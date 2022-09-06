ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bed Bath & Beyond shares fall 18%; company names new CFO

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O), which has grappled with slumping business and shaken up management in recent months, fell nearly 20% on Tuesday in the first full day of trading after the sudden death of its chief financial officer.

The home goods company on Tuesday named accounting head Laura Crossen as interim chief financial officer following the death of finance chief Gustavo Arnal, according to a regulatory filing.

Arnal, 52, jumped from a New York skyscraper on Friday and his death was ruled a suicide.

He had been named as a defendant last month in a lawsuit accusing the company of artificially inflating the stock price.

"Bed Bath & Beyond is in a challenging financial position, without a permanent CEO, and another gap in the senior leadership makes it harder to remain focused on execution," Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez said, attributing the stock's drop to Arnal's death.

Once known for providing shoppers with 20%-off coupons, Bed Bath & Beyond's fortunes have declined after its moves to revamp shelves with more private-label products flopped and led to the firing of CEO Mark Tritton earlier this year. [ read more

Tritton was replaced by board member Sue Gove as interim CEO on June 29.

The chain is now focusing more on national brands, and last week said it would close 150 stores and cut jobs in an attempt to turn around its business. read more

On Tuesday, the company elevated Crossen to the interim CFO role a few months after she was named chief accounting officer.

Morningstar analyst Jamie Katz said "uncertainty surrounding a turn around" that has failed to take hold under different management teams remains an investor concern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGaSk_0hjxmf5l00

The company and Arnal were sued on Aug. 23 over accusations of artificially inflating the firm's stock price in a "pump and dump" scheme, with the lawsuit alleging Arnal sold off his shares at a higher price after the scheme.

Arnal's $1.4 million share sale was executed as part of a corporate "trading plan" - a legal agreement that allows insiders to trade in the company's shares at a predetermined date - which the CFO had entered into in April, securities filings show.

GameStop Corp (GME.N) Chairman Ryan Cohen, who was Bed Bath & Beyond's biggest investor until August when he sold his entire stake of 9.8%, was also named in the lawsuit. read more

A representative for Cohen's firm, RC Ventures, declined to comment.

Pengcheng Si, the lead plaintiff in the August lawsuit, declined to comment on the litigation.

Bed Bath & Beyond said last week it was "in the early stages of evaluating the complaint, but based on current knowledge the company believes the claims are without merit."

"This (lawsuit) is just the opening salvo," Jacob Zamansky, securities arbitration lawyer at Zamansky LLC, told Reuters. He is not connected to the case.

"Whenever there is a large drop like this it is highly likely a big pension fund will come and file a similar lawsuit ... and take over the case," he added.

Shares of the retailer fell 18.4% on Tuesday to close at $7.04.

Nuveen LLC, the New York State Teachers' Retirement System and the California State Teachers' Retirement System are some of the top pension funds holding stakes in Bed Bath & Beyond.

Reporting by Uday Sampath and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru, Siddharth Cavale in New York and Matt Tracy in Washington Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Anil D'Silva and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cfo#Telsey Advisory Group
Benzinga

Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses

Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS
The Independent

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO was implicated in insider trading and fraud scheme days before death, court docs show

The Bed Bath & Beyond executive who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a skyscraper in Manhattan on Friday was recently named in a lawsuit accusing him of fraud.Gustavo Arnal, the CFO at the home goods company, died at a time when his company was experiencing severe losses in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and this year’s substantial inflation, according to Insider.Less than two weeks ago he was named in a federal class-action lawsuit concerning allegations of federal securities fraud, insider trading and breach of fiduciary duty, court documents reviewed by The Independent show.The lawsuit...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

581K+
Followers
353K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy