in the Memphis, Tennessee, area.    Memphis police said that it had received reports the suspect, believed to be 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was "recording his actions on Facebook."The exact circumstances of the shootings were not confirmed. There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries or fatalities. Police also released a photo of Kelly. As of approximately 9 p.m. local time, he was believed to be driving a grey Toyota with Arkansas license plate No. AEV63K, police said. In an earlier tweet, police said the suspect was still at large and advised Memphis-area residents to stay indoors "until this is resolved."Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, police said.This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree

NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClickOnDetroit.com

