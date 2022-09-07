Former Johnston Co. high school teacher accused of statutory rape appears in court; bond set at $1M

A former Johnston County high school teacher who is charged with sexually abusing a student appeared in court on Tuesday.

Amanda Doll, 37, is being held on a $1 million dollar bond on charges of statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a child. Doll asked the judge to lower her bond so she could get home to her children. The judge denied her request.

Doll said in court that her husband is working on legal representation for her. However, the judge went ahead and assigned her a court-appointed attorney.

Until her arrest on Friday, Doll was an English teacher at West Johnston High School.

She is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy who attended the same school, according to new court documents.

"She was my English teacher," Leonardo Delaguila said. Delaguila, a freshman at the school, said he was told Doll won't be coming back. "It was just weird because I was just being taught by somebody who did something like that. It just felt strange."

For juniors Carley Weeks and Katie Parrish, this wasn't the first time they've heard about incidents a the school involving "sex and students."

The past sex crimes involved a band director in 2010 and a school resource officer in 2011.

"Well I'm definitely glad she's not here anymore, but it definitely makes me worried about the other teachers here," Weeks said.

For Parrish, it was shocking.

"Coming from her, I did not expect it," Parrish said. "She was so loved, she was such a chill teacher."

Johnston County Public Schools released the following statement on Tuesday:

Doll was booked into jail Friday, That same day, she was terminated from her teaching position.