ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Former Johnston Co. high school teacher accused of statutory rape appears in court; bond set at $1M

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHqZi_0hjwbqjk00

A former Johnston County high school teacher who is charged with sexually abusing a student appeared in court on Tuesday.

Amanda Doll, 37, is being held on a $1 million dollar bond on charges of statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a child. Doll asked the judge to lower her bond so she could get home to her children. The judge denied her request.

Doll said in court that her husband is working on legal representation for her. However, the judge went ahead and assigned her a court-appointed attorney.

Until her arrest on Friday, Doll was an English teacher at West Johnston High School.

She is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy who attended the same school, according to new court documents.

"She was my English teacher," Leonardo Delaguila said. Delaguila, a freshman at the school, said he was told Doll won't be coming back. "It was just weird because I was just being taught by somebody who did something like that. It just felt strange."

For juniors Carley Weeks and Katie Parrish, this wasn't the first time they've heard about incidents a the school involving "sex and students."

The past sex crimes involved a band director in 2010 and a school resource officer in 2011.

"Well I'm definitely glad she's not here anymore, but it definitely makes me worried about the other teachers here," Weeks said.

For Parrish, it was shocking.

"Coming from her, I did not expect it," Parrish said. "She was so loved, she was such a chill teacher."

Johnston County Public Schools released the following statement on Tuesday:

"Johnston County Public Schools takes any allegations of staff misconduct seriously. Although we cannot discuss the specifics of an investigation into alleged staff misconduct, we can confirm that whenever such allegations arise, our administration responds swiftly, by investigating the allegations and, sometimes, by removing staff from classrooms pending completion of a thorough review. School administrators are always able and willing to speak with any and all parents who may have concerns."

Doll was booked into jail Friday, That same day, she was terminated from her teaching position.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Suspect in Greene County Speedway robbery arrested

SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the Speedway store robbery from last week. The sheriff’s office received numerous calls identifying Lenwood Pettaway, 35, of Fountain as the suspect. Sheriff Matt Sasser said after numerous interviews with Pettaway, he confessed to the armed robbery. Pettaway was being […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Do you know this man? Cary Police seek public’s help in Motel 6 shooting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect and vehicle related to the Motel 6 shooting incident that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the Motel 6 on Buck Jones Road in reference to a shooting. Police said one person was injured and taken to the hospital.
CARY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statutory Rape#Johnston High School#Sex Crimes#School Principal#Violent Crime#Johnston Co
cbs17

Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Daytime Cary shooting injures 1 at Motel 6, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a Cary shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6. Police responded to the motel around 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road. Cary police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and did...
CARY, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
DURHAM, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy